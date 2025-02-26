The St. Regis Maldives hosts exclusive Dassai sake experience with Naoya Matsufuji

The St. Regis Maldives is set to host an exceptional gastronomic experience featuring Dassai, the renowned sake brand from Asahi Shuzo Co. This exclusive event will be led by Naoya Matsufuji, Chief Technology Officer of Asahi Shuzo, whose innovative approach has positioned Dassai at the forefront of the global sake industry. Matsufuji’s expertise and dedication to excellence have elevated the brand’s heritage while maintaining the highest standards of craftsmanship.

This unique event will provide guests with a rare opportunity to indulge in Dassai’s exceptional sake, meticulously paired with a curated degustation menu designed to showcase the harmony between fine food and world-class sake.

The event is scheduled to commence on March 2, 2025, at Decanter, an underground wine cellar that houses an extensive collection of over 750 labels, offering an intimate and immersive setting for the exclusive tasting experience. On the following evening, March 3, 2025, guests will enjoy a refined dining experience at Orientale, where Eastern haute cuisine takes centre stage with an elegant sushi bar and a selection of seasonal pan-Asian dishes.

Situated in the pristine Dhaalu Atoll, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort serves as a sanctuary of luxury and tranquility. Located on a breathtaking natural island, the resort is surrounded by lush tropical landscapes, white-sand beaches, and the crystal-clear waters of the Indian Ocean, providing an unparalleled escape. Its 77 elegantly designed villas seamlessly integrate with nature while offering modern comforts, including private terraces, pools, and stunning ocean or garden views.

Signature accommodations include the overwater John Jacob Astor Estate, featuring three bedrooms, a private gym, and massage rooms, as well as the beachfront Caroline Astor Estate, which offers panoramic views, a 67-square-meter pool, and opulent living spaces. Guests can explore the vibrant marine ecosystem through snorkelling, diving, and various water sports or embark on an exclusive yacht excursion aboard Norma. The resort also demonstrates a strong commitment to sustainability by leading coral restoration programs under the guidance of its dedicated Marine Biologist.

Known for its signature St. Regis Butler Service and award-winning hospitality, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort seamlessly blends luxury, adventure, and tranquility, ensuring an unforgettable experience in the heart of the Maldives.

Dassai has long been recognised for its dedication to innovation and precision in sake production. Celebrated for its meticulous craftsmanship and unwavering commitment to quality, the brand has earned international acclaim for producing some of the world’s finest sakes. In a groundbreaking initiative, Dassai has announced an ambitious plan to craft sake in space for the first time in history. Scheduled to launch in the latter half of 2025, this pioneering project will involve sending sake rice and water into space aboard a rocket, where fermentation will take place on the International Space Station. This unprecedented endeavour exemplifies Dassai’s relentless pursuit of excellence and its mission to redefine the boundaries of sake craftsmanship.