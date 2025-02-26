News
Introducing new four-bedroom Landaa Estate at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru
Discover “a sanctuary within a sanctuary” to lounge, laugh and let loose. That’s the invitation at the newly reimagined Four-Bedroom Landaa Estate at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru. A sun-drenched retreat on the island’s southeastern side, the resort’s largest and most elevated accommodation is now available for bookings.
Expanded oceanfront spaces and a bold new design concept – set against the idyllic beauty of the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve – embody a fresh vision of group and multigenerational island accommodation. Out front, 80 metres (262 feet) of private white-sand beach gently slopes into the shimmering lagoon. Parallel to the water lies a 20 metre (65-foot) lap pool with sunken lounge, waterfall and vast sundeck. Above, a rooftop terrace offers dreamy sunset views. In between, innovative indoor-outdoor areas span from a breezy living and dining pavilion to air-conditioned library and kitchen. Altogether, the 800 square metres (8,611 square feet) plus 2,000 square metres (21,528 square feet of outdoor space at Landaa Estate offers a singular sanctuary of sequestered connection for up to 9 adults, or 8 adults and 6 children.
An Expanded Vision of Luxury
Blending relaxed tropical style with refined privacy, the reimagined Landaa Estate strikes the perfect balance between connection and seclusion. The expanded layout now features four bedrooms accommodated within four pavilions, as well as a new king bedroom. A second-floor dining and lounge deck offers elevated spaces to unwind, while a private library and entertainment room provide intimate escapes. Designed for seamless family living, a dedicated kids’ room offers younger guests their own private enclave.
Into the Horizon
The Estate’s indoor-outdoor living spaces invite a deep immersion in the natural beauty of the surrounding Biosphere Reserve. A swimming pool with cascading waterfall, whirlpool and sundeck opens directly onto a private stretch of beach and the iridescent waters of Landaa’s 2.5-kilometre (1.5 mile) lagoon. A large, suspended swing provides a dreamy perch to take in the mesmerising views – offering plentiful Instagram-worthy moments. The new sunken outdoor seating area provides a cosy setting for lively conversations, playful sunset gatherings, or peaceful reflection under the stars. The second-floor outdoor pavilion features a weather-sensor, maximising enjoyment in any condition – from sunrise to moonlight.
An Ocean-Inspired Aesthetic
The Landaa Estate’s transformation takes cues from its surroundings. A fresh white palette reflects the brightness of the white-sand beach; touches of teal and turquoise meet pops of purple in an echo of the adjacent seascape; hand-carved coral-inspired screens nod to traditional Maldivian heritage. Designer pieces from Flexform, Paola Lenti, Gervasoni, Roda and Kettal elevate the Estate’s aesthetic; while contrasting materials, textures and organic shapes create an interplay that complements the architectural curves. The resultant interior flows into its tropical home as effortlessly as the waves that gently lap the shoreline.
Undivided Personal Service
A dedicated Landaa Estate butler service ensures every detail is flawlessly tailored. Bespoke dining experiences, uniquely curated family adventures and enchanting beach barbecues offer island living at its finest – where every experience unfolds with ease.
Commenting on the new accommodation, Regional Vice President Armando Kraenzlin says, “With the Landaa Estate, we wanted to complement the nature of the Biosphere Reserve with a haven of contemporary design to create a space that not only offered elevated privacy, comfort and service but that elusive ‘I never want to leave’ feeling. All the amenities of Landaa Giraavaru are just a short walk away, but the Estate is a self-enclosed sanctuary within a sanctuary. It’s a very special place that unites Four Seasons vision of modern luxury with Landaa’s laid-back nature-immersed ethos. I couldn’t be happier with the end result.”
Cooking
Chef Jacopo Chieppa’s exclusive culinary residency at Sun Siyam Iru Veli
From March 4 to 15, 2025, Sun Siyam Iru Veli will host an exceptional culinary experience with the arrival of Michelin-starred Chef Jacopo Chieppa. Known for his passion for leavened creations and his innovative approach to Italian cuisine, Chef Chieppa will bring his culinary expertise to the Maldives, curating exclusive recipes and crafting remarkable dining experiences for guests at the resort.
During his time at Sun Siyam Iru Veli, Chef Chieppa will lead a distinguished gastronomic collaboration, sharing his knowledge through hands-on training with the resort’s culinary team while designing innovative recipes and menus for Roma, the resort’s overwater restaurant renowned for its Mediterranean flavours. This collaboration will culminate in two exclusive dinners on the evenings of March 10 and 13, 2025, where guests will have the opportunity to experience his signature dishes paired with a carefully curated selection of wines. Each course will be meticulously crafted to offer a refined and evocative dining experience.
Chef Chieppa’s culinary philosophy is showcased at Equilibrio, a fine dining restaurant located in the picturesque village of Dolcedo, Liguria. His menu reflects a deeply personal connection to his heritage, drawing inspiration from his life experiences and the rich ingredients of his homeland. Set in a restored mill beside a tranquil river, Equilibrio earned its first Michelin star within two years of opening. Many of his creations tell personal stories, such as the ‘Minestrone on Canvas,’ a playful dish designed to encourage his daughters to enjoy minestrone, and the nostalgic ‘Picnic,’ an homage to his first countryside experience and the vision of a family picnic. Breadmaking plays a central role in his culinary approach, with signature offerings such as the ‘Farmer’s Focaccia’ and inventive pizzas featured in every meal.
Before founding Equilibrio, Chef Chieppa honed his skills under the mentorship of Mauro Colagreco at the world-renowned Mirazur, refining his expertise in haute cuisine. His pizzeria, Kilo, is also celebrated for its meticulous dough preparation and dedication to local ingredients, earning a place in the prestigious 50 Top Pizza rankings.
As part of Sun Siyam Resorts’ signature chef residency program, Chef Chieppa’s presence at Sun Siyam Iru Veli will offer guests an immersive culinary journey where authentic flavors are artfully paired with refined techniques, creating a truly memorable gourmet escape.
Featured
Experience ultimate comfort at Avani+ Fares Maldives
Avani Hotels & Resorts introduces an exquisite collection of multi-room villas, suites, and residences in the Maldives, designed for travellers seeking spacious, stylish, and affordable luxury. Offering breathtaking overwater and beachfront accommodations, Avani+ Fares Maldives blends modern design with high-end amenities, ensuring a memorable getaway in one of the world’s most sought-after island destinations.
Nestled at the edge of a dazzling Maldivian lagoon, the Three Bedroom Sunset Over Water Pool Residence (from approx. USD 4,906 per night for up to two adults and five children) offers an unparalleled level of privacy and space. Surrounded by panoramic ocean views, guests can step directly into the turquoise waters or enjoy private dining on the sun deck.
For parents, AvaniSpa offers a rejuvenating escape, while children are entertained at the AvaniKids club and teens can unwind in a dedicated interactive zone. With direct access to the vibrant coral reefs of the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, families can embark on immersive marine experiences, from snorkelling adventures to guided excursions that bring them closer to the island’s rich underwater world.
Couples seeking an intimate escape can indulge in a luxurious overwater villa, where the serene surroundings set the stage for relaxation and romance. Whether enjoying sunset views from a private infinity pool or dining under the stars, Avani+ Fares Maldives ensures a dreamy getaway. Bespoke experiences such as floating breakfasts, in-villa spa treatments, and private island excursions enhance the romantic ambiance, making it an ideal destination for honeymoons and special celebrations.
At Avani+ Fares Maldives, guests can enjoy the perfect blend of comfort, adventure, and Maldivian hospitality. From world-class diving and water sports to tranquil wellness treatments and gourmet dining, the resort offers an immersive experience tailored to families, couples, and groups of friends alike.
With its commitment to stylish stays at competitive prices, Avani+ Fares Maldives redefines luxury, offering a sophisticated retreat in one of the most breathtaking destinations on Earth.
Action
Award-winning Kandooma Maldives launches ultimate scuba diving experience
Certified divers have the opportunity to take advantage of the ‘Dive into Paradise’ offer at Kandooma Maldives, which was awarded Best Diving Resort in the Maldives at the 2023 TTM Awards. Renowned for its world-class dive sites, including the famous ‘Kandooma Thila’, located just five minutes from the island, the resort provides easy access to some of the best underwater experiences in the region.
The Maldives is globally recognised for its vibrant coral reefs, exhilarating drift dives, and diverse marine life, making it a bucket-list destination for scuba enthusiasts. This exclusive package includes daily dives at 15 premier sites, along with a variety of resort benefits designed to enhance the overall experience.
Package Inclusions:
- Accommodation on a half-board basis (daily breakfast and dinner at Kandooma Café) based on double occupancy.
- Up to two group dives per person per day for certified scuba divers.
- 20% discount on additional dives or excursions to further dive sites.
- 50% discount on shared return speed boat transfers.
- Complimentary Wi-Fi in villas and public areas.
Terms & Conditions:
- A minimum stay of four nights is required.
- Bookings must be made by 31 May 2025, for stays valid until 20 December 2025.
- A non-refundable deposit for the first night is required at the time of booking.
- Cancellation penalties apply after booking confirmation.
- No diving is permitted on the day of departure (24-hour no-fly time strictly enforced).
- Unused dives cannot be redeemed for cash or exchanged for other services.
- Additional charges apply for night dives and selected distant dive sites.
The resort’s PADI 5-Star Dive Centre, Kandooma Dive, is fully equipped to cater to divers of all experience levels. With a fleet of dive boats, experienced instructors, and high-quality diving equipment, guests can explore a range of underwater environments. For those who have not dived in a while, a refresher dive can be booked to help regain confidence before venturing into deeper waters.
“At Kandooma, we are passionate about sharing the wonders of the ocean, and with this new ‘Dive into Paradise’ offer, we invite certified divers to explore some of the most spectacular dive sites in the Maldives,” said Mark Eletr, General Manager of Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives.
The Kandooma Dive Centre also offers PADI certification courses for those looking to enhance their skills, as well as the PADI Bubblemaker programme, which introduces young adventurers to their first breaths underwater in a safe and fun environment.
