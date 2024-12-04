Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives receives Wellness Heaven Award 2026 nominations

Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives has announced its nomination for the prestigious Wellness Heaven Award 2026 in the Wellness & Spa category with an outstanding score of 9.59 points in the Wellness & Spa Ranking.

Recently recognised as one of the top resorts in the Indian Ocean by Condé Nast Traveller’s 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards, the resort delivers exceptional guest experiences and achieved an outstanding overall rating of 9.41 points on the German hotel rating portal Wellness-Heaven.de, cementing its status as a leader in luxury wellness tourism.

Voting for the Wellness Heaven Awards is now open and will continue until 30 September 2025. Guests and wellness enthusiasts are encouraged to participate by sharing their favourite travel stories and photos. By voting, participants will also have the chance to win hotel vouchers worth a total of €27,500.

This nomination highlights Kuda Villingili’s commitment to creating a tranquil oasis where guests can rejuvenate amidst the breathtaking beauty of the Maldives.

At the heart of this recognition lies The Spa, a sanctuary of rejuvenation and relaxation set on a private island accessible via a picturesque overwater bridge. The Spa offers an unparalleled experience with eight overwater suites featuring outdoor bathtubs and a dedicated Ayurvedic treatment room. Nestled above the tranquil lagoon, each suite provides a breathtaking 360-degree view of the ocean, where the only music you’ll need to unwind is the soothing sound of the waves.

Guests can indulge in an exquisite treatment program inspired by the rich wellness traditions of South Asia. Signature therapies include the soothing touch of lava shell and raw baby coconut massages, as well as transformative Ayurvedic treatments like Shirodhara and Prishta Abhyanga with Kizhi.

The Wellness Heaven Award is a prestigious accolade honouring the finest luxury wellness and spa hotels across Europe and beyond. For the first time the Wellness Heaven Award 2026 also includes international resorts. Established to recognise exceptional standards in hospitality, wellness, and relaxation, the award evaluates hotels based on categories like spa, cuisine, rooms, and service. Winners are selected through meticulous reviews conducted by professional testers and feedback from discerning guests. The award is a hallmark of excellence, guiding travellers to outstanding wellness destinations.

Vote here for Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives and support its journey to the top. The winners will be decided by public vote and announced at the end of the voting period.