Cinnamon Dhonveli, Ellaidhoo Maldives recognised at TUI Global Hotel Awards 2025

The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, an exquisite sanctuary of unparalleled luxury, has been voted as one of the Top 10 Best Hotels in the Maldives by the esteemed readers of DestinAsian in the recently concluded 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards. This prestigious recognition underscores the resort’s commitment to delivering world-class hospitality, exceptional service, and immersive island experiences that captivate global travelers.

The DestinAsian Readers’ Choice Awards is an annual accolade celebrating the finest in luxury travel, as determined by the discerning readers of DestinAsian magazine. Recognizing excellence in hospitality, service, and guest experiences, the awards highlight the best hotels, resorts, airlines, and destinations across Asia and beyond. Being named among the Top 10 Best Hotels in the Maldives is a testament to The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort’s dedication to providing an unparalleled guest experience.

Nestled in the pristine Dhaalu Atoll, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is a secluded paradise where avant-garde architecture meets the untouched beauty of the Indian Ocean. Surrounded by lush tropical landscapes, powder-soft beaches, and crystal-clear waters, the resort offers an unparalleled escape in one of the world’s most coveted destinations.

Featuring 77 luxuriously appointed villas, each designed to harmonize with the natural surroundings, the resort redefines opulence with private terraces, pools, and breathtaking ocean or garden views. Among its signature accommodations, the overwater John Jacob Astor Estate stands out as an epitome of grandeur, boasting three lavish bedrooms, a private gym, and dedicated massage rooms. Meanwhile, the beachfront Caroline Astor Estate enchants with panoramic views, a sprawling 67-square-meter infinity pool, and refined living spaces.

Guests at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort can immerse themselves in an array of curated experiences, from exploring the vibrant marine ecosystem through snorkeling and diving to indulging in bespoke yacht excursions aboard Norma, the resort’s private luxury yacht. With a steadfast commitment to sustainability, the resort spearheads coral restoration programs led by its dedicated Marine Biologist, ensuring the preservation of its breathtaking underwater world.

Renowned for its hallmark St. Regis Butler Service, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort continues to set new standards of hospitality, seamlessly blending adventure, relaxation, and impeccable service. This latest recognition by DestinAsian readers further solidifies its reputation as one of the premier luxury retreats in the Maldives.