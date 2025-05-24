Celebration of flavour, culture, connection this Eid al-Adha at COMO Cocoa Island, COMO Maalifushi

As families gather to mark the sacred occasion of Eid Al Adha, COMO Cocoa Island and COMO Maalifushi invite guests to embrace the spirit of togetherness in the unparalleled serenity of the Maldives. Against the backdrop of turquoise lagoons and white-sand shores, each resort has thoughtfully curated experiences that blend culinary tradition with island elegance.

Guests can look forward to evocative evenings at COMO Maalifushi under the stars with Sea, Fire, Land and Salt — a beachfront dining ritual that captures the essence of the ocean and earth. Freshly caught seafood and prime cuts are grilled over open flames as the sun dips beneath the horizon, creating an atmosphere of warmth and celebration. Each Friday during the season, this sensory experience invites diners to savour exceptional dishes crafted with regional ingredients and a contemporary Maldivian spirit.

At COMO Cocoa Island, afternoons will be just as inviting, with a bespoke high tea experience that includes delicately spiced Karak Chai, handcrafted pastries, and the option of shisha — all served in a relaxed island setting that encourages unhurried conversation and connection.

“At COMO Hotels and Resorts, we believe in creating experiences that resonate on a deeper level,” says Peter Nilsson, Managing Director of COMO Hotels and Resorts, Maldives. “Eid Al Adha is a time to pause and reconnect with those who matter most. Through carefully designed culinary journeys and meaningful service, our teams at COMO Cocoa Island and COMO Maalifushi aim to provide a sanctuary where guests can reflect, celebrate, and truly feel at home — even in the most remote corners of the world.”

Whether celebrating with family, loved ones, or simply taking a moment of personal reflection, Eid at COMO offers a timeless blend of comfort, culture, and barefoot luxury.

COMO Maalifushi is the only luxury resort in the untouched Thaa Atoll, offering a rare sense of seclusion in the Maldives. Surrounded by uninhabited islands and vibrant marine life, the resort features overwater villas, beach suites, and family-friendly accommodations. Guests can enjoy wellness at COMO Shambhala Retreat, fresh and inventive cuisine, and exceptional experiences—from surfing and diving to stargazing and island picnics. With its remote setting, warm hospitality, and deep connection to nature, COMO Maalifushi promises an escape defined by barefoot luxury, serenity, and the understated elegance that defines the COMO experience.

COMO Cocoa Island is an exclusive private island resort in the Maldives, known for its serene ambiance, luxurious overwater accommodations, and world-class wellness offerings. Designed for those seeking tranquillity and connection with nature, the resort delivers a seamless blend of barefoot luxury and tailored experiences that cater to the most discerning travellers.