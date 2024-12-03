Dream island getaway at Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives to locals, expats

As part of its ‘Masters for Masters’ series, The Nautilus Maldives will host Denise Hoefer, Germany’s No. 1 padel player and one of the world’s top 50 most influential figures in the padel industry, for an exclusive Padel Masterclass from March 22 to 25, 2025. This exceptional event invites guests to enhance their padel skills under the expert guidance of a global champion, all set against the stunning backdrop of the Maldives’ Indian Ocean.

Padel, recognised as the world’s fastest-growing sport, has captured the hearts of 30 million enthusiasts globally, according to the International Padel Federation. This March, The Nautilus will provide a unique opportunity for guests to immerse themselves in this thrilling game during a four-day Padel Masterclass led by Denise Hoefer, Germany’s top-ranked female padel player and captain of the German national team. Participants will refine their techniques on The Nautilus’s state-of-the-art padel court, while experiencing the island’s signature blend of world-class coaching and timeless, unscripted hospitality.

The Padel Masterclass will feature a tailored mix of group and private sessions, catering to players of all levels. Younger participants will have the chance to join the Young Wonderers program, offering specially designed classes that introduce the sport in a fun and engaging way. After an energising day on the court, guests can unwind at Solasta Spa, where exclusive treatments by Maison Caulières—such as Spinal Connection Deep Tissue Healing, Volcanic Stone Therapy, and Warm Poultices—promise ultimate relaxation and rejuvenation. These tranquil spa experiences provide a perfect complement to the day’s dynamic activities, leaving participants refreshed and revitalised.

With just 26 ultra-luxury houses and residences, The Nautilus offers an intimate sanctuary within the Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. Surrounded by powder-soft white sands, vibrant coral reefs, and crystal-clear waters, this private island retreat redefines bespoke hospitality. Every element is meticulously crafted to inspire, offering guests an unparalleled ultra-luxury experience focused on relaxation, renewal, and discovery. Whether honing padel skills or embracing the serenity of island life, The Nautilus stands as the ultimate destination for discerning travellers.