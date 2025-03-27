Awards
Cinnamon Dhonveli, Ellaidhoo Maldives recognised at TUI Global Hotel Awards 2025
Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives and Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon have been recognised as TUI Global Hotel Awards Quality Winners for 2025, an honour based on outstanding guest feedback. The TUI Global Hotel Awards celebrate the best in hospitality, with winners selected from feedback provided by over 20 million travellers worldwide. This recognition highlights Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts’ dedication to exceptional service, unforgettable experiences, and the natural beauty that makes it a sought-after escape for travellers.
Commenting on the achievement, Mohammed Shihab, Commercial Director – Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives, stated, “We are truly honoured to receive the TUI Global Hotel Awards Quality Winner for 2025. It’s an honour to welcome travellers to our resorts, where we celebrate not only the stunning natural beauty of our surroundings but also the deep connections we foster with our guests, creating memories that last a lifetime. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our guests for their positive feedback and ongoing support, and we look forward to continuing to create exceptional experiences.”
Just a 20-minute speedboat ride from Malé, Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives is a favourite among families, surfers, and island adventurers. The resort’s beachfront villas and overwater suites offer a luxurious yet laid-back island experience, while its expansive range of activities makes it an ideal destination for families. With dedicated play areas, kid-friendly entertainment, and an array of dining options, it caters to guests of all ages. Additionally, its world-famous Pasta Point surf break continues to attract professional and leisure surfers looking to ride some of the best waves in the Maldives.
Meanwhile, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon is home to one of the Maldives’ best house reefs, as recognised by Lonely Planet, making it a paradise for divers and snorkellers. The resort features elegantly designed rooms, including 24 water bungalows, with direct access to the island’s vibrant marine ecosystem. A highlight for divers is Tripod, a resilient Hawksbill sea turtle with three flippers, who frequently visits the waters of Ellaidhoo, making encounters all the more special.
Both resorts offer an array of recreational activities, from snorkelling and sunset cruises to big-game fishing and cultural island excursions, ensuring every traveller finds their perfect escape. For those seeking relaxation, the Chavana Spa at Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon and the Mandara Spa at Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldivesoffer indulgent treatments designed to rejuvenate the body and mind. Active guests can enjoy tennis, squash, badminton, and volleyball courts, along with fully equipped gyms for a more energised stay.
With summer fast approaching, now is the perfect time to plan an escape to Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives or Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon. Whether seeking thrilling adventures or peaceful island retreats, guests can explore exclusive DISCOVERY member offers and Book Direct benefits by visiting www.cinnamonhotels.com.
Awards
The St. Regis Maldives recognised among Maldives’ top 10 hotels in DestinAsian 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, an exquisite sanctuary of unparalleled luxury, has been voted as one of the Top 10 Best Hotels in the Maldives by the esteemed readers of DestinAsian in the recently concluded 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards. This prestigious recognition underscores the resort’s commitment to delivering world-class hospitality, exceptional service, and immersive island experiences that captivate global travelers.
The DestinAsian Readers’ Choice Awards is an annual accolade celebrating the finest in luxury travel, as determined by the discerning readers of DestinAsian magazine. Recognizing excellence in hospitality, service, and guest experiences, the awards highlight the best hotels, resorts, airlines, and destinations across Asia and beyond. Being named among the Top 10 Best Hotels in the Maldives is a testament to The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort’s dedication to providing an unparalleled guest experience.
Nestled in the pristine Dhaalu Atoll, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is a secluded paradise where avant-garde architecture meets the untouched beauty of the Indian Ocean. Surrounded by lush tropical landscapes, powder-soft beaches, and crystal-clear waters, the resort offers an unparalleled escape in one of the world’s most coveted destinations.
Featuring 77 luxuriously appointed villas, each designed to harmonize with the natural surroundings, the resort redefines opulence with private terraces, pools, and breathtaking ocean or garden views. Among its signature accommodations, the overwater John Jacob Astor Estate stands out as an epitome of grandeur, boasting three lavish bedrooms, a private gym, and dedicated massage rooms. Meanwhile, the beachfront Caroline Astor Estate enchants with panoramic views, a sprawling 67-square-meter infinity pool, and refined living spaces.
Guests at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort can immerse themselves in an array of curated experiences, from exploring the vibrant marine ecosystem through snorkeling and diving to indulging in bespoke yacht excursions aboard Norma, the resort’s private luxury yacht. With a steadfast commitment to sustainability, the resort spearheads coral restoration programs led by its dedicated Marine Biologist, ensuring the preservation of its breathtaking underwater world.
Renowned for its hallmark St. Regis Butler Service, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort continues to set new standards of hospitality, seamlessly blending adventure, relaxation, and impeccable service. This latest recognition by DestinAsian readers further solidifies its reputation as one of the premier luxury retreats in the Maldives.
Awards
Amilla Maldives recognised for inclusive travel at 2025 Experientialist Awards
Amilla Maldives has been awarded Highly Commended in the Most OutThere Initiative in Inclusive Travel category at the prestigious 2025 Experientialist Awards by OutThere. This recognition highlights Amilla’s ongoing commitment to making travel to the Maldives more welcoming, accessible, and enriching for all.
“Working towards accessibility for all is a journey we are honoured to be on. We are always learning, evolving our offerings for guests, and grateful for the people who share this vision with us,” said Narelle McDougall, General Manager.
A champion in accessible hospitality in the Maldives, Amilla is IncluCare-certified, offering thoughtful accessibility features, personalised services, and continuous staff training to ensure every guest feels seen, heard, and valued. From wheelchair-friendly villa options to sensory-inclusive dining experiences, Amilla continues to explore new ways to be as inclusive as possible.
The Experientialist Awards celebrate travel brands making a meaningful impact in fostering inclusivity and intersectionality within the luxury and experiential travel space. This recognition from OutThere, a leading luxury travel platform rooted in diversity and discovery, reaffirms Amilla’s dedication to making the Maldives a destination for all.
Awards
Summer Island Maldives wins TUI Global Hotel Awards Quality 2025
Summer Island Maldives has again been recognised as a TUI Global Hotel Awards Quality Winner, marking the second consecutive year the resort has received the prestigious accolade. The TUI Global Hotel Award is given to properties that receive exceptional guest feedback and hotel satisfaction scores from TUI travellers, underscoring Summer Island Maldives’ commitment to excellence in hospitality.
Nestled in the pristine waters of the Maldives, just a 45-minute speedboat ride or a 15-minute seaplane journey from Velana International Airport, Summer Island Maldives is a barefoot luxury retreat renowned for its warm hospitality and exceptional service. The resort boasts two distinctive restaurants, offering an array of international cuisines, alongside three bars, including an overwater sunset bar and a beachfront tiki bar. The resort offers a host of curated experiences such as private beach dinners, sandbank picnics, and sunset sailboat cruises, making every stay truly unforgettable.
Summer Island Maldives has also established itself as a leader in sustainability. The resort has implemented several pioneering eco-friendly initiatives, including the elimination of single-use plastics, adoption of renewable energy, eco-friendly methods to eradicate mosquitoes, and the installation of a 3D-printed coral reef.
Expressing her gratitude in receiving the TUI award, Mariya Shareef, General Manager of Kaimoo Travels and Hotel Services Pvt Ltd, said: “Winning the TUI Global Hotel Quality Award for the second consecutive year is a testament to the dedication and passion of our incredible team. This award reaffirms the trust our guests place in us and reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional service and memorable experiences.”
As one of TUI’s top-rated hotels, Summer Island Maldives continues to be a leading destination for travellers seeking a serene, luxurious, and environmentally conscious holiday in the Maldives.
