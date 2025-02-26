Introducing new four-bedroom Landaa Estate at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru

Discover “a sanctuary within a sanctuary” to lounge, laugh and let loose. That’s the invitation at the newly reimagined Four-Bedroom Landaa Estate at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru. A sun-drenched retreat on the island’s southeastern side, the resort’s largest and most elevated accommodation is now available for bookings.

Expanded oceanfront spaces and a bold new design concept – set against the idyllic beauty of the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve – embody a fresh vision of group and multigenerational island accommodation. Out front, 80 metres (262 feet) of private white-sand beach gently slopes into the shimmering lagoon. Parallel to the water lies a 20 metre (65-foot) lap pool with sunken lounge, waterfall and vast sundeck. Above, a rooftop terrace offers dreamy sunset views. In between, innovative indoor-outdoor areas span from a breezy living and dining pavilion to air-conditioned library and kitchen. Altogether, the 800 square metres (8,611 square feet) plus 2,000 square metres (21,528 square feet of outdoor space at Landaa Estate offers a singular sanctuary of sequestered connection for up to 9 adults, or 8 adults and 6 children.

An Expanded Vision of Luxury

Blending relaxed tropical style with refined privacy, the reimagined Landaa Estate strikes the perfect balance between connection and seclusion. The expanded layout now features four bedrooms accommodated within four pavilions, as well as a new king bedroom. A second-floor dining and lounge deck offers elevated spaces to unwind, while a private library and entertainment room provide intimate escapes. Designed for seamless family living, a dedicated kids’ room offers younger guests their own private enclave.

Into the Horizon

The Estate’s indoor-outdoor living spaces invite a deep immersion in the natural beauty of the surrounding Biosphere Reserve. A swimming pool with cascading waterfall, whirlpool and sundeck opens directly onto a private stretch of beach and the iridescent waters of Landaa’s 2.5-kilometre (1.5 mile) lagoon. A large, suspended swing provides a dreamy perch to take in the mesmerising views – offering plentiful Instagram-worthy moments. The new sunken outdoor seating area provides a cosy setting for lively conversations, playful sunset gatherings, or peaceful reflection under the stars. The second-floor outdoor pavilion features a weather-sensor, maximising enjoyment in any condition – from sunrise to moonlight.

An Ocean-Inspired Aesthetic

The Landaa Estate’s transformation takes cues from its surroundings. A fresh white palette reflects the brightness of the white-sand beach; touches of teal and turquoise meet pops of purple in an echo of the adjacent seascape; hand-carved coral-inspired screens nod to traditional Maldivian heritage. Designer pieces from Flexform, Paola Lenti, Gervasoni, Roda and Kettal elevate the Estate’s aesthetic; while contrasting materials, textures and organic shapes create an interplay that complements the architectural curves. The resultant interior flows into its tropical home as effortlessly as the waves that gently lap the shoreline.

Undivided Personal Service

A dedicated Landaa Estate butler service ensures every detail is flawlessly tailored. Bespoke dining experiences, uniquely curated family adventures and enchanting beach barbecues offer island living at its finest – where every experience unfolds with ease.

Commenting on the new accommodation, Regional Vice President Armando Kraenzlin says, “With the Landaa Estate, we wanted to complement the nature of the Biosphere Reserve with a haven of contemporary design to create a space that not only offered elevated privacy, comfort and service but that elusive ‘I never want to leave’ feeling. All the amenities of Landaa Giraavaru are just a short walk away, but the Estate is a self-enclosed sanctuary within a sanctuary. It’s a very special place that unites Four Seasons vision of modern luxury with Landaa’s laid-back nature-immersed ethos. I couldn’t be happier with the end result.”