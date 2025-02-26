Cooking
The St. Regis Maldives hosts exclusive Dassai sake experience with Naoya Matsufuji
The St. Regis Maldives is set to host an exceptional gastronomic experience featuring Dassai, the renowned sake brand from Asahi Shuzo Co. This exclusive event will be led by Naoya Matsufuji, Chief Technology Officer of Asahi Shuzo, whose innovative approach has positioned Dassai at the forefront of the global sake industry. Matsufuji’s expertise and dedication to excellence have elevated the brand’s heritage while maintaining the highest standards of craftsmanship.
This unique event will provide guests with a rare opportunity to indulge in Dassai’s exceptional sake, meticulously paired with a curated degustation menu designed to showcase the harmony between fine food and world-class sake.
The event is scheduled to commence on March 2, 2025, at Decanter, an underground wine cellar that houses an extensive collection of over 750 labels, offering an intimate and immersive setting for the exclusive tasting experience. On the following evening, March 3, 2025, guests will enjoy a refined dining experience at Orientale, where Eastern haute cuisine takes centre stage with an elegant sushi bar and a selection of seasonal pan-Asian dishes.
Situated in the pristine Dhaalu Atoll, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort serves as a sanctuary of luxury and tranquility. Located on a breathtaking natural island, the resort is surrounded by lush tropical landscapes, white-sand beaches, and the crystal-clear waters of the Indian Ocean, providing an unparalleled escape. Its 77 elegantly designed villas seamlessly integrate with nature while offering modern comforts, including private terraces, pools, and stunning ocean or garden views.
Signature accommodations include the overwater John Jacob Astor Estate, featuring three bedrooms, a private gym, and massage rooms, as well as the beachfront Caroline Astor Estate, which offers panoramic views, a 67-square-meter pool, and opulent living spaces. Guests can explore the vibrant marine ecosystem through snorkelling, diving, and various water sports or embark on an exclusive yacht excursion aboard Norma. The resort also demonstrates a strong commitment to sustainability by leading coral restoration programs under the guidance of its dedicated Marine Biologist.
Known for its signature St. Regis Butler Service and award-winning hospitality, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort seamlessly blends luxury, adventure, and tranquility, ensuring an unforgettable experience in the heart of the Maldives.
Dassai has long been recognised for its dedication to innovation and precision in sake production. Celebrated for its meticulous craftsmanship and unwavering commitment to quality, the brand has earned international acclaim for producing some of the world’s finest sakes. In a groundbreaking initiative, Dassai has announced an ambitious plan to craft sake in space for the first time in history. Scheduled to launch in the latter half of 2025, this pioneering project will involve sending sake rice and water into space aboard a rocket, where fermentation will take place on the International Space Station. This unprecedented endeavour exemplifies Dassai’s relentless pursuit of excellence and its mission to redefine the boundaries of sake craftsmanship.
Cooking
Chef Jacopo Chieppa’s exclusive culinary residency at Sun Siyam Iru Veli
From March 4 to 15, 2025, Sun Siyam Iru Veli will host an exceptional culinary experience with the arrival of Michelin-starred Chef Jacopo Chieppa. Known for his passion for leavened creations and his innovative approach to Italian cuisine, Chef Chieppa will bring his culinary expertise to the Maldives, curating exclusive recipes and crafting remarkable dining experiences for guests at the resort.
During his time at Sun Siyam Iru Veli, Chef Chieppa will lead a distinguished gastronomic collaboration, sharing his knowledge through hands-on training with the resort’s culinary team while designing innovative recipes and menus for Roma, the resort’s overwater restaurant renowned for its Mediterranean flavours. This collaboration will culminate in two exclusive dinners on the evenings of March 10 and 13, 2025, where guests will have the opportunity to experience his signature dishes paired with a carefully curated selection of wines. Each course will be meticulously crafted to offer a refined and evocative dining experience.
Chef Chieppa’s culinary philosophy is showcased at Equilibrio, a fine dining restaurant located in the picturesque village of Dolcedo, Liguria. His menu reflects a deeply personal connection to his heritage, drawing inspiration from his life experiences and the rich ingredients of his homeland. Set in a restored mill beside a tranquil river, Equilibrio earned its first Michelin star within two years of opening. Many of his creations tell personal stories, such as the ‘Minestrone on Canvas,’ a playful dish designed to encourage his daughters to enjoy minestrone, and the nostalgic ‘Picnic,’ an homage to his first countryside experience and the vision of a family picnic. Breadmaking plays a central role in his culinary approach, with signature offerings such as the ‘Farmer’s Focaccia’ and inventive pizzas featured in every meal.
Before founding Equilibrio, Chef Chieppa honed his skills under the mentorship of Mauro Colagreco at the world-renowned Mirazur, refining his expertise in haute cuisine. His pizzeria, Kilo, is also celebrated for its meticulous dough preparation and dedication to local ingredients, earning a place in the prestigious 50 Top Pizza rankings.
As part of Sun Siyam Resorts’ signature chef residency program, Chef Chieppa’s presence at Sun Siyam Iru Veli will offer guests an immersive culinary journey where authentic flavors are artfully paired with refined techniques, creating a truly memorable gourmet escape.
Cooking
Chocolate, spirits, and gourmet pairings with Patrick Gelencser at Niyama Private Islands Maldives
Renowned master chocolatier Patrick Gelencser will bring a touch of indulgence to Niyama Private Islands Maldives, hosting exclusive tasting sessions from February 21-25, 2025.
Born into a legacy of chocolate craftsmanship, Gelencser represents the third generation of the esteemed House of Gelencser. As one of only 15 chocolatiers in France specialising in bean-to-bar production, he has received numerous international accolades. His meticulously crafted creations are so exceptional that they are showcased in a chocolate museum in the Loire Valley, as well as in nearly half a dozen boutiques.
Guests at Niyama will have the rare opportunity to witness Gelencser’s artistry firsthand as he curates a series of tasting experiences set against the resort’s breathtaking backdrops.
- Single-Origin Chocolate & Rum: The terroir of the cocoa bean influences its flavour, resulting in creamy, fruity, citrusy, or nutty notes. Guests will explore the origins of Gelencser’s single-origin chocolates, expertly paired with the finest Caribbean and South American rums, in a setting like no other—perched half a kilometre out to sea amidst the sunset.
- Ganache, Praline & Whiskey: A masterful contrast of textures awaits with smooth, creamy ganache and nutty, complex pralines, complemented by a premium selection of whiskeys. This refined post-dinner experience will be hosted at the heart of the island of Chill.
- Tapas, Chocolate, Wine & Port: For the grand finale, guests will embark on a full gastronomic journey, surrounded by lush tropical beauty. The experience begins with tapas and wine, followed by a curated selection of chocolates and port, personally presented by Gelencser to an intimate gathering of 12 guests.
“We are thrilled to host rarefied events such as these, led by masters of their craft like Patrick Gelencser,” says Thierry Vergnault, Executive Chef of Niyama. “We take great pride in our culinary offerings, creating spectacular experiences found nowhere else, and look forward to hosting many more.”
Cooking
Unforgettable underwater dining experience: Chef Yim Jung-sik at Conrad Maldives
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is set to host an extraordinary gastronomic event featuring Chef Yim Jung-sik, a celebrated pioneer of modern Korean fine dining. On February 13 and 14, 2025, Chef Yim will take over Ithaa Undersea Restaurant, showcasing his innovative approach to Korean cuisine. His restaurant, Jungsik New York, made history in December 2024 by becoming the first Korean establishment in the United States to earn three MICHELIN stars.
Located five meters beneath sea level, Ithaa Undersea Restaurant is the world’s first undersea dining venue, offering an exclusive experience for just 14 guests. With panoramic views of vibrant coral gardens and marine life, the setting enhances the dining experience with breathtaking scenery.
This exclusive multi-course event will present a fusion of artistry and nature, blending Chef Yim’s avant-garde flavours with the stunning backdrop of the Maldivian waters. Every aspect, from meticulously curated ingredients to Ithaa’s surreal ambiance, is designed to transcend traditional dining and deliver a moment of pure culinary excellence.
For two nights only, attendees will have the opportunity to witness the convergence of modern Korean gastronomy and the unparalleled beauty of an underwater setting.
Limited seating is available for this once-in-a-lifetime event.
Trending
-
Action1 week ago
Tennis legend Nikolay Davydenko serves up tuition at Four Seasons Maldives at Kuda Huraa
-
Love1 week ago
Tropical love affair: Memorable Valentine’s Day celebration at Madifushi Private Island
-
News1 week ago
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands introduces spectacular line-up for 2025 Masters of Crafts series
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Alex Turnbull: Music, film, culture at Patina Maldives
-
Awards6 days ago
Le Méridien Maldives Resort wins Indian Ocean’s Best Honeymoon Resort at UK Weddings & Honeymoons Awards 2025
-
News1 week ago
Celebrate Eid al-Fitr in splendour at Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives
-
Family1 week ago
Live life in full bloom: Easter at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa
-
Family6 days ago
Blush de Peonia: The St. Regis Maldives offers springtime celebration of Easter