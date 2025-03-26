Awards
The St. Regis Maldives recognised among Maldives’ top 10 hotels in DestinAsian 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, an exquisite sanctuary of unparalleled luxury, has been voted as one of the Top 10 Best Hotels in the Maldives by the esteemed readers of DestinAsian in the recently concluded 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards. This prestigious recognition underscores the resort’s commitment to delivering world-class hospitality, exceptional service, and immersive island experiences that captivate global travelers.
The DestinAsian Readers’ Choice Awards is an annual accolade celebrating the finest in luxury travel, as determined by the discerning readers of DestinAsian magazine. Recognizing excellence in hospitality, service, and guest experiences, the awards highlight the best hotels, resorts, airlines, and destinations across Asia and beyond. Being named among the Top 10 Best Hotels in the Maldives is a testament to The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort’s dedication to providing an unparalleled guest experience.
Nestled in the pristine Dhaalu Atoll, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is a secluded paradise where avant-garde architecture meets the untouched beauty of the Indian Ocean. Surrounded by lush tropical landscapes, powder-soft beaches, and crystal-clear waters, the resort offers an unparalleled escape in one of the world’s most coveted destinations.
Featuring 77 luxuriously appointed villas, each designed to harmonize with the natural surroundings, the resort redefines opulence with private terraces, pools, and breathtaking ocean or garden views. Among its signature accommodations, the overwater John Jacob Astor Estate stands out as an epitome of grandeur, boasting three lavish bedrooms, a private gym, and dedicated massage rooms. Meanwhile, the beachfront Caroline Astor Estate enchants with panoramic views, a sprawling 67-square-meter infinity pool, and refined living spaces.
Guests at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort can immerse themselves in an array of curated experiences, from exploring the vibrant marine ecosystem through snorkeling and diving to indulging in bespoke yacht excursions aboard Norma, the resort’s private luxury yacht. With a steadfast commitment to sustainability, the resort spearheads coral restoration programs led by its dedicated Marine Biologist, ensuring the preservation of its breathtaking underwater world.
Renowned for its hallmark St. Regis Butler Service, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort continues to set new standards of hospitality, seamlessly blending adventure, relaxation, and impeccable service. This latest recognition by DestinAsian readers further solidifies its reputation as one of the premier luxury retreats in the Maldives.
Awards
Amilla Maldives recognised for inclusive travel at 2025 Experientialist Awards
Amilla Maldives has been awarded Highly Commended in the Most OutThere Initiative in Inclusive Travel category at the prestigious 2025 Experientialist Awards by OutThere. This recognition highlights Amilla’s ongoing commitment to making travel to the Maldives more welcoming, accessible, and enriching for all.
“Working towards accessibility for all is a journey we are honoured to be on. We are always learning, evolving our offerings for guests, and grateful for the people who share this vision with us,” said Narelle McDougall, General Manager.
A champion in accessible hospitality in the Maldives, Amilla is IncluCare-certified, offering thoughtful accessibility features, personalised services, and continuous staff training to ensure every guest feels seen, heard, and valued. From wheelchair-friendly villa options to sensory-inclusive dining experiences, Amilla continues to explore new ways to be as inclusive as possible.
The Experientialist Awards celebrate travel brands making a meaningful impact in fostering inclusivity and intersectionality within the luxury and experiential travel space. This recognition from OutThere, a leading luxury travel platform rooted in diversity and discovery, reaffirms Amilla’s dedication to making the Maldives a destination for all.
Awards
Summer Island Maldives wins TUI Global Hotel Awards Quality 2025
Summer Island Maldives has again been recognised as a TUI Global Hotel Awards Quality Winner, marking the second consecutive year the resort has received the prestigious accolade. The TUI Global Hotel Award is given to properties that receive exceptional guest feedback and hotel satisfaction scores from TUI travellers, underscoring Summer Island Maldives’ commitment to excellence in hospitality.
Nestled in the pristine waters of the Maldives, just a 45-minute speedboat ride or a 15-minute seaplane journey from Velana International Airport, Summer Island Maldives is a barefoot luxury retreat renowned for its warm hospitality and exceptional service. The resort boasts two distinctive restaurants, offering an array of international cuisines, alongside three bars, including an overwater sunset bar and a beachfront tiki bar. The resort offers a host of curated experiences such as private beach dinners, sandbank picnics, and sunset sailboat cruises, making every stay truly unforgettable.
Summer Island Maldives has also established itself as a leader in sustainability. The resort has implemented several pioneering eco-friendly initiatives, including the elimination of single-use plastics, adoption of renewable energy, eco-friendly methods to eradicate mosquitoes, and the installation of a 3D-printed coral reef.
Expressing her gratitude in receiving the TUI award, Mariya Shareef, General Manager of Kaimoo Travels and Hotel Services Pvt Ltd, said: “Winning the TUI Global Hotel Quality Award for the second consecutive year is a testament to the dedication and passion of our incredible team. This award reaffirms the trust our guests place in us and reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional service and memorable experiences.”
As one of TUI’s top-rated hotels, Summer Island Maldives continues to be a leading destination for travellers seeking a serene, luxurious, and environmentally conscious holiday in the Maldives.
Awards
Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives ranked among TUI’s top 100 hotels
Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives has been ranked among the Top 100 hotels worldwide by TUI, one of the world’s leading travel and tourism groups. Out of 14,000 hotels evaluated globally, only 100 have earned a place on this prestigious list, reflecting exceptional guest experiences and service excellence. The recognition precedes the TUI Global Hotel Awards 2025 ceremony, which took place on 03 March in Germany, where industry leaders gathered to celebrate the finest in hospitality.
Among the 05 Maldivian resorts featured in the Top 100, Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives stands out to the brand’s commitment to crafting extraordinary guest experiences. Rajeeva Rajapakse, General Manager of Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives, expressed his thoughts on this recognition: “Being named among the Top 100 hotels worldwide by TUI is a moment of immense pride for our team. It reflects our unwavering dedication, exceptional service, thoughtful hospitality, and a deep connection to the beauty of the Maldives. We remain committed to exceeding expectations and creating lasting memories for our guests.”
Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives is a sanctuary of elegance located in the unspoiled Meemu Atoll, offering a serene retreat amidst clear blue waters and white sandy beaches. Among its most distinctive features is the Platinum Island, an exclusive adults-only haven that offers a heightened level of privacy, sophisticated luxury, and an intimate escape tailored for couples and honeymooners.
The resorts offer an array of curated experiences, from snorkelling excursions and dolphin watching to rejuvenating spa treatments at Mandara Spa. Guests can also indulge in diverse culinary delights with King Crab, the resort’s signature seafood restaurant, presents an exquisite selection of fish, shellfish, and crustaceans, prepared with flavours inspired by Continental and Southeast Asian cuisine.
For those looking to elevate their travel experiences, Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives invites guests to become a part of the DISCOVERY loyalty programme. Through DISCOVERY, members can unlock exclusive benefits, personalised rewards, and unforgettable experiences across Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts and a network of partner properties worldwide.
Trending
-
Featured6 days ago
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives announces grand opening
-
News1 week ago
Discover Maldives like never before at Angsana Velavaru
-
Cooking1 week ago
Michelin magic in Maldives: Chef Wassim Hallal’s spring residency at Soneva Fushi
-
Awards1 week ago
Summer Island Maldives wins TUI Global Hotel Awards Quality 2025
-
Action1 week ago
Join football legend Teddy Sheringham at Amilla Maldives
-
Family1 week ago
Easter awakening at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island: Celebration of spring, rejuvenation
-
News5 days ago
Noku Maldives invites guests to spellbinding Earth Hour 2025 celebration
-
News4 days ago
Cricket icon Rohit Sharma enjoy family vacation at Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi