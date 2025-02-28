The St. Regis Maldives named BEST OF LUXURY 2025 by Stop Over Reisen

Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru has been honoured with a coveted Four-Star rating in the Forbes Travel Guide 2025 Star Awards, recognising the resort’s exceptional service, refined luxury, and world-class hospitality.

Forbes Travel Guide is the only independent, global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas, and ocean cruise ships. Their anonymous inspectors evaluate properties based on up to 900 objective criteria, focusing on service excellence and overall guest experience.

Following an extensive renovation last year, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru unveiled refreshed villas, enhanced guest experiences, and a dine-around concept featuring award-winning restaurants. This recognition underscores the resort’s dedication to providing an unparalleled luxury escape in the Maldives.

At Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru, service excellence is at the heart of everything we do. Our dedicated team is committed to providing consistently exceptional service, ensuring that every guest enjoys a seamless and personalised stay. From warm Maldivian hospitality to meticulous attention to detail, we create an atmosphere of tranquillity and indulgence.

In addition to luxury and hospitality, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru remains deeply committed to sustainability. The resort’s newly renovated Marine Lab continues to serve as a pioneer in marine conservation in the Maldives, focusing on coral restoration, marine biodiversity protection, and sustainable tourism practices.

“We are incredibly proud to receive this prestigious recognition from Forbes Travel Guide,” said Hery Kuswoyo, General Manager of Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru. “This accolade is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering outstanding service and authentic experiences that celebrate the natural beauty and culture of the Maldives. With our refreshed resort, we strive to offer our guests a unique blend of luxury, sustainability, and the essence of the original Maldives.”