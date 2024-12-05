The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort gets Green Globe Certification for excellence in sustainability

The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has announced that it has been awarded the prestigious Green Globe Certificate, world’s leading certification for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism worldwide. This achievement reflects the resort’s steadfast commitment to environmental conservation, responsible tourism, and sustainability, reinforcing its dedication to protecting the natural beauty of the private island and its surrounding marine ecosystem.

The resort’s sustainability efforts are deeply integrated into its operations. In partnership with Reefscapers, the resort plays an active role in coral reef restoration, inviting guests to participate in hands-on coral planting initiatives. The resort also employs a comprehensive waste management strategy that includes advanced recycling and composting systems. To support local communities and reduce its environmental footprint, the resort sources organic, locally grown produce and sustainable seafood.

A key milestone in the resort’s sustainability journey is the introduction of Fen, the resort’s signature still and sparkling water, named after the Maldivian word for “water.” Sourced from the pristine sea surrounding the island, Fen is filtered and desalinised on-site through the resort’s newly installed, eco-conscious bottling plant, designed to minimise carbon emissions. For every bottle sold, USD $3 is contributed to the resort’s Blue Fund, which directly supports coral propagation projects with Reefscapers. Fen water is available as a complimentary offering during breakfast and at the beach. It is also featured on all restaurant and bar menus, enhancing the guest experience while actively reducing single-use plastic waste. The resort is also proud to feature local products and endorse Maldivian artisanal crafts, further enriching the cultural connection between guests and the island.

“We are deeply honoured to receive the Green Globe Certification, which reflects the dedication of our team in embracing sustainability at every level of our operations,” said Vincent Pauchon, General Manager at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort. “Our commitment to preserving the natural environment of this island is at the heart of everything we do. Sustainability is not just a practice; it is a promise we make to future generations, ensuring that luxury and conservation go hand in hand.”

As the first St. Regis resort on a private island, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort offers an unparalleled opportunity to experience a pristine tropical paradise, all while embodying the highest standards of luxury and sustainability. Set against a backdrop of sparkling sand, lush greenery, and the clear blue waters of the Indian Ocean, the resort is leading the way in sustainable luxury travel.