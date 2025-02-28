Elevated island living with Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa’s new three-bedroom Kuda Estate

The new Three-bedroom Kuda Estate at Four Seasons Resort Kuda Huraa offers groups of up to six adults and three children the freedom to live the Maldivian dream at their own rhythm. Located on one of the purest gems in the Maldives’ pearl-like string of islands, the three-bedroom wonder is an oceanfront idyll for those who crave space, seclusion, and seamless service; above all, it extends Kuda Huraa’s renowned “at-home” vibe to a new generation of multigenerational families, groups of friends, and anyone ready to upgrade their holiday game.

The resort’s largest and most exclusive accommodation, the Kuda Estate combines luxurious privacy and playful togetherness. Three standalone bedroom villas are linked by communal indoor-outdoor living spaces around a 139-square-metre (1,500 square foot) infinity pool curved around a 140-square-metre (1,500 square foot) oceanfront deck. Combining the best of both vacation worlds, it exists as a heavenly hideaway within the wider embrace of Kuda Huraa’s enchanting and endearing village-island community.

Expansive Island Living

Just steps from shimmering turquoise waters, the Kuda Estate – a reimagining of the resort’s former Royal Villa – has undergone a complete transformation. The expanded 262 square metres (2,820 square feet) interior and 214 square metres (2,303 square feet) exterior layout now features three bedrooms, up from the original two, for greater flexibility and privacy. Redesigned living and dining areas maximise light and space, upping the ante on stylish settings for celebration and connection. Soaring ceilings of more than six metres (20 feet) – more than double the height of standard rooms – flood the Estate with golden light, while a new dining area skylight above enhances the airy, uplifting ambience.

To Infinity and Beyond

In the new Kuda Estate, boundaries between indoors and outdoors dissolve. A seamless flow of easy, breezy open living spaces invites effortless connection to the endless horizon. Versatile areas balance privacy with togetherness, framed by breathtaking views. The island’s only private sea-view gazebo, complete with a swing, offers the perfect spot to relax and soak up the beauty of the oceanic surrounds. The expansive sea-view deck – complete with a newly extended dining area and a sunken seating enclave – invites al fresco dining and intimate gatherings amid mesmerising Maldivian vistas. From sunset dips in blissful seclusion to cocktail soirees under the stars, the stage is set for playful tropical living.

Toes-in-the-Sand Style

A fresh design aesthetic and crisp palette mirrors the Estate’s luminous setting. Bright whites, vibrant aquamarines and deep violets reflect the adjacent sands and ever-changing seascape beyond. Designer pieces – including the iconic B&B Italia sofa – elevate the sleek, streamlined style. Interesting textures and organic lines segue into the island location to create a haven of relaxed elegance in harmony with Kuda Huraa’s fabled feeling of coming home.

Legendary Kuda Huraa Service

Renowned for its devoted team and warm, welcoming ethos, Kuda Huraa’s seamless service is delivered directly to the Kuda Estate via a dedicated personal attendant. From sunrise paddleboarding to starlit feasts, every detail of each dining, marine, spa or off-site experience is uniquely planned – affording Estate guests an elevated taste of the island’s legendary care.

Commenting on the launch of the Kuda Estate, General Manager Didier Jardin says, “The reimagined Kuda Estate raises the bar for luxury at Four Seasons Resort Kuda Huraa. It’s the perfect fusion of privacy, space, and design – magnificent in scale, yet perfectly in tune with its natural island surrounds and the island’s warm embrace. We’re thrilled to welcome families and groups of friends to experience this one-of-a-kind retreat and create precious new memories in one of the Maldives most iconic resort settings.”