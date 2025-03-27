Celebrate Eid in paradise at LUX* South Ari Atoll

LUX* South Ari Atoll, the award-winning resort of The Lux Collective global hospitality group, invites guests to celebrate Eid in style. From ocean adventures to indulgent spa treatments to evenings of musical and culinary delights, this Eid celebration promises an extraordinary escape in paradise.

A Day of Island Adventures

Start the day at the Tree of Wishes Ceremony, a cherished LUX* ritual symbolising hope and new beginnings. For adventure seekers, the Turtle Discovery Snorkeling experience in the turquoise waters offers the rare opportunity to swim alongside sea turtles in their natural habitat.

As the afternoon unfolds, a Latte Art Class at Café LUX* invites coffee lovers to master the art of crafting intricate designs, while others can embark on a Sunset Cruise, sailing into the golden hues of the Maldivian horizon before the evening’s grand festivities.

Wellness & Relaxation

For a rejuvenating escape, the Forbes Star-rated LUX* ME Spa offers a selection of exclusive wellness experiences. Guests can indulge in a Diamond Touch Workshop, designed to enhance body and mind, or unwind with a Floating Pilates session in the lagoon. These curated sessions aim to renew and restore balance.

An Enchanting Eid Celebration at Senses

As night falls, LUX* South Ari Atoll transforms into a vibrant setting for an Eid Special Dinner at Senses Restaurant & Bar. Guests are invited to an exquisite buffet showcasing the finest lobster, Maldivian seafood, and Arabic fusion cuisine. The lavish spread includes spiced grills, mezze platters, fragrant rice dishes, and Middle Eastern-inspired desserts, set against the backdrop of the Indian Ocean.

The evening’s entertainment unfolds with an electrifying Boduberu performance, celebrating Maldivian heritage through rhythmic drumming and energetic dance. Live musicians will take the stage before an elevated DJ set with Arabic tunes and chill-out house beats continues under the starlit sky.

An exclusive Shisha Lounge awaits at Senses Bar. Offering premium flavoured shishas, paired with signature mocktails, teas and Eid-inspired drinks, this beachfront retreat provides the perfect setting to take in the festive ambiance.

Plan Your Eid Getaway

Winner of the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide Star Awards Five-Star Rating for the 2nd consecutive year as well as Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence ‘Best for Families’, LUX* South Ari Atoll’s Eid retreat presents the exclusive Fabulous Offer, with attractive accommodation and festive activities. With eight restaurants and five bars, guests who book the special full-board can be upgraded to an all-inclusive culinary experience.