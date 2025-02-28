News
Elevated island living with Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa’s new three-bedroom Kuda Estate
The new Three-bedroom Kuda Estate at Four Seasons Resort Kuda Huraa offers groups of up to six adults and three children the freedom to live the Maldivian dream at their own rhythm. Located on one of the purest gems in the Maldives’ pearl-like string of islands, the three-bedroom wonder is an oceanfront idyll for those who crave space, seclusion, and seamless service; above all, it extends Kuda Huraa’s renowned “at-home” vibe to a new generation of multigenerational families, groups of friends, and anyone ready to upgrade their holiday game.
The resort’s largest and most exclusive accommodation, the Kuda Estate combines luxurious privacy and playful togetherness. Three standalone bedroom villas are linked by communal indoor-outdoor living spaces around a 139-square-metre (1,500 square foot) infinity pool curved around a 140-square-metre (1,500 square foot) oceanfront deck. Combining the best of both vacation worlds, it exists as a heavenly hideaway within the wider embrace of Kuda Huraa’s enchanting and endearing village-island community.
Expansive Island Living
Just steps from shimmering turquoise waters, the Kuda Estate – a reimagining of the resort’s former Royal Villa – has undergone a complete transformation. The expanded 262 square metres (2,820 square feet) interior and 214 square metres (2,303 square feet) exterior layout now features three bedrooms, up from the original two, for greater flexibility and privacy. Redesigned living and dining areas maximise light and space, upping the ante on stylish settings for celebration and connection. Soaring ceilings of more than six metres (20 feet) – more than double the height of standard rooms – flood the Estate with golden light, while a new dining area skylight above enhances the airy, uplifting ambience.
To Infinity and Beyond
In the new Kuda Estate, boundaries between indoors and outdoors dissolve. A seamless flow of easy, breezy open living spaces invites effortless connection to the endless horizon. Versatile areas balance privacy with togetherness, framed by breathtaking views. The island’s only private sea-view gazebo, complete with a swing, offers the perfect spot to relax and soak up the beauty of the oceanic surrounds. The expansive sea-view deck – complete with a newly extended dining area and a sunken seating enclave – invites al fresco dining and intimate gatherings amid mesmerising Maldivian vistas. From sunset dips in blissful seclusion to cocktail soirees under the stars, the stage is set for playful tropical living.
Toes-in-the-Sand Style
A fresh design aesthetic and crisp palette mirrors the Estate’s luminous setting. Bright whites, vibrant aquamarines and deep violets reflect the adjacent sands and ever-changing seascape beyond. Designer pieces – including the iconic B&B Italia sofa – elevate the sleek, streamlined style. Interesting textures and organic lines segue into the island location to create a haven of relaxed elegance in harmony with Kuda Huraa’s fabled feeling of coming home.
Legendary Kuda Huraa Service
Renowned for its devoted team and warm, welcoming ethos, Kuda Huraa’s seamless service is delivered directly to the Kuda Estate via a dedicated personal attendant. From sunrise paddleboarding to starlit feasts, every detail of each dining, marine, spa or off-site experience is uniquely planned – affording Estate guests an elevated taste of the island’s legendary care.
Commenting on the launch of the Kuda Estate, General Manager Didier Jardin says, “The reimagined Kuda Estate raises the bar for luxury at Four Seasons Resort Kuda Huraa. It’s the perfect fusion of privacy, space, and design – magnificent in scale, yet perfectly in tune with its natural island surrounds and the island’s warm embrace. We’re thrilled to welcome families and groups of friends to experience this one-of-a-kind retreat and create precious new memories in one of the Maldives most iconic resort settings.”
Awards
The St. Regis Maldives named BEST OF LUXURY 2025 by Stop Over Reisen
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has been honored with the BEST OF LUXURY 2025 award by Stop Over Reisen, a leading luxury tour operator with over 35 years of expertise in curating luxury Maldivian escapes. Chosen by 200,000 discerning travelers, this prestigious recognition reinforces the resort’s status as a top destination for luxury and exclusivity in the Maldives.
Renowned for its impeccable service and lavish accommodations, the St. Regis Maldives continues to set the standard in high-end travel. This award highlights the resort’s unwavering commitment to excellence, ensuring every guest experience is nothing short of extraordinary.
The BEST OF LUXURY award is a symbol of prestige in the hospitality industry, celebrating properties that exemplify sophistication, innovation, and world-class service. As the demand for elite travel grows, the St. Regis Maldives remains a leader, offering refined accommodations, personalized services, and an unparalleled setting in one of the world’s most stunning destinations.
Nestled in the pristine Dhaalu Atoll, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is a sanctuary of luxury and tranquility. Located on a breathtaking natural island, the resort is surrounded by lush tropical landscapes, white-sand beaches, and the crystal-clear waters of the Indian Ocean, offering an unparalleled escape. Its 77 elegantly designed villas seamlessly blend with nature while providing modern comforts, including private terraces, pools, and breathtaking ocean or garden views.
Signature accommodations include the overwater John Jacob Astor Estate, featuring three bedrooms, a private gym, and massage rooms, and the beachfront Caroline Astor Estate, which boasts panoramic views, a 67-square-meter pool, and opulent living spaces. Guests can explore the vibrant marine ecosystem through snorkeling, diving, and a variety of water sports, or embark on an exclusive yacht excursion aboard Norma. Committed to sustainability, the resort also spearheads coral restoration programs under the guidance of its dedicated Marine Biologist.
Renowned for its signature St. Regis Butler Service and award-winning hospitality, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort seamlessly combines luxury, adventure, and tranquility, ensuring an unforgettable experience in the heart of the Maldives.
Awards
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru awarded four-star rating by Forbes Travel Guide Awards 2025
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru has been honoured with a coveted Four-Star rating in the Forbes Travel Guide 2025 Star Awards, recognising the resort’s exceptional service, refined luxury, and world-class hospitality.
Forbes Travel Guide is the only independent, global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas, and ocean cruise ships. Their anonymous inspectors evaluate properties based on up to 900 objective criteria, focusing on service excellence and overall guest experience.
Following an extensive renovation last year, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru unveiled refreshed villas, enhanced guest experiences, and a dine-around concept featuring award-winning restaurants. This recognition underscores the resort’s dedication to providing an unparalleled luxury escape in the Maldives.
At Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru, service excellence is at the heart of everything we do. Our dedicated team is committed to providing consistently exceptional service, ensuring that every guest enjoys a seamless and personalised stay. From warm Maldivian hospitality to meticulous attention to detail, we create an atmosphere of tranquillity and indulgence.
In addition to luxury and hospitality, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru remains deeply committed to sustainability. The resort’s newly renovated Marine Lab continues to serve as a pioneer in marine conservation in the Maldives, focusing on coral restoration, marine biodiversity protection, and sustainable tourism practices.
“We are incredibly proud to receive this prestigious recognition from Forbes Travel Guide,” said Hery Kuswoyo, General Manager of Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru. “This accolade is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering outstanding service and authentic experiences that celebrate the natural beauty and culture of the Maldives. With our refreshed resort, we strive to offer our guests a unique blend of luxury, sustainability, and the essence of the original Maldives.”
Featured
Sun Siyam Olhuveli and Guraidhoo star in High Road, Low Road grand finale
RTÉ One’s High Road, Low Road, in collaboration with Visit Maldives, selected Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives and the local island of Guraidhoo as the two locations for the grand finale of Season 4 of the popular Irish series.
As part of the show’s format, two actresses embarked on surprise trips, each experiencing a distinct side of the Maldives. The premise of High Road, Low Road revolves around two celebrity guests exploring a destination in contrasting ways—one enjoying a luxurious ‘high road’ experience, while the other embraces the ‘low road,’ focused on local immersion and cultural exploration.
Actress Neilí Conroy, known for her adventurous spirit, took part in the high road experience, indulging in the luxurious offerings at Sun Siyam Olhuveli. Surrounded by turquoise waters and pristine sandy beaches, she experienced world-class hospitality, exclusive spa treatments, gourmet dining, and the ultimate in luxury travel.
Meanwhile, Denise McCormack, with a passion for cultural exploration, opted for the low road experience on Guraidhoo, one of the Maldives’ vibrant local islands. She immersed herself in the island’s authentic Maldivian charm, engaging with the community, visiting local shops, and experiencing the island’s culture and traditions firsthand.
The collaboration between Visit Maldives, Sun Siyam Olhuveli, and Guraidhoo provided viewers with an exciting opportunity to explore the Maldives’ diverse offerings, ranging from lavish getaways to culturally enriching adventures.
Florante Abuton Jr., Assistant PR and Communications Manager for Sun Siyam Olhuveli, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “We are thrilled to be part of High Road, Low Road and to showcase the Maldives in all its diverse glory. This collaboration highlights how travellers can enjoy both the luxury of Sun Siyam Olhuveli and the authentic beauty of local islands like Guraidhoo. Whether seeking a lavish escape or a deeper cultural connection, the Maldives offers it all.”
The episode recently aired on RTÉ One, providing Irish audiences with a glimpse into the varied experiences available in the Maldives. Both Sun Siyam Olhuveli and Guraidhoo demonstrated the country’s multifaceted appeal, solidifying its status as an ideal destination for all types of travellers.
Trending
