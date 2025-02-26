Chef Jacopo Chieppa’s exclusive culinary residency at Sun Siyam Iru Veli

From March 4 to 15, 2025, Sun Siyam Iru Veli will host an exceptional culinary experience with the arrival of Michelin-starred Chef Jacopo Chieppa. Known for his passion for leavened creations and his innovative approach to Italian cuisine, Chef Chieppa will bring his culinary expertise to the Maldives, curating exclusive recipes and crafting remarkable dining experiences for guests at the resort.

During his time at Sun Siyam Iru Veli, Chef Chieppa will lead a distinguished gastronomic collaboration, sharing his knowledge through hands-on training with the resort’s culinary team while designing innovative recipes and menus for Roma, the resort’s overwater restaurant renowned for its Mediterranean flavours. This collaboration will culminate in two exclusive dinners on the evenings of March 10 and 13, 2025, where guests will have the opportunity to experience his signature dishes paired with a carefully curated selection of wines. Each course will be meticulously crafted to offer a refined and evocative dining experience.

Chef Chieppa’s culinary philosophy is showcased at Equilibrio, a fine dining restaurant located in the picturesque village of Dolcedo, Liguria. His menu reflects a deeply personal connection to his heritage, drawing inspiration from his life experiences and the rich ingredients of his homeland. Set in a restored mill beside a tranquil river, Equilibrio earned its first Michelin star within two years of opening. Many of his creations tell personal stories, such as the ‘Minestrone on Canvas,’ a playful dish designed to encourage his daughters to enjoy minestrone, and the nostalgic ‘Picnic,’ an homage to his first countryside experience and the vision of a family picnic. Breadmaking plays a central role in his culinary approach, with signature offerings such as the ‘Farmer’s Focaccia’ and inventive pizzas featured in every meal.

Before founding Equilibrio, Chef Chieppa honed his skills under the mentorship of Mauro Colagreco at the world-renowned Mirazur, refining his expertise in haute cuisine. His pizzeria, Kilo, is also celebrated for its meticulous dough preparation and dedication to local ingredients, earning a place in the prestigious 50 Top Pizza rankings.

As part of Sun Siyam Resorts’ signature chef residency program, Chef Chieppa’s presence at Sun Siyam Iru Veli will offer guests an immersive culinary journey where authentic flavors are artfully paired with refined techniques, creating a truly memorable gourmet escape.