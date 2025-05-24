News
Celebration of flavour, culture, connection this Eid al-Adha at COMO Cocoa Island, COMO Maalifushi
As families gather to mark the sacred occasion of Eid Al Adha, COMO Cocoa Island and COMO Maalifushi invite guests to embrace the spirit of togetherness in the unparalleled serenity of the Maldives. Against the backdrop of turquoise lagoons and white-sand shores, each resort has thoughtfully curated experiences that blend culinary tradition with island elegance.
Guests can look forward to evocative evenings at COMO Maalifushi under the stars with Sea, Fire, Land and Salt — a beachfront dining ritual that captures the essence of the ocean and earth. Freshly caught seafood and prime cuts are grilled over open flames as the sun dips beneath the horizon, creating an atmosphere of warmth and celebration. Each Friday during the season, this sensory experience invites diners to savour exceptional dishes crafted with regional ingredients and a contemporary Maldivian spirit.
At COMO Cocoa Island, afternoons will be just as inviting, with a bespoke high tea experience that includes delicately spiced Karak Chai, handcrafted pastries, and the option of shisha — all served in a relaxed island setting that encourages unhurried conversation and connection.
“At COMO Hotels and Resorts, we believe in creating experiences that resonate on a deeper level,” says Peter Nilsson, Managing Director of COMO Hotels and Resorts, Maldives. “Eid Al Adha is a time to pause and reconnect with those who matter most. Through carefully designed culinary journeys and meaningful service, our teams at COMO Cocoa Island and COMO Maalifushi aim to provide a sanctuary where guests can reflect, celebrate, and truly feel at home — even in the most remote corners of the world.”
Whether celebrating with family, loved ones, or simply taking a moment of personal reflection, Eid at COMO offers a timeless blend of comfort, culture, and barefoot luxury.
COMO Maalifushi is the only luxury resort in the untouched Thaa Atoll, offering a rare sense of seclusion in the Maldives. Surrounded by uninhabited islands and vibrant marine life, the resort features overwater villas, beach suites, and family-friendly accommodations. Guests can enjoy wellness at COMO Shambhala Retreat, fresh and inventive cuisine, and exceptional experiences—from surfing and diving to stargazing and island picnics. With its remote setting, warm hospitality, and deep connection to nature, COMO Maalifushi promises an escape defined by barefoot luxury, serenity, and the understated elegance that defines the COMO experience.
COMO Cocoa Island is an exclusive private island resort in the Maldives, known for its serene ambiance, luxurious overwater accommodations, and world-class wellness offerings. Designed for those seeking tranquillity and connection with nature, the resort delivers a seamless blend of barefoot luxury and tailored experiences that cater to the most discerning travellers.
Ifuru Island Maldives’ Social House introduces authentic Indian Thali experience
Ifuru Island Maldives has unveiled its newest culinary journey: the Indian Thali at Social House. This signature dining experience pays homage to the vibrant flavours, diversity, and cultural warmth of Indian cuisine, reimagined in the heart of the Maldives.
Inspired by Ayurveda’s Six Taste Theory, the Indian Thali is designed to provide a perfectly balanced meal that nourishes both body and soul. Guests can savour an array of authentic dishes that reflect India’s culinary soul, presented with the modern flair and island elegance that define Ifuru Island.
The Thali includes a generous spread of delights such as Jhinga Laziz, Butter Chicken, Boti Masala, Dal Makhani, Palak Paneer, Chana Masala, Tomato Rasam, served alongside Jeera Rice, Paratha, Mango Chutney, Masala Onion, Papadum, and a decadent Gulab Jamun Cheesecake.
“Crafting this Indian Thali has been a labour of love,” says Nadedja Bouacha, Executive Chef at Ifuru Island Maldives. “Each element is carefully prepared to honour India’s diverse culinary heritage while offering our guests a rich, comforting, and authentic experience in a setting as extraordinary as our island.”
The Indian Thali is now available at Social House, the resort’s popular dining venue known for blending global flavors with local flair and laid-back luxury.
Whether you’re a fan of Indian cuisine or a first-time explorer, the Indian Thali at Ifuru Island is a celebration of culture, taste, and mindful eating.
Rediscover wellness, nature, mindful living with Dusit Thani Maldives’ Well-Fest programme
Dusit Thani Maldives, the five-star luxury resort in the heart of the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, has announced the launch of Well-Fest, a week-long celebration of holistic wellbeing, set against the breathtaking backdrop of sun, sand, and sea.
Taking place throughout the whole month of June, Well-Fest brings together a curated line-up of wellness experiences that nourish the body, calm the mind, and lift the spirit. Guests will have the opportunity to explore a thoughtfully designed program of sunrise yoga, sound healing, wellness workshops, plant-based cuisine, fitness sessions, and immersive nature-based activities — all designed to restore balance and inspire mindful living.
“Well-Fest is our invitation to guests to pause, reconnect, and embrace wellness in its many forms — all within the natural beauty and serenity of our island,” said Jean-Louis Ripoche, Area General Manager of Dusit Hotels & Resorts in Maldives. “From the healing garden of Devarana Wellness to the crystal-clear waters of our coral-rich reef, every corner of our resort is a sanctuary for self-care.”
Highlights of Well-Fest include:
- Daily Yoga & Qigong in the Garden of Devarana Wellness
- Plant-Based Culinary Experiences at Sala, the resort’s new organic vegan restaurant
- Guided Ocean Meditations and Breath-work Sessions
- Chef’s Garden Tours & Mindful Cooking Classes
- Sustainable Living Workshops focusing on local produce, zero-waste practices, and eco-conscious travel
- Family-Friendly Wellness Activities designed for parents and little ones
Guests can also enjoy exclusive Well-Fest Retreat Packages, featuring curated itineraries, spa treatments, and wellness amenities — perfect for solo travellers, couples, and families seeking rejuvenation and connection.
Whether you’re beginning your wellness journey or looking to deepen your existing practice, Well-Fest at Dusit Thani Maldives offers the space, inspiration, and serenity to recharge — inside and out.
Experience spirit of Eid with vibrant festivities at Amilla Maldives
Amilla Maldives warmly invites guests to experience a heartfelt Eid celebration from 6 to 9 June 2025, where four days of vibrant tradition and island joy unfold.
The festivities blend colourful parades, rhythmic Boduberu performances, and graceful dances with creative family crafts, soothing spa rituals, and spirited beach games. Guests can unwind with sunset sips by the sea, enjoy friendly volleyball matches, playful colour challenges, local island explorations, and immersive cooking experiences.
A traditional thatched hut village will showcase local crafts such as wooden lacquer work by artisans, alongside workshops and performances that offer guests a genuine connection to Maldivian heritage. Meanwhile, the island will be thoughtfully adorned with festive Eid decor, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere throughout the celebration.
Each day offers opportunities to relax by the sea with complimentary coconut drinks and shisha, as well as spa treatments and wellness moments designed to refresh the spirit. Alongside these celebrations, a variety of excursions and water sports are available, and the Kids’ Club provides engaging activities for younger guests, ensuring a harmonious experience for the whole family.
