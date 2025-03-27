The Healing Hour with Mariko Hiyama at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort

This Easter, escape to the luxurious shores of Lily Beach Resort & Spa, where an exciting lineup of experiences awaits. From exclusive excursions, wellness activities, themed dining, to weekly evening entertainment, get ready for the holiday of a lifetime, all set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Maldives.

Located in the beautiful South Ari atoll, Lily Beach is home to a thriving house-reef of exquisite marine life. From small colourful anemones to friendly sea-turtles, the 360 degrees of beautiful underwater views provide endless opportunities for guests to indulge in and explore the beauty underneath.

This year, to make our Easter an extra special one, we are delighted to welcome Silke Deininger, a certified fitness trainer with years of experience leading dynamic and engaging fitness classes.

Specialising in customised group fitness programs for luxury resorts worldwide, Silke is dedicated to helping guests stay active, healthy, and energised throughout their stay.

With a passion for fitness, Silke has built a career around creating inspiring workout experiences that cater to all levels. Whether by the pool, on the beach, or in the resort’s fitness space, her sessions offer a perfect balance of muscle-building, fat-burning, and relaxation during this Easter.

Guests at Lily Beach can immerse themselves in an array of unforgettable experiences this Easter. From exploring the resort’s thriving house reef and snorkelling through vibrant coral gardens to embarking on an exclusive turtle tour, the natural beauty of the Maldives awaits. For those seeking adventure on the open water, a sunset dolphin safari or a serene evening cruise offers breathtaking views. Meanwhile, active travellers can stay energised with water sports, and full-body workouts at the resort’s tennis court. To unwind, guests can also enjoy a relaxing, rejuvenating massage at our unique, overwater, Tamara Spa. With unobstructed views, and glass bottom flooring to view the playful fish underwater, the spa is favourite for our guests.

Families can look forward to an enchanting Easter egg hunt, where children can search for hidden treasures scattered throughout the resort. Creative minds will be engaged in arts and crafts sessions, allowing young guests to express their creativity and craft memorable souvenirs. For the more adventurous, sandcastle building competitions on the pristine beaches provide fun-filled challenges under the Maldivian sun. Additionally, interactive storytelling sessions will captivate imaginations, immersing children in tales of wonder and adventure.

These thoughtfully curated activities ensure that every family member experiences the magic of Easter in paradise, creating cherished memories that will last a lifetime. The Turtle Kids Club hosts a range of interactive experiences, from crab races to kite flying, ensuring endless fun throughout the holiday.

Guests can indulge in a feast for the senses with themed dining experiences, including ‘Seafood Extravaganza,’ ‘Maldivian Night,’ and ‘Mediterranean Feast’ at the buffet restaurant Lily Maa. Evenings come alive with captivating performances, from live bands and Balinese dancers to the rhythmic beats of Maldivian Bodu Beru drummers. Guests can also enjoy Hollywood movie nights under the stars or dance the night away at the lively DJ parties at Vibes. Whether you seek adventure, relaxation, or quality family time, Lily Beach Resort & Spa ensures an Easter celebration filled with magical moments.

