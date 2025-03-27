News
Celebrate Eid in paradise at LUX* South Ari Atoll
LUX* South Ari Atoll, the award-winning resort of The Lux Collective global hospitality group, invites guests to celebrate Eid in style. From ocean adventures to indulgent spa treatments to evenings of musical and culinary delights, this Eid celebration promises an extraordinary escape in paradise.
A Day of Island Adventures
Start the day at the Tree of Wishes Ceremony, a cherished LUX* ritual symbolising hope and new beginnings. For adventure seekers, the Turtle Discovery Snorkeling experience in the turquoise waters offers the rare opportunity to swim alongside sea turtles in their natural habitat.
As the afternoon unfolds, a Latte Art Class at Café LUX* invites coffee lovers to master the art of crafting intricate designs, while others can embark on a Sunset Cruise, sailing into the golden hues of the Maldivian horizon before the evening’s grand festivities.
Wellness & Relaxation
For a rejuvenating escape, the Forbes Star-rated LUX* ME Spa offers a selection of exclusive wellness experiences. Guests can indulge in a Diamond Touch Workshop, designed to enhance body and mind, or unwind with a Floating Pilates session in the lagoon. These curated sessions aim to renew and restore balance.
An Enchanting Eid Celebration at Senses
As night falls, LUX* South Ari Atoll transforms into a vibrant setting for an Eid Special Dinner at Senses Restaurant & Bar. Guests are invited to an exquisite buffet showcasing the finest lobster, Maldivian seafood, and Arabic fusion cuisine. The lavish spread includes spiced grills, mezze platters, fragrant rice dishes, and Middle Eastern-inspired desserts, set against the backdrop of the Indian Ocean.
The evening’s entertainment unfolds with an electrifying Boduberu performance, celebrating Maldivian heritage through rhythmic drumming and energetic dance. Live musicians will take the stage before an elevated DJ set with Arabic tunes and chill-out house beats continues under the starlit sky.
An exclusive Shisha Lounge awaits at Senses Bar. Offering premium flavoured shishas, paired with signature mocktails, teas and Eid-inspired drinks, this beachfront retreat provides the perfect setting to take in the festive ambiance.
Plan Your Eid Getaway
Winner of the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide Star Awards Five-Star Rating for the 2nd consecutive year as well as Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence ‘Best for Families’, LUX* South Ari Atoll’s Eid retreat presents the exclusive Fabulous Offer, with attractive accommodation and festive activities. With eight restaurants and five bars, guests who book the special full-board can be upgraded to an all-inclusive culinary experience.
For reservations or further information, please visit www.luxresorts.com, contact stay@luxmaldivesresort.com, or call +960 668 0901.
News
The Healing Hour with Mariko Hiyama at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort
Esteemed wellness expert Mariko Hiyama joins The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort as a Visiting Practitioner, bringing her renowned expertise in Face Reflexology. With over a decade of mastery in Sorensensistem™ Facial Reflex Therapy, she offers guests a unique opportunity to experience deep relaxation, profound healing, and holistic well-being.
Housed within the award-winning Iridium Spa, Mariko’s bespoke treatments are thoughtfully crafted to restore emotional balance, release blockages, and enhance the body’s natural healing abilities. Through her exclusive therapies, she helps guests achieve a profound sense of harmony by addressing both physical discomfort and emotional stress. Mariko’s holistic approach integrates a transformative combination of techniques, from facial reflexology to trauma-releasing methods, all designed to unlock deep relaxation, emotional release, and a revitalized sense of well-being.
Each treatment begins with an initial 70-minute consultation and Face Reflex Therapy session, followed by a 60-minute personalized follow-up, allowing Mariko to tailor a wellness program for optimal results. Guests can continue their transformative journey with additional sessions of Face Reflex Therapy, Japanese Face Lifting, Trauma Releasing Reflex Therapy, and MAITRI Healing Face Therapy.
Set amidst the serene beauty of Dhaalu Atoll, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is the epitome of luxury and well-being. The resort boasts 77 ultra-luxurious villas that seamlessly blend modern design with the untouched beauty of nature. Among the exquisite accommodations, the overwater John Jacob Astor Estate and the beachfront Caroline Astor Estate offer ultimate privacy and tranquility, complete with private pools, expansive terraces, and breathtaking views.
The resort’s Iridium Spa, perched above the crystal-clear waters, features six overwater treatment rooms, a hydrotherapy pool, and a range of personalized wellness experiences. Guests can indulge in a variety of wellness offerings, including cutting-edge fitness programs and mindfulness sessions at Vommuli House, the largest recreation center in the Maldives.
For those seeking a truly transformative wellness experience, The Healing Hour with Mariko Hiyama offers an exclusive opportunity to unwind and reconnect with oneself through the ancient art of facial reflexology and holistic healing. As part of this limited offering, Mariko Hiyama will be residing at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort until April 4, providing guests with a rare chance to experience her renowned expertise firsthand.
Family
Splash into Easter: Fun-filled family escape at Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives
This Easter, create unforgettable memories with your loved ones at Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, a paradise of adventure and endless family fun for all generations. Whether you are traveling with little ones, teenagers, parents, or grandparents, this vibrant island escape offers something for everyone. Nestled in the heart of North Male Atoll, it is a world of excitement where kids can embark on thrilling adventures, parents can unwind in comfort, and grandparents can soak in the beauty of the Maldives while enjoying quality time with family.
Imagine waking up in a stunning beachfront or overwater villa, where panoramic views of crystal-clear blue waters greet you every morning. Designed with families in mind, every accommodation option offers the perfect blend of island life and comfort, with interconnecting rooms ensuring both privacy and togetherness. Whether you choose the Mirage Overwater Villa with a Jacuzzi or the Mirage Beachfront Room with an open-air bath, every stay promises an unparalleled connection to the breathtaking surroundings.
The real magic of Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives unfolds beyond your doorstep. A sprawling water park takes center stage, inviting young travellers to experience the thrill of twisting water slides, splash zones, and an interactive water playground. Drift along the lazy river as the gentle current carries you through a world of relaxation, or watch the little ones giggle with delight in the dedicated kids’ pool. Every splash is a new adventure, ensuring hours of family entertainment under the sun.
For young explorers, the resort’s dynamic animation programmes and kids’ club offer endless opportunities for discovery. This Easter, little travellers can engage in Easter egg decorations, Easter egg scavenger hunts, Captain Bunny’s Easter adventure, hunt for the golden Easter egg, outdoor movie screening, Easter pool games and much more. Meanwhile, parents can unwind at the award-winning SPA Cenvaree, indulging in rejuvenating treatments that melt away stress. And for the little ones who want their own taste of relaxation, the whimsical Candy Spa provides playful pampering with child-friendly treatments, from colourful manicures to mini pedicures, perfect for tiny toes and big smiles.
As day turns to night, the resort transforms into a culinary haven with an array of exceptional dining experiences. From international feasts to Thai-inspired delicacies, every meal is a journey for the senses. Poolside bars serve up refreshing tropical drinks, while beachfront dining under the stars creates the perfect setting for cherished family moments.
Easter at Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives is more than a getaway, it is an invitation to immerse yourself in a world of adventure, relaxation, and shared joy. With every detail crafted to delight guests of all ages, this is the ultimate family escape where fun knows no bounds. Secure your stay today and make this Easter one to remember.
To book your Easter getaway, visit the resort’s website.
Awards
The St. Regis Maldives recognised among Maldives’ top 10 hotels in DestinAsian 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, an exquisite sanctuary of unparalleled luxury, has been voted as one of the Top 10 Best Hotels in the Maldives by the esteemed readers of DestinAsian in the recently concluded 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards. This prestigious recognition underscores the resort’s commitment to delivering world-class hospitality, exceptional service, and immersive island experiences that captivate global travelers.
The DestinAsian Readers’ Choice Awards is an annual accolade celebrating the finest in luxury travel, as determined by the discerning readers of DestinAsian magazine. Recognizing excellence in hospitality, service, and guest experiences, the awards highlight the best hotels, resorts, airlines, and destinations across Asia and beyond. Being named among the Top 10 Best Hotels in the Maldives is a testament to The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort’s dedication to providing an unparalleled guest experience.
Nestled in the pristine Dhaalu Atoll, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is a secluded paradise where avant-garde architecture meets the untouched beauty of the Indian Ocean. Surrounded by lush tropical landscapes, powder-soft beaches, and crystal-clear waters, the resort offers an unparalleled escape in one of the world’s most coveted destinations.
Featuring 77 luxuriously appointed villas, each designed to harmonize with the natural surroundings, the resort redefines opulence with private terraces, pools, and breathtaking ocean or garden views. Among its signature accommodations, the overwater John Jacob Astor Estate stands out as an epitome of grandeur, boasting three lavish bedrooms, a private gym, and dedicated massage rooms. Meanwhile, the beachfront Caroline Astor Estate enchants with panoramic views, a sprawling 67-square-meter infinity pool, and refined living spaces.
Guests at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort can immerse themselves in an array of curated experiences, from exploring the vibrant marine ecosystem through snorkeling and diving to indulging in bespoke yacht excursions aboard Norma, the resort’s private luxury yacht. With a steadfast commitment to sustainability, the resort spearheads coral restoration programs led by its dedicated Marine Biologist, ensuring the preservation of its breathtaking underwater world.
Renowned for its hallmark St. Regis Butler Service, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort continues to set new standards of hospitality, seamlessly blending adventure, relaxation, and impeccable service. This latest recognition by DestinAsian readers further solidifies its reputation as one of the premier luxury retreats in the Maldives.
