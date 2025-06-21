JW Marriott Maldives & Resort, Korres launch sustainable summer

This July, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa invites guests to reconnect with the ocean through mindful travel as it launches a meaningful new collaboration with Greek skincare brand KORRES. Set on the secluded island of Vagaru in Shaviyani Atoll, the multigenerational retreat continues its commitment to sustainability with reef-safe sun care and immersive, conservation-led experiences—extending the spirit of World Oceans Day and its 2025 theme, “Wonder: Sustaining what sustains us.”

A Mindful Partnership for Skin and Sea

In partnership with KORRES, renowned for its natural formulations and sustainability ethos, JW Marriott Maldives will provide guests with reef-safe sun protection thoughtfully curated for both personal wellness and environmental care. Upon arrival, guests will receive a complimentary KORRES Yoghurt Sunscreen Emulsion SPF 50 and Yoghurt Sun Care for the Face SPF 30s. These formulations are free of reef-damaging chemicals such as oxybenzone and octinoxate, known contributors to coral bleaching.

Infused with natural Greek yoghurt and crafted for sensitive skin under the tropical sun, these products reflect a mindful approach to sun care. Through engaging touchpoints, ranging from educational displays and hands-on product stations to guided exchanges with resort staff, families are invited to learn, explore, and make informed, gentle choices for both skin and sea.

Elevated Experiences, Grounded in Purpose

To encourage island-wide participation, KORRES testers will be available at key guest areas including Horizon Pool, Pool 18, and the beach cabanas. Guests may also exchange their personal chemical-based sunscreens for a complimentary KORRES alternative. This initiative seamlessly blends elevated guest service with a commitment to environmental responsibility.

For Elite members, a thoughtful surprise awaits during evening turndown service with curated KORRES sun care products, offering guests a subtle touch of conscious luxury, woven into the resort’s intuitive guest experience.

Guests joining the resort’s House Reef Snorkeling Excursion, guided by the resident marine biologist, will explore the breathtaking biodiversity of Shaviyani Atoll while engaging in meaningful conversations around reef preservation and responsible ocean practices. As a token of the experience, participants will receive a KORRES sunscreen to continue their journey with intention.

“Protecting What Sustains Us”

“We are proud to partner with KORRES this summer to offer our guests a reef-safe sun care solution that protects both their skin and the ocean that surrounds us,” says Mohit Dembla, General Manager of JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa. “At JW Marriott Maldives, caring for families and the environment go hand in hand. Whether guests are snorkelling along vibrant coral reefs, unwinding by the water, or simply reconnecting with one another, these shared moments deepen their connection to nature and inspire a collective responsibility to safeguard our precious marine environment.”

This limited-time initiative, available throughout July while supplies last, builds upon the resort’s broader sustainability commitment. From incorporating organic, locally grown produce in its culinary offerings to implementing eco-friendly practices across all guest touchpoints, JW Marriott Maldives continues to set a benchmark of conscious luxury.

Guests are also encouraged to explore the JW Garden, cultivated with 100% organic fertilizer and maintained through a manual irrigation system. More than a source of fresh ingredients, the garden is a symbol of resort’s dedication to mindful living and stewardship of its natural surroundings.

As families create lasting summer memories on the island, they are invited to pause, engage, and wonder—sustaining what sustains us.