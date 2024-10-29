Cooking
Michelin Chef Nino Di Costanzo’s exclusive residency at Four Seasons Maldives Landaa Giraavaru
“People visit a restaurant to experience something unforgettable – a story, a feeling, a connection,” says two-Michelin-starred Chef Nino Di Costanzo. His approach to the new collaboration at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru brings a world of sensory interaction to life, even before the first bite is taken.
Starting November 11, 2024, the celebrated Italian chef will share his inventive culinary artistry from his renowned two-Michelin-star restaurant, Danì Maison, located on the island of Ischia. Recognised by Forbes as one of the “top ten restaurants not to be missed,” Danì Maison’s essence will be brought to the Maldives’ iconic Blu Beach Club, set within the Baa Atoll UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve.
Chef Nino’s vision for this cross-cultural culinary exchange blends the island traditions of Ischia with the natural beauty of the Maldives. Through this collaboration, Mediterranean flavours from his kitchen meet the local produce of Landaa’s gardens, creating an experience that unites the culinary traditions and natural richness of both islands. “It’s about two stunning nature-led islands coming together through a meeting of diverse culinary traditions grounded in soil, sea, and surroundings,” Chef Nino explains.
The collaboration extends to sharing expertise with the Blu Beach Club culinary team, with four of Blu’s chefs having already trained at Danì Maison. Guests will have the chance to experience Chef Nino’s unique dishes during two week-long residencies at Blu, from November 11–17, 2024, and again from February 13–19, 2025. Following these residencies, Blu will offer a specially curated menu by Chef Nino, available year-round to only two tables of four each evening.
At the heart of Chef Nino’s success lies his artistry: he visualises the emotional impact of a dish before he even envisions the food itself, with each ingredient and process in harmony with nature. This philosophy complements Landaa Giraavaru’s nature-inspired ethos, allowing for a collaborative journey with both guests and the Blu culinary team. For Chef Nino, the goal is to bring as much emotion and wonder to the plate as he does flavour.
His creative process begins six months before a dish arrives on the table, with each element carefully crafted to evoke a specific feeling. From the ingredients to the final plating, everything is considered, including the choice of plate, often designed by Chef Nino himself in Venetian glass or Italian ceramics.
Chef Nino also brings his careful sourcing approach to Blu, where he plans to use Landaa’s flourishing herb and vegetable garden to serve a Mediterranean-inspired menu. He views this approach as both a challenge and a rewarding aspect of the partnership, driven by the dedication of Landaa’s wider team. “The only way to progress with anything different or unique is for both sides to learn from one another and make it a collaborative process,” he says.
Raised amid the vineyards and olive groves of Ischia, Chef Nino’s childhood immersed him in a world of fine food, with family roots in fishing and farming. His career has since taken him from directorships at global IT Group restaurants to his acclaimed Danì Maison, where he presents an innovative take on authentic Campanian cuisine within the art- and nature-filled surroundings of his family home. Since opening in 2016, Danì Maison has earned two Michelin stars, four Hats by Espresso, and three Forks by Gambero Rosso.
“We are thrilled to welcome one of the world’s leading chefs to Blu,” says Armando Kraenzlin, Regional Vice President and General Manager at Landaa Giraavaru. “Partnering with Chef Nino will not only bring an extraordinary culinary experience to our guests but also provide our team with invaluable career insights.”
Cooking
Exclusive culinary journey with Chef Jereme Leung at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island has announced the return of acclaimed Chef Jereme Leung for a four-day culinary journey at Ufaa by Jereme Leung, the Maldives’ first Chinese restaurant. From November 1st to 4th, guests will have the opportunity to experience Chef Leung’s latest culinary creations. Known for his blend of tradition and innovation, Chef Leung will be showcasing a variety of dishes that redefine modern Chinese cuisine, featuring everything from signature dim sum to seafood and barbecue specialties.
On November 2nd, guests can join a Dim Sum and Noodles Cooking Class, offering a hands-on learning experience led by Chef Leung himself. Limited to just eight participants, the class will explore the art of preparing traditional Chinese dishes. Throughout the event, Chef Leung will be available to meet and engage with guests during lunch and dinner, adding a personal element to this immersive dining experience.
“We are thrilled to have Chef Jereme Leung return to Conrad Maldives,” said Thomas Hoeborn, General Manager of Conrad Maldives Rangali Island. “His expertise and innovative approach to Chinese cuisine continue to set Ufaa apart as a culinary destination. Guests can expect fresh and exciting new dishes that will elevate their dining experience and showcase Chef Leung’s commitment to both tradition and creativity.”
This four-day event at Ufaa by Jereme Leung promises to be a highlight for food enthusiasts, providing exclusive access to the chef’s latest innovations and an immersive journey into modern Chinese gastronomy. Advance bookings are highly recommended for this exceptional dining experience.
Cooking
Chef Kelvin Cheung curates unique culinary experience at JW Marriott Maldives
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, a luxurious multi-generational retreat known for its world-class culinary experiences, invites guests to embark on a bespoke three-day culinary journey from November 17 to 19, 2024. The experience will be led by acclaimed Chef Kelvin Cheung of Jun’s Dubai, whose innovative approach to third-culture cuisine has earned him numerous accolades, including recognition in the Michelin Guide Dubai, MENA’s 50 Best Restaurants, Gault & Millau UAE, and the prestigious title of What’s On Dubai’s 2024 Chef of the Year. As a pioneer of Third Culture Food, Chef Kelvin has transformed the culinary landscape at Jun’s, one of the Middle East’s most unique dining concepts.
Celebrated for his inventive fusion of global flavours and a strong emphasis on sustainability, Chef Kelvin Cheung will collaborate with the resort to craft a series of curated dining experiences that embody both his culinary philosophy and the resort’s commitment to mindful, eco-conscious gastronomy. This partnership highlights the use of locally sourced ingredients, including fresh produce from the JW Garden, and incorporates zero-waste cooking techniques, resulting in health-conscious menus that promote wellness and inclusive dining.
“Food has always been about connection for me—whether bridging flavours, cultures, or people. I’m excited to bring my perspective on food and wellness to JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, where we’ll explore flavours while focusing on sustainability and mindful eating,” Chef Kelvin remarked.
The culinary journey will commence on November 17 with an exquisite five-course dinner at Kaashi, the resort’s treetop restaurant, which offers stunning views of the Indian Ocean. Chef Kelvin will fuse Indian, Thai, and Chinese flavours with dishes such as Pani Puri, Tom Yum, and Char Siu Wagyu Short Rib—an homage to his third-culture heritage. On the second evening, guests will dine at the overwater Hashi/Shio, where another five-course menu will feature groundbreaking dishes, each telling a story of global fusion and creativity.
The final day of the event will see Chef Kelvin leading an interactive zero-waste cooking class at Aailaa, the resort’s all-day dining restaurant. Guests will learn how to craft delicious dishes while minimising food waste, with a special focus on using fresh herbs and ingredients from the JW Garden.
“We are delighted to welcome Chef Kelvin Cheung to showcase his culinary artistry at our resort. His philosophy of blending diverse culinary traditions while maintaining a strong focus on sustainability and wellness perfectly aligns with our vision for creating exceptional dining experiences for our guests,” said Mohit Dembla, General Manager of JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa.
Chef Kelvin’s collaboration with JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa promises a unique culinary celebration where wellness, sustainability, and world-class gastronomy come together amidst the breathtaking beauty of the Maldives.
Cooking
Coco Collection hosts Chef Pepi Anevski for limited-time sushi experience
Leading luxury resort brand Coco Collection continues its celebrated chef residency programme by welcoming back world-renowned sushi master, Chef Pepi Anevski, to Coco Bodu Hithi on 27–28 October and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu from 30 October to 1 November.
Chef Pepi, a maestro in the art of sushi, gained international acclaim after winning the inaugural World Sushi Cup in Tokyo in 2013, earning the title of “World’s Most Creative Sushi Master” the following year. Certified by the World Sushi Skill Institute and the All Japan Sushi Association (AJSA), Chef Pepi is celebrated for his innovative approach to sushi, blending bold new flavours with elegant twists that surprise and delight the palate.
This October and November, Chef Pepi will offer another sensory experience at the five-star Coco Bodu Hithi, where guests will enjoy his renowned 8-course menu—an artistic culinary journey that has become his signature. Known for his unmatched knife skills and precision, Chef Pepi will take over the resort’s Tsuki restaurant, delivering dishes that are both visually stunning and delicious.
Martin Cahill, Coco Collection’s Group Culinary Director, expressed the team’s excitement: “The entire team is super excited for Chef Pepi’s return. His mastery of sushi and his ability to inspire our guests—and even the chefs on the island—with his knife work and presentation is something we’ve all been looking forward to.”
As part of the residency, Chef Pepi will also host an exclusive Private Omakase lunch on the secluded island of Embudhoo and make his debut at Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu. For the first time, guests there will experience his vibrant sushi creations. At Dhuni Kolhu, Chef Pepi will collaborate with the resort’s culinary team, sharing his expertise and guiding them in the art of traditional sushi craft. Using fresh local catch and organic produce from the island, Chef Pepi will create a menu that blends the tropical flavours of the Maldives with traditional Japanese and East Asian influences.
Coco Collection remains committed to offering unique and unforgettable experiences to its guests. Both Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu were recently recognised among the ‘Top 20 Resorts in the Indian Ocean’ by the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2024.
Trending
-
Featured1 week ago
NH Maldives Kuda Rah Resort unveils all-inclusive island experience
-
Cooking1 week ago
Chef Kelvin Cheung curates unique culinary experience at JW Marriott Maldives
-
Action1 week ago
Ifuru Island introduces year-round tandem skydiving experience
-
Awards7 days ago
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort celebrated in Fodor’s esteemed 2025 Hotel rankings
-
Awards1 week ago
Hard Rock Hotel Maldives honoured for unforgettable event experiences at 2024 Stella Awards
-
Action1 week ago
Elevate your game: Roman Safiullin’s tennis masterclass at Lily Beach Resort
-
Celebration1 week ago
Celebrate Diwali and year-end festivities at The Westin Maldives
-
Celebration1 week ago
Kuda Villingili Resort offers an unforgettable ‘East Meets West’ holiday experience