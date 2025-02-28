Awards
The St. Regis Maldives named BEST OF LUXURY 2025 by Stop Over Reisen
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has been honored with the BEST OF LUXURY 2025 award by Stop Over Reisen, a leading luxury tour operator with over 35 years of expertise in curating luxury Maldivian escapes. Chosen by 200,000 discerning travelers, this prestigious recognition reinforces the resort’s status as a top destination for luxury and exclusivity in the Maldives.
Renowned for its impeccable service and lavish accommodations, the St. Regis Maldives continues to set the standard in high-end travel. This award highlights the resort’s unwavering commitment to excellence, ensuring every guest experience is nothing short of extraordinary.
The BEST OF LUXURY award is a symbol of prestige in the hospitality industry, celebrating properties that exemplify sophistication, innovation, and world-class service. As the demand for elite travel grows, the St. Regis Maldives remains a leader, offering refined accommodations, personalized services, and an unparalleled setting in one of the world’s most stunning destinations.
Nestled in the pristine Dhaalu Atoll, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is a sanctuary of luxury and tranquility. Located on a breathtaking natural island, the resort is surrounded by lush tropical landscapes, white-sand beaches, and the crystal-clear waters of the Indian Ocean, offering an unparalleled escape. Its 77 elegantly designed villas seamlessly blend with nature while providing modern comforts, including private terraces, pools, and breathtaking ocean or garden views.
Signature accommodations include the overwater John Jacob Astor Estate, featuring three bedrooms, a private gym, and massage rooms, and the beachfront Caroline Astor Estate, which boasts panoramic views, a 67-square-meter pool, and opulent living spaces. Guests can explore the vibrant marine ecosystem through snorkeling, diving, and a variety of water sports, or embark on an exclusive yacht excursion aboard Norma. Committed to sustainability, the resort also spearheads coral restoration programs under the guidance of its dedicated Marine Biologist.
Renowned for its signature St. Regis Butler Service and award-winning hospitality, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort seamlessly combines luxury, adventure, and tranquility, ensuring an unforgettable experience in the heart of the Maldives.
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru awarded four-star rating by Forbes Travel Guide Awards 2025
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru has been honoured with a coveted Four-Star rating in the Forbes Travel Guide 2025 Star Awards, recognising the resort’s exceptional service, refined luxury, and world-class hospitality.
Forbes Travel Guide is the only independent, global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas, and ocean cruise ships. Their anonymous inspectors evaluate properties based on up to 900 objective criteria, focusing on service excellence and overall guest experience.
Following an extensive renovation last year, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru unveiled refreshed villas, enhanced guest experiences, and a dine-around concept featuring award-winning restaurants. This recognition underscores the resort’s dedication to providing an unparalleled luxury escape in the Maldives.
At Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru, service excellence is at the heart of everything we do. Our dedicated team is committed to providing consistently exceptional service, ensuring that every guest enjoys a seamless and personalised stay. From warm Maldivian hospitality to meticulous attention to detail, we create an atmosphere of tranquillity and indulgence.
In addition to luxury and hospitality, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru remains deeply committed to sustainability. The resort’s newly renovated Marine Lab continues to serve as a pioneer in marine conservation in the Maldives, focusing on coral restoration, marine biodiversity protection, and sustainable tourism practices.
“We are incredibly proud to receive this prestigious recognition from Forbes Travel Guide,” said Hery Kuswoyo, General Manager of Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru. “This accolade is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering outstanding service and authentic experiences that celebrate the natural beauty and culture of the Maldives. With our refreshed resort, we strive to offer our guests a unique blend of luxury, sustainability, and the essence of the original Maldives.”
Amilla Maldives gets Forbes Travel Guide’s 2025 Star Awards recognition
Forbes Travel Guide (FTG), has announced its 2025 Star Awards, and Amilla Maldives is named among the exceptional resorts recognised for their commitment to outstanding guest experiences and thoughtful service.
Nestled within the peaceful Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Amilla Maldives is known for its expansive villas, sustainability initiatives, and dedication to personalised guest experiences. From wellness offerings to an array of dining options, Amilla strives to create a unique blend of comfort, simplicity, and a deep respect for nature and the local community.
“We are grateful for this recognition from Forbes Travel Guide,” shared Narelle McDougall, General Manager of Amilla Maldives. “This achievement reflects the collective efforts of our team in delivering a guest experience that feels both inviting and connected to the beauty of our island home.”
Forbes Travel Guide is the world-renowned authority on excellence in hospitality, and Amilla Maldives is now among the distinguished properties featured in its annual Star Rating list.
“Forbes Travel Guide’s Star Award winners exemplify excellence in hospitality,” says Amanda Frasier, President of Standards & Ratings for Forbes Travel Guide. “This year’s list continues to reflect the changing landscape of luxury, with properties setting the standard for authentic experiences while offering unparalleled amenities, enhanced well-being, and delivering unforgettable moments. We are thrilled to recognise their dedication to creating truly world-class travel options for today’s discerning guest.”
Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi earns third Forbes five-star rating
Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi has once again secured the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide (FTG) Five-Star rating, marking its third consecutive year of recognition by the world’s only independent global rating system for luxury hospitality.
This accolade reinforces the resort’s reputation as a benchmark for unparalleled luxury, impeccable service and transformative guest experiences.
“This achievement is more than an award—it is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our team, who continuously redefine what luxury hospitality means in the Maldives,” said TJ Joulak, general manager of Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi. “To be recognized for three consecutive years by Forbes Travel Guide reaffirms our promise to deliver an extraordinary level of service, ensuring that every moment spent at our resort is unforgettable.”
This highly coveted accolade underscores the resort’s unwavering commitment to elevating guest experiences, cementing its status among the world’s most luxurious destinations. The resort’s consistent excellence is further highlighted by its continued recognition for the third consecutive year, maintaining its place as a premier choice for discerning travellers.
The Forbes Travel Guide Star Rating is one of the industry’s most rigorous and respected distinctions, with properties evaluated against 900 exacting criteria that emphasise flawless service, exceptional facilities, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Only properties that demonstrate consistently extraordinary experiences earn a Five-Star rating.
