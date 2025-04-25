Awards
Lily Beach Resort nominated in 3 prestigious categories at World Travel Awards 2025
Lily Beach Resort & Spa Maldives has announced its nomination in three distinguished categories at the upcoming World Travel Awards 2025: Indian Ocean’s Leading Family Resort 2025, Maldives’ Leading All-Inclusive Resort 2025, and Maldives’ Leading Family Resort 2025. These recognitions celebrate the resort’s enduring commitment to exceptional service, elevated luxury, and family-friendly excellence in the heart of the Maldives.
Renowned for its award-winning Platinum Plan, Lily Beach offers one of the most comprehensive all-inclusive packages in the region. The plan includes premium à la carte dining, top-shelf beverages, three exciting excursions, and a range of water sports—all thoughtfully designed to create a carefree and indulgent experience for guests. With a focus on both value and variety, the Platinum Plan stands as a benchmark for inclusive luxury in the Maldives.
For families seeking both connection and comfort, Lily Beach provides a rare balance of shared experiences and individual space. The resort features multi-bedroom accommodation options such as the Beach Residence and the Beach Family Villa, offering privacy and proximity for loved ones travelling together. The Turtles Kids’ Club is a paradise for young adventurers, complete with daily themed activities and safe, supervised fun. Meanwhile, adults can unwind in serene sanctuaries like AQVA, the adults-only overwater bar and restaurant, or enjoy dedicated adults-only time for quiet romance and uninterrupted relaxation. Additionally, the resort offers a fully equipped gym, along with a beautiful tennis court where adults and children can enjoy!
Dining at Lily Beach is a journey. From gourmet international buffets at Lily Maa to overwater signature Asian fusion at Tamarind, the culinary offering is both diverse and exceptional. Each meal is crafted to delight global palates, enhanced by spectacular ocean views and warm Maldivian hospitality.
Guests can also unwind with rejuvenating treatments at the serene Tamara Spa, set over the water and staffed by expert therapists who deliver deeply healing and restorative massages. Enhancing this holistic escape is Lily Beach’s exceptional dining experience, featuring fresh, wholesome cuisine crafted to nourish both body and soul. As the sun sets, the resort comes alive with curated evening entertainment, offering the perfect blend of laid-back luxury and lively island spirit.
Furthermore, whether you’re in search of deep relaxation, revitalisation, or a renewed sense of inner balance, this immersive seven-day retreat offers a transformative journey. Blending ancient sound healing practices with the serene beauty of the Maldives, the experience promises unparalleled tranquillity and holistic renewal. Wellness Week with Ali Young, taking place this November at Lily Beach, invites guests to reconnect with themselves in paradise—guided by the expert hands of a seasoned wellness practitioner.
These nominations reflect the resort’s consistent dedication to creating unforgettable experiences for families, couples, and discerning travellers alike. As Lily Beach continues to set new standards for inclusive luxury and family travel in the Maldives, it remains a destination of choice for those seeking the perfect balance of indulgence, adventure, and relaxation.
Voting is now open for the World Travel Awards 2025—show your support and help Lily Beach Resort & Spa claim these well-deserved accolades. To vote, click here.
Awards
Soneva Secret makes Condé Nast Traveller’s 2025 Hot List of best new hotels
Every year, the editors of Condé Nast Traveller dedicate months to exploring new travel experiences around the world, from groundbreaking dining concepts to reimagined retreats and ambitious new hotel openings. Now in its 29th edition, the Hot List is considered one of the most anticipated recognitions in the global travel and hospitality industry. This year’s theme? Joy. A fitting choice for a list that includes zip-lining to dinner in the Maldives, treehouse sleepovers in Kenya, and fine dining in unexpected corners of the world.
One of the standout selections in the 2025 list is Soneva Secret, the newest ultra-luxury concept from Soneva, which continues to push the boundaries of barefoot luxury in the Maldives. Located in Haa Dhaalu Atoll in the far north of the archipelago, Soneva Secret invites guests into a world of intimacy, privacy, and personalised service — reimagined through a hyper-exclusive lens.
Comprising just 14 villas, Soneva Secret embodies the group’s signature sustainable luxury with an even greater emphasis on privacy and bespoke experiences. Each villa comes with a dedicated “Barefoot Guardian” and “Barefoot Assistant,” ensuring every aspect of the stay is curated to the individual preferences of each guest. Some villas even feature retractable roofs for stargazing, waterslides directly into the turquoise lagoon, and direct access to thriving coral reefs.
True to Soneva’s commitment to wellness, sustainability, and fine cuisine, the property offers unique culinary experiences, including dinners on a castaway island, open-air beach kitchens, and a new interpretation of experiential dining that begins with a zip-line ride through the forest canopy. The resort also features glassblowing workshops, wellness therapies, and tailor-made adventures designed around guest interests.
Soneva Secret’s inclusion on the Hot List places it alongside other global trailblazers redefining travel. It also reinforces the Maldives’ position as a leader in ultra-premium, experience-led tourism.
With this recognition, Soneva Secret joins a prestigious global club of new hotels that are not only raising the bar for luxury but are also rethinking what travel can be — joyful, personal, and unforgettable.
For the Maldives, this recognition is more than just another accolade. It is a testament to the archipelago’s continuing allure and its growing portfolio of innovative, world-class hospitality offerings.
Awards
SAii Lagoon Maldives wins prestigious Hilton Connie Award twice in 3 years
SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, has once again been honoured with the Connie Award – the highest distinction awarded by Hilton Worldwide. This marks the second time in just three years that SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton received this rare recognition, reaffirming its place among the very best within the global Hilton portfolio and standing as the only Hilton property in the Maldives to receive this distinction both years.
The Connie Award, named after Conrad Hilton — the visionary founder of Hilton Hotels — is awarded to top-performing hotels that achieve outstanding scores in guest satisfaction, brand standards, and quality assurance. It is not simply an award for success, but a celebration of soul, of the values that have defined Hilton since its inception; hospitality from the heart, service with meaning, and a commitment to creating memorable stays that go far beyond the expected.
To receive the Connie Award is to be recognised as one of the finest expressions of Hilton’s global promise. Fewer than 1% of Hilton hotels earn this award annually, making it not just an honour, but a profound responsibility. SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton has met this moment with warmth, authenticity, and an unwavering commitment to delighting every guest who arrives not as a visitor, but as part of the SAii family.
“This is not a win for an establishment or a brand, it is a win for every SAiiLander who puts heart into everything they do,” mentioned Alexander Traeger, General Manager of SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton and CROSSROADS Marina. “Our team brings their personalities, their stories, and their smiles to work every day. That energy is what our guests remember, and this award is a tribute to that team spirit.”
SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton continues to shine as part of a growing Hilton presence in the Maldives, which includes the refined island experiences of Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi, Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, and Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa. While each property carries its own unique character, this second Connie Award solidified the deep connection guests feel with SAii’s playful, welcoming energy, a style of hospitality that is as heartfelt as it is unforgettable.
Awards
RAAYA by Atmosphere crowned ‘Opening of the Year’ at Travel Time Awards 2024
In a remarkable first year of operations, RAAYA by Atmosphere has claimed the title of ‘Opening of the Year’ at the Travel Time Awards 2024, one of Russia’s most prestigious travel industry honours. The accolade reflects Raaya’s unique appeal to the Russian market, blending tailored experiences with scenic island beauty and an elevated sense of family-friendly hospitality.
Held annually, the Travel Time Awards spotlight excellence across 24 categories, based on a combination of votes from Travel Time magazine readers, the editorial board, and travel agencies across Russia. From over 80 nominees, RAAYA by Atmosphere was among the 29 winners, celebrated for its vibrant, family-focused spirit and indulgent services.
RAAYA by Atmosphere has welcomed approximately 1,490 Russian guests, making Russia one of its top three source markets. Guests from the region are drawn to the resort’s stunning marine excursions, recreational activities including Padel tennis, speciality fine dining, and immersive destination dining experiences including the recently launched, sustainable harvest-to-plate concept at Seb’s Farm.
Maurice Van Den Bosch, General Manager at RAAYA by Atmosphere, says, “Raaya was created as a place to bring people together, be it families, couples, and adventurers from around the world. Curating a unique balance of escapism and energy in a setting of extraordinary natural beauty. We are truly honoured that this vision has been recognised by the Russian travel industry in our very first year. This award is a testament to the passion and dedication of our team in elevating every guest experience, and to the warm and enthusiastic response we’ve received from the Russian market”.
RAAYA by Atmosphere features 167 beach and over water villas and seven varied dining choices infusing local tradition and global cuisine. Along with one of the most stunningly serene beaches, the island is a playground of adventure, offering water sports, diving, padel, futsal, a kids club, skate circuit, an art and craft studio, a playful mini-golf course, and a signature brand ELE|NA Ayur spa immersed in the quietude of nature.
