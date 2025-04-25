Lily Beach Resort nominated in 3 prestigious categories at World Travel Awards 2025

Lily Beach Resort & Spa Maldives has announced its nomination in three distinguished categories at the upcoming World Travel Awards 2025: Indian Ocean’s Leading Family Resort 2025, Maldives’ Leading All-Inclusive Resort 2025, and Maldives’ Leading Family Resort 2025. These recognitions celebrate the resort’s enduring commitment to exceptional service, elevated luxury, and family-friendly excellence in the heart of the Maldives.

Renowned for its award-winning Platinum Plan, Lily Beach offers one of the most comprehensive all-inclusive packages in the region. The plan includes premium à la carte dining, top-shelf beverages, three exciting excursions, and a range of water sports—all thoughtfully designed to create a carefree and indulgent experience for guests. With a focus on both value and variety, the Platinum Plan stands as a benchmark for inclusive luxury in the Maldives.

For families seeking both connection and comfort, Lily Beach provides a rare balance of shared experiences and individual space. The resort features multi-bedroom accommodation options such as the Beach Residence and the Beach Family Villa, offering privacy and proximity for loved ones travelling together. The Turtles Kids’ Club is a paradise for young adventurers, complete with daily themed activities and safe, supervised fun. Meanwhile, adults can unwind in serene sanctuaries like AQVA, the adults-only overwater bar and restaurant, or enjoy dedicated adults-only time for quiet romance and uninterrupted relaxation. Additionally, the resort offers a fully equipped gym, along with a beautiful tennis court where adults and children can enjoy!

Dining at Lily Beach is a journey. From gourmet international buffets at Lily Maa to overwater signature Asian fusion at Tamarind, the culinary offering is both diverse and exceptional. Each meal is crafted to delight global palates, enhanced by spectacular ocean views and warm Maldivian hospitality.

Guests can also unwind with rejuvenating treatments at the serene Tamara Spa, set over the water and staffed by expert therapists who deliver deeply healing and restorative massages. Enhancing this holistic escape is Lily Beach’s exceptional dining experience, featuring fresh, wholesome cuisine crafted to nourish both body and soul. As the sun sets, the resort comes alive with curated evening entertainment, offering the perfect blend of laid-back luxury and lively island spirit.

Furthermore, whether you’re in search of deep relaxation, revitalisation, or a renewed sense of inner balance, this immersive seven-day retreat offers a transformative journey. Blending ancient sound healing practices with the serene beauty of the Maldives, the experience promises unparalleled tranquillity and holistic renewal. Wellness Week with Ali Young, taking place this November at Lily Beach, invites guests to reconnect with themselves in paradise—guided by the expert hands of a seasoned wellness practitioner.

These nominations reflect the resort’s consistent dedication to creating unforgettable experiences for families, couples, and discerning travellers alike. As Lily Beach continues to set new standards for inclusive luxury and family travel in the Maldives, it remains a destination of choice for those seeking the perfect balance of indulgence, adventure, and relaxation.

Voting is now open for the World Travel Awards 2025—show your support and help Lily Beach Resort & Spa claim these well-deserved accolades. To vote, click here.