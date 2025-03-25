Family
Lily Beach Resort introduces egg-citing Easter programme
This Easter, escape to the luxurious shores of Lily Beach Resort & Spa, where an exciting lineup of experiences awaits. From exclusive excursions, wellness activities, themed dining, to weekly evening entertainment, get ready for the holiday of a lifetime, all set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Maldives.
Located in the beautiful South Ari atoll, Lily Beach is home to a thriving house-reef of exquisite marine life. From small colourful anemones to friendly sea-turtles, the 360 degrees of beautiful underwater views provide endless opportunities for guests to indulge in and explore the beauty underneath.
This year, to make our Easter an extra special one, we are delighted to welcome Silke Deininger, a certified fitness trainer with years of experience leading dynamic and engaging fitness classes.
Specialising in customised group fitness programs for luxury resorts worldwide, Silke is dedicated to helping guests stay active, healthy, and energised throughout their stay.
With a passion for fitness, Silke has built a career around creating inspiring workout experiences that cater to all levels. Whether by the pool, on the beach, or in the resort’s fitness space, her sessions offer a perfect balance of muscle-building, fat-burning, and relaxation during this Easter.
Guests at Lily Beach can immerse themselves in an array of unforgettable experiences this Easter. From exploring the resort’s thriving house reef and snorkelling through vibrant coral gardens to embarking on an exclusive turtle tour, the natural beauty of the Maldives awaits. For those seeking adventure on the open water, a sunset dolphin safari or a serene evening cruise offers breathtaking views. Meanwhile, active travellers can stay energised with water sports, and full-body workouts at the resort’s tennis court. To unwind, guests can also enjoy a relaxing, rejuvenating massage at our unique, overwater, Tamara Spa. With unobstructed views, and glass bottom flooring to view the playful fish underwater, the spa is favourite for our guests.
Families can look forward to an enchanting Easter egg hunt, where children can search for hidden treasures scattered throughout the resort. Creative minds will be engaged in arts and crafts sessions, allowing young guests to express their creativity and craft memorable souvenirs. For the more adventurous, sandcastle building competitions on the pristine beaches provide fun-filled challenges under the Maldivian sun. Additionally, interactive storytelling sessions will captivate imaginations, immersing children in tales of wonder and adventure.
These thoughtfully curated activities ensure that every family member experiences the magic of Easter in paradise, creating cherished memories that will last a lifetime. The Turtle Kids Club hosts a range of interactive experiences, from crab races to kite flying, ensuring endless fun throughout the holiday.
Guests can indulge in a feast for the senses with themed dining experiences, including ‘Seafood Extravaganza,’ ‘Maldivian Night,’ and ‘Mediterranean Feast’ at the buffet restaurant Lily Maa. Evenings come alive with captivating performances, from live bands and Balinese dancers to the rhythmic beats of Maldivian Bodu Beru drummers. Guests can also enjoy Hollywood movie nights under the stars or dance the night away at the lively DJ parties at Vibes. Whether you seek adventure, relaxation, or quality family time, Lily Beach Resort & Spa ensures an Easter celebration filled with magical moments.
Embrace Spring’s renewal with Eid, Easter traditions at Jumeirah Olhahali Island
Jumeirah Olhahali Island welcomes guests to celebrate spring’s spirit of renewal with a harmonious blend of Eid and Easter traditions. From shared culinary moments to creative workshops and tranquil wellness rituals, the resort’s seasonal programming invites families, couples, and small groups to connect with loved ones amid the serene beauty of the North Malé Atoll.
Eid Al-Fitr: Moments of Togetherness
Marking the close of Ramadan, Eid celebrations at the resort blend cultural heritage with heartfelt hospitality from 28 March to 2 April 2025:
Culinary Connections: On 31 March, Glow Restaurant hosts the Eid-themed market night, where guests explore Middle Eastern delicacies and live cooking stations. Beyond this evening, private gatherings flourish with a sunset majlis at the island’s Sunset Pier, offering curated canapés and refreshing beverages. At the oceanfront café, guests may unwind daily with Arabic sunset sips and sweet delicacies, framed by tranquil ocean views.
Creative Traditions: At the MURACA Art Studio, craft hand-painted Eid candles, or design ceramic keepsakes inspired by intricate Islamic patterns, oﬀering lasting reminders of the season’s joy.
Renewal Rituals: Talise Spa welcomes back visiting practitioner Yoko, whose expertise in auriculotherapy, traditional Japanese Usui Reiki, and aromatherapy invites guests to awaken their natural healing potential. Using pure essential oils and a nurturing touch, her therapies ease stress and restore energy flow. Complimentary sessions include traditional Japanese Usui Reiki meditation and ear stretching yoga. For deeper renewal, personalised aroma-auriculotherapy experiences address tension, vitality, or moments of stillness. Guests may also join self-care workshops crafting Maldivian coconut scrubs or unwind with aqua meditation sessions in the lagoon’s tranquil embrace.
Easter: A Celebration of Vitality
From 16 to 21 April 2025, Easter at Jumeirah Olhahali Island is filled with playful moments and seasonal flavours:
Gastronomic Delights: Delight in an Easter-themed floating breakfast or a family sandbank picnic with gourmet offerings. On 18 April, a dinner under the stars presents a spread of grilled seafood and coastal flavours, while the gala dinner on 20 April celebrates with festive dishes and live entertainment.
Shared Adventures: Families can explore the island’s shores during an Easter egg hunt or join the Olhahali Kite Festival, where colourful kites dance above the shoreline. Interactive workshops, from egg-decorating to sand art, invite creativity for all ages.
Quest for Discovery: Set sail on private yacht excursions tailored to guests’ rhythms, whether a two-hour sun-chaser voyage, a half-day exploration, or a full-day journey across the atoll. Encounter turtles, dolphins, nurse sharks, and vibrant coral fish in the waters surrounding Olhahali Island. For a gentler pace, join a traditional sunset fishing excursion or glide through the reefs on a semi-submarine adventure. Thrill-seekers may also explore the island’s array of watersports, from kayaking to parasailing.
Island Serenity: Mothers and daughters may reconnect with a soothing 120-minute spa experience featuring a Balinese massage, express facial, and manicure. Families can join sunrise yoga sessions or dancing fit classes on the beach, blending movement with the island’s natural energy. Visiting practitioner Dr. Ana Mattos, an expert in biodynamic cranial osteopathy and holistic healing, offers bespoke wellness plans. Specialising in women’s wellness, including pregnancy and postpartum care, her therapies span lymphatic drainage, paediatric osteopathy, and energetic quantum healing, guiding guests toward balance and vitality.
Guests may tailor their island retreat with à la carte experiences, complemented by select complimentary activities to enrich their stay. The full Eid programme can be explored here, and Easter offerings here.
Easter in paradise at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives
This Easter, escape to an island paradise where adventure meets indulgence at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives. From April 12 to April 21, 2025, the resort invites guests of all ages to experience an extraordinary Easter celebration tilled with thrilling island escapades, gourmet treats, and wellness indulgences—all wrapped in the signature Alila touch.
Easter at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives promises a journey of discovery, delight, and deep connection with nature. The week-long celebration features traditional underwater Easter egg hunt in collaboration with Swarovski and Marina Raphael, a snorkelling egg hunt in the lagoon, and an Easter Bunny visit, ensuring magical moments for families, couples, and adventure seekers alike.
For the little ones, Play Alila brings a world of creativity with egg decorating and bunny cookie making, as well as an Easter Bunny egg hunt and magic show. Meanwhile, the adults can unwind with sunrise yoga, invigorating workouts, and rejuvenating spa rituals by the ocean.
A gastronomic journey awaits with themed dining experiences such as the Boat-to-Table Dinner and an indulgent Easter Breakfast curated by world champion pastry chef Rolf Murner from Switzerland. Guests can also witness his artistry firsthand at the Art of Patisserie masterclass, promising a sweet sensory escape like no other.
Immerse in the local Maldivian culture with interactive storytelling, marine life presentations, and cultural quizzes with prizes. For those craving adventure, dolphin searches, turtle snorkelling, or reef fish snorkelling excursions offer the perfect way to explore the Maldives’ pristine waters.
Relax and unwind at the treetop spa, which blends ancient healing techniques with natural ingredients for ultimate indulgence. Book a 60-minute massage and receive a complimentary 30-minute mini facial or foot massage. Choose from Alila Kothaifaru, Balinese, Back, Neck & Shoulder, or Foot Reflexology massages.
Whether seeking relaxation, adventure, or a little of both, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives crafts an Easter getaway unlike any other—where the wonders of nature and the warmth of island hospitality come together in perfect harmony.
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi invites guests to whimsical Easter adventure
Prepare for an unforgettable Easter celebration at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi from April 17 to 21, 2025. This whimsical event invites families and friends to dive into a world of adventure featuring pirates, mermaids, and magical surprises. With thrilling activities and delightful dining experiences, the festivities promise excitement for guests of all ages.
Headlining the Easter festivities is the incredible Nicolas Subra, a renowned French magician and mentalist with over 15 years of experience. Nicolas has captivated audiences in over 20 countries, dazzling crowds with his mind-bending illusions and ability to blur the lines between reality and fantasy. His performances, featured in numerous televised appearances, promise to captivate guests with an extraordinary showcase of illusion and wonder.
Kids can dive into the magic of Easter with exciting experiences like the Easter Egg Hunt and Bunny arrival, and the Mermaid Fairy Tail. Creative little ones can enjoy Easter Egg Painting Fun while high-energy activities such as the Splashy Pool Party, Pirates & Mermaids Battle, and Egg-citing Karaoke keep the fun going. Families can bond over movie nights and enchanting storytelling.
For culinary delights, indulge in the Pirates Wine Cellar Dinner, savour fine selections at the Easter Wine Tasting while listening to live saxophone music, and raise a toast at the Easter Cocktail Reception with the Management team. Enjoy beachfront dining with Sunday Lobster Beach BBQ and soak up Pool Party Vibes with a tempting lobster grilling station.
Take advantage of the Exclusive Easter offer from February to April 20, 2025, for stays until December 23, 2025. Enjoy free seaplane transfers for one guest with a 4-night stay and up to 30% off on villas and beach dining. Book a 90-minute spa treatment to receive a free upgrade to 120 minutes. Two children can enjoy complimentary wakeboarding or water skiing with two paying adults. Whether you’re diving into the world of pirates and mermaids, indulging in exquisite dining, or enjoying magical performances, this Easter promises memories to last a lifetime!
