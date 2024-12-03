News
Dream island getaway at Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives to locals, expats
This December, immerse yourself at Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives, where the turquoise lagoon and white sandy beaches create the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable escape. Designed exclusively for locals and expats, this special offer is your chance to indulge in the ultimate tropical getaway at an unbeatable value.
Imagine booking a Beach Bungalow and starting your day along the shoreline, then ending it in the luxury of a stunning Water Bungalow—all at no extra cost. This complimentary upgrade ensures that you wake up to the soothing sounds of waves beneath your private deck, making your stay even more magical. Families are in for a treat too, as children aged 2-11 can stay at an incredible 75% discount on double rates, making it the ideal holiday for loved ones of all ages.
Every moment at Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives is designed to delight. Dive into the crystal-clear waters with complimentary snorkeling equipment and uncover a vibrant underwater world. Our twice-daily snorkeling shuttle service ensures you’ll have easy access to some of the most breathtaking marine ecosystems in the area. For those seeking additional indulgence, enjoy 20% off dining experiences that tantalise your taste buds and spa treatments that rejuvenate your senses.
Available exclusively from 1st to 20th December 2024, this offer is your gateway to crafting a personalised paradise. Reserve your stay by contacting fom.hakuraa@cinnamonhotels.com or calling +960 333 6000 / +960 7415 495 for reservations and transfer details. Whether you envision a romantic retreat, quality family time, or serene moments of solitude, Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives will bring your dream escape to life.
Action
JOALI BEING hosts inspirational tennis workshops with Sascha Zverev, Alexander Zverev Foundation
JOALI BEING, the luxury wellness retreat in the Maldives, hosted a tennis workshop on November 25, 2024, in partnership with the Alexander Zverev Foundation, dedicated to supporting children with diabetes. The event featured world number 2 tennis player Sascha Zverev and welcomed young Maldivian students, including teenagers living with diabetes, from the neighbouring island of R. Fainu.
The workshop offered an opportunity for the students, accompanied by their teachers and the principal of R. Fainu School, to learn and enhance their tennis skills under the guidance of Sascha Zverev. The session also featured Fathih Mohamed, Young Leader in Diabetes and Regional Representative for the Maldives at the International Diabetes Federation. Fathih and the tennis stars shared messages of encouragement and inspiration, leaving a lasting impression on the young participants.
The celebration of tennis continued on November 29, 2024, as JOALI BEING hosted an engaging community event open to guests of all ages. Attendees enjoyed interactive workshops and a spirited game led by Sascha Zverev and his team, creating a memorable evening of friendly competition and camaraderie.
Throughout the period from November 20 to 30, 2024, JOALI BEING guests had the exclusive chance to receive personalised tennis coaching from Sascha Zverev, his brother Mischa Zverev, and Marcelo Melo. These private sessions, conducted on the island’s scenic tennis court, offered invaluable expert guidance and a once-in-a-lifetime experience for participants.
This series of tennis events not only showcased JOALI BEING’s commitment to wellness and community but also highlighted the power of sports in bringing people together and promoting meaningful causes.
Featured
Villa Resorts partners with Mohamed Al Geziry Consultancy to expand GCC presence
Villa Resorts has appointed Mohamed Al Geziry Consultancy as its Sales Representative for the GCC region, emphasising the company’s commitment to strengthening relationships with travel trade partners and enhancing its engagement with GCC travellers seeking exceptional luxury experiences.
The Villa Resorts portfolio features several distinguished properties: Villa Nautica, an exclusive retreat embracing a maritime lifestyle; Villa Park, an adventure-filled destination blending luxury with excitement; Royal Island, a boutique resort in Baa Atoll celebrated for its vibrant coral reefs and proximity to Hanifaru Bay; and Villa Haven, a serene escape redefining quiet luxury and indulgence in the Maldives.
To facilitate its expansion in the GCC, Villa Resorts has partnered with Dubai-based Mohamed Al Geziry Consultancy, a leading firm in the hospitality and tourism sector. Leveraging the consultancy’s expertise and established networks, Villa Resorts aims to strengthen its connections with travel trade partners and luxury travellers across the region.
Mohamed Azmeel, Cluster Director of Sales at Villa Resorts, highlighted the strategic value of the collaboration, stating, “Partnering with Mohamed Al Geziry Consultancy enables us to harness their extensive expertise and networks in the GCC region. We look forward to deepening our engagement with travellers who prioritise personalised, high-end hospitality.”
Ahmed Fathallah, General Manager – Destination Marketing at Mohamed Al Geziry Consultancy, also expressed excitement about the partnership. He noted, “Representing Villa Resorts in the GCC is an honour. This region demonstrates a strong demand for luxury travel and unique experiences. With Villa Resorts’ diverse portfolio, we are confident in enhancing their brand presence and fostering meaningful engagements in this vibrant market.”
Established in 2001, Mohamed Al Geziry Consultancy has earned a reputation as a trusted advisor in the hospitality and tourism industry. Its in-depth knowledge of the GCC market will be instrumental in supporting Villa Resorts’ mission to deliver unparalleled luxury and unforgettable experiences to travellers from the region.
Action
Denise Hoefer brings world-class Padel to The Nautilus Maldives
As part of its ‘Masters for Masters’ series, The Nautilus Maldives will host Denise Hoefer, Germany’s No. 1 padel player and one of the world’s top 50 most influential figures in the padel industry, for an exclusive Padel Masterclass from March 22 to 25, 2025. This exceptional event invites guests to enhance their padel skills under the expert guidance of a global champion, all set against the stunning backdrop of the Maldives’ Indian Ocean.
Padel, recognised as the world’s fastest-growing sport, has captured the hearts of 30 million enthusiasts globally, according to the International Padel Federation. This March, The Nautilus will provide a unique opportunity for guests to immerse themselves in this thrilling game during a four-day Padel Masterclass led by Denise Hoefer, Germany’s top-ranked female padel player and captain of the German national team. Participants will refine their techniques on The Nautilus’s state-of-the-art padel court, while experiencing the island’s signature blend of world-class coaching and timeless, unscripted hospitality.
The Padel Masterclass will feature a tailored mix of group and private sessions, catering to players of all levels. Younger participants will have the chance to join the Young Wonderers program, offering specially designed classes that introduce the sport in a fun and engaging way. After an energising day on the court, guests can unwind at Solasta Spa, where exclusive treatments by Maison Caulières—such as Spinal Connection Deep Tissue Healing, Volcanic Stone Therapy, and Warm Poultices—promise ultimate relaxation and rejuvenation. These tranquil spa experiences provide a perfect complement to the day’s dynamic activities, leaving participants refreshed and revitalised.
With just 26 ultra-luxury houses and residences, The Nautilus offers an intimate sanctuary within the Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. Surrounded by powder-soft white sands, vibrant coral reefs, and crystal-clear waters, this private island retreat redefines bespoke hospitality. Every element is meticulously crafted to inspire, offering guests an unparalleled ultra-luxury experience focused on relaxation, renewal, and discovery. Whether honing padel skills or embracing the serenity of island life, The Nautilus stands as the ultimate destination for discerning travellers.
Trending
