JOALI BEING hosts inspirational tennis workshops with Sascha Zverev, Alexander Zverev Foundation

JOALI BEING, the luxury wellness retreat in the Maldives, hosted a tennis workshop on November 25, 2024, in partnership with the Alexander Zverev Foundation, dedicated to supporting children with diabetes. The event featured world number 2 tennis player Sascha Zverev and welcomed young Maldivian students, including teenagers living with diabetes, from the neighbouring island of R. Fainu.

The workshop offered an opportunity for the students, accompanied by their teachers and the principal of R. Fainu School, to learn and enhance their tennis skills under the guidance of Sascha Zverev. The session also featured Fathih Mohamed, Young Leader in Diabetes and Regional Representative for the Maldives at the International Diabetes Federation. Fathih and the tennis stars shared messages of encouragement and inspiration, leaving a lasting impression on the young participants.

The celebration of tennis continued on November 29, 2024, as JOALI BEING hosted an engaging community event open to guests of all ages. Attendees enjoyed interactive workshops and a spirited game led by Sascha Zverev and his team, creating a memorable evening of friendly competition and camaraderie.

Throughout the period from November 20 to 30, 2024, JOALI BEING guests had the exclusive chance to receive personalised tennis coaching from Sascha Zverev, his brother Mischa Zverev, and Marcelo Melo. These private sessions, conducted on the island’s scenic tennis court, offered invaluable expert guidance and a once-in-a-lifetime experience for participants.

This series of tennis events not only showcased JOALI BEING’s commitment to wellness and community but also highlighted the power of sports in bringing people together and promoting meaningful causes.