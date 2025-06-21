News
JW Marriott Maldives & Resort, Korres launch sustainable summer
This July, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa invites guests to reconnect with the ocean through mindful travel as it launches a meaningful new collaboration with Greek skincare brand KORRES. Set on the secluded island of Vagaru in Shaviyani Atoll, the multigenerational retreat continues its commitment to sustainability with reef-safe sun care and immersive, conservation-led experiences—extending the spirit of World Oceans Day and its 2025 theme, “Wonder: Sustaining what sustains us.”
A Mindful Partnership for Skin and Sea
In partnership with KORRES, renowned for its natural formulations and sustainability ethos, JW Marriott Maldives will provide guests with reef-safe sun protection thoughtfully curated for both personal wellness and environmental care. Upon arrival, guests will receive a complimentary KORRES Yoghurt Sunscreen Emulsion SPF 50 and Yoghurt Sun Care for the Face SPF 30s. These formulations are free of reef-damaging chemicals such as oxybenzone and octinoxate, known contributors to coral bleaching.
Infused with natural Greek yoghurt and crafted for sensitive skin under the tropical sun, these products reflect a mindful approach to sun care. Through engaging touchpoints, ranging from educational displays and hands-on product stations to guided exchanges with resort staff, families are invited to learn, explore, and make informed, gentle choices for both skin and sea.
Elevated Experiences, Grounded in Purpose
To encourage island-wide participation, KORRES testers will be available at key guest areas including Horizon Pool, Pool 18, and the beach cabanas. Guests may also exchange their personal chemical-based sunscreens for a complimentary KORRES alternative. This initiative seamlessly blends elevated guest service with a commitment to environmental responsibility.
For Elite members, a thoughtful surprise awaits during evening turndown service with curated KORRES sun care products, offering guests a subtle touch of conscious luxury, woven into the resort’s intuitive guest experience.
Guests joining the resort’s House Reef Snorkeling Excursion, guided by the resident marine biologist, will explore the breathtaking biodiversity of Shaviyani Atoll while engaging in meaningful conversations around reef preservation and responsible ocean practices. As a token of the experience, participants will receive a KORRES sunscreen to continue their journey with intention.
“Protecting What Sustains Us”
“We are proud to partner with KORRES this summer to offer our guests a reef-safe sun care solution that protects both their skin and the ocean that surrounds us,” says Mohit Dembla, General Manager of JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa. “At JW Marriott Maldives, caring for families and the environment go hand in hand. Whether guests are snorkelling along vibrant coral reefs, unwinding by the water, or simply reconnecting with one another, these shared moments deepen their connection to nature and inspire a collective responsibility to safeguard our precious marine environment.”
This limited-time initiative, available throughout July while supplies last, builds upon the resort’s broader sustainability commitment. From incorporating organic, locally grown produce in its culinary offerings to implementing eco-friendly practices across all guest touchpoints, JW Marriott Maldives continues to set a benchmark of conscious luxury.
Guests are also encouraged to explore the JW Garden, cultivated with 100% organic fertilizer and maintained through a manual irrigation system. More than a source of fresh ingredients, the garden is a symbol of resort’s dedication to mindful living and stewardship of its natural surroundings.
As families create lasting summer memories on the island, they are invited to pause, engage, and wonder—sustaining what sustains us.
Honeymoon
Sun, sand, searches: Maldives tops charts for 2025 newlyweds
In an era where the quest for the perfect “romantic getaway” has surged by 83% in global Google searches year-on-year, the Maldives has been unequivocally named the top destination for newlyweds. According to new UK search and booking data from travel experts Travelbag, the island nation remains the most coveted long-haul honeymoon spot for 2025.
To determine where couples are heading to celebrate their nuptials, Travelbag’s specialists analyzed average UK Google search volumes alongside year-on-year booking trends from April 2024 to April 2025. The results highlight a clear winner, with the Maldives’ enduring popularity shining through.
Despite fierce competition from other idyllic locations, the Maldives holds the top rank with a staggering 19,200 average UK annual searches and a steady 5% year-on-year growth in bookings. This demonstrates the nation’s unshakable position as the quintessential honeymoon paradise in the minds of couples.
Here are the top long-haul honeymoon destinations according to Travelbag’s data:
- Maldives: 19,200 annual searches; 5% booking change
- Seychelles: 10,560 annual searches; 50% booking change
- Bali: 12,000 annual searches; 0% booking change
- Zanzibar: 8,640 annual searches; 86% booking change
- Costa Rica: 5,760 annual searches; 10% booking change
- St Lucia: 5,760 annual searches; -20% booking change
- Dubai: 3,840 annual searches; 30% booking change
- Antigua and Barbuda: 2,040 annual searches; 75% booking change
- Banff: 360 annual searches; 100% booking change
- Kyoto: 240 annual searches; 400% booking change
While destinations like Kyoto and Banff show remarkable growth in booking percentages, their search volumes indicate they remain niche choices compared to the mainstream appeal of the Maldives.
Danny Hugill, the designated Maldives destination expert at Travelbag, shared his advice for couples planning their romantic escape.
“The Maldives is the ultimate honeymoon destination, offering a mix of luxury, seclusion, and natural beauty,” he stated. “For a truly romantic and peaceful honeymoon, consider visiting between December and April, when there is plenty of sunshine and crystal-clear waters, perfect for relaxing on white-sand beaches and exploring vibrant coral reefs. At this time of year, temperatures range between 24°C and 31°C, so you’ll need to make sure you pack your sunscreen.”
Hugill also highlighted the diverse activities that await newlyweds: “Relaxation and romance take centre stage here. You can enjoy day-diving trips or head out on a glass-bottomed kayak together. But if you’re looking for something more exciting, there are plenty of watersports available on the islands, including water skiing and parasailing. You could even try a Maldivian cooking class to take some culinary skills back home with you.”
This latest data from Travelbag solidifies the Maldives’ esteemed status, proving that its unique blend of breathtaking scenery and luxurious intimacy continues to capture the hearts of couples worldwide, setting the standard for honeymoon destinations in 2025 and beyond.
Awards
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru’s spa secures top 3 spot in Travel + Leisure Asia’s 2025 Luxury Awards for Maldives
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru has been recognised as the #3 Best Spa in the Maldives in the Travel + Leisure Asia Luxury Awards 2025, reaffirming its place as a refined, award-winning sanctuary that embodies Banyan Tree’s timeless promise – a Sanctuary for the Senses.
Tucked within the picturesque, lush surrounds of North Malé Atoll, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru invites travellers to rediscover the romance of travel and experience the Original Maldives—a place where time slows, nature heals, and presence is restored.
Pioneering the spa movement in the Maldives, Banyan Tree Spa was established in 1995 as the first international luxury resort-based spa in the Maldives. Guided by a vision to offer holistic, intuitive healing in harmony with nature, the spa continues to lead as an icon of tropical wellness and quiet rejuvenation.
At the heart of this distinction is the resort’s reimagined Banyan Tree Spa & Wellbeing (https://www.banyantree.com/maldives/vabbinfaru/spa/banyan-tree-spa-vabbinfaru ) philosophy – a holistic refuge where the rhythms of island life restore the senses, and each ritual is intuitively crafted to align mind, body, and soul. Treatments are delivered by therapists who undergo more than 600 hours of dedicated training at the Banyan Tree Spa & Wellbeing Academy, where the wisdom of ancient Asian healing is honoured and preserved.
Signature Spa Journeys combine locally grown botanicals, intuitive touch, and the soothing cadence of the ocean to awaken stillness and presence. The renowned Banyan Tree Spa Signature experience is at once enchanting and rejuvenating, designed for complete physical, mental, and spiritual renewal – an oasis for those seeking more than rest: a return to self.
Banyan Tree’s wellbeing philosophy embraces the belief that everyone aspires—and deserves – to live well. At its core is a dedication to purposeful, regenerative living, where personal and environmental wellbeing are deeply intertwined. Through healing in harmony with nature – one is gently invited to reconnect with self, others, and the natural world.
“As we celebrate 30 years of barefoot eco-luxury at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru this year, this recognition is a tribute to our passionate therapists and reflects the essence of what we offer – a sacred place for renewal, reconnection, and a return to inner calm.”
— Elias Pertoft, General Manager, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru
This accolade arrives as the resort deepens its commitment to sustainability, local culture, and community empowerment. The recently launched Banyan Tree Connections programme furthers this mission, offering intuitive, regenerative experiences for those seeking grounding, growth, and greater meaning through intentional travel. (https://www.banyantree.com/maldives/vabbinfaru/offers/banyan-tree-connections )
Whether arriving in search of stillness or awakening, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru remains an inviting, tranquil haven – a place to reignite the senses, honour ancient traditions, and rediscover what it means to feel whole.
Awards
Minor Hotels’ Maldives resorts sweep Travel + Leisure accolades for unrivalled luxury
Minor Hotels has prominently showcased its strength in the Maldivian luxury resort market, securing a remarkable number of accolades at the prestigious Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2025. The group’s resorts in the Maldives were highly celebrated, reinforcing their position as leaders in the nation’s competitive hospitality landscape.
Leading the charge was Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas, which achieved recognition across five distinct categories. The Baa Atoll resort was ranked among the best in the region, securing the #5 spot for ‘Best Resorts’ and the #4 position for its vibrant ‘Best House Reefs’. Its pool was named the 5th ‘Best Resort Pool’, and its Anantara Spa was listed as the 5th ‘Best Resort Spa’. The resort also earned a place for its luxurious accommodations, with its villas ranked #6 in the ‘Most Outrageous Villas’ category.
The recognition for Minor Hotels extended to its other properties in the archipelago. Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort was also lauded as one of the top resorts in the region, placing at #8 in the ‘Best Resorts’ category.
Spa and wellness, a key pillar of the Maldivian tourism offering, saw further wins for the group. The Anantara Spa at Anantara Veli Maldives Resort was distinguished as the #4 ‘Best Resort Spa’ in the Asia Pacific, highlighting its excellence in providing world-class wellness experiences.
Niyama Private Islands Maldives also received significant praise. The resort’s exclusive ‘The Crescent’ was ranked #10 in the ‘Most Outrageous Villas’ category. Furthermore, the property’s leadership was celebrated, with General Manager Hafidh Al Busaidy being named the 5th ‘Best General Manager’ in the Maldives, a testament to the high standards of service and management at the resort.
These numerous awards, voted for by Travel + Leisure’s discerning global readership, underscore the strong appeal and exceptional quality of Minor Hotels’ portfolio in the Maldives, celebrating their commitment to luxury, service, and unique guest experiences.
