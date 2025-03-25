Nova Maldives, PADI partner for transformative Ocean Adventure Week with India Black this July

This summer, Nova Maldives, the soulful island resort, is proudly partnering with the world’s leading scuba diving organisation, PADI, to host a unique ocean adventure week from 13 to 20 July, in celebration of PADI’s 11th Women’s Dive Day on 19 July 2025.

Nova & PADI’s Transformative Ocean Adventure Week will be co-hosted by PADI AmbassaDiver, conservation advocate, and broadcaster India Black, and PADI Regional Manager for the Maldives Matt Wenger, inviting ocean lovers from around the world to immerse themselves in diving, conservation, and community, while discovering the transformative power of the ocean and promoting sustainable diving practices.

Taking place at Nova’s stunning South Ari Atoll location, this event will feature guided dives, marine conservation workshops, and sustainability-focused training. Guests will have the rare opportunity to explore the protected pristine waters of the South Ari Marine Protected Area (SAMPA), witness diverse marine life, including manta rays and whale sharks, and deepen their understanding of ethical diving and ocean stewardship.

Leading the way alongside PADI AmbassaDiver India Black is PADI Regional Manager Matt Wenger, who brings nearly three decades of experience as a PADI Pro. Now in his tenth year overseeing PADI’s presence in the Maldives, Matt has played a key role in expanding PADI’s reach across both luxury resorts and emerging local island destinations. His dedication to sustainability and marine conservation aligns closely with PADI’s Three Pillars of Change, ensuring that responsible diving and environmental awareness remain at the heart of this experience. A passionate storyteller and advocate for ocean conservation, India Black has dedicated her career to inspiring people to adventure further, care for themselves, and protect the planet. Having spent time rehabilitating sea turtles in the Whitsundays, paddling 110km across Hawaii’s Alenuihaha Channel, and championing marine protection initiatives worldwide, her connection to the ocean runs deep. For India, the water has always been a place of healing and personal growth, and she hopes this event will encourage others to experience the same. With Matt’s deep expertise in the Maldives diving scene and India’s mission to connect people with the ocean, this event promises to be an inspiring, educational, and immersive week for all participants.

“The ocean has given me so much — peace, perspective, and connection — and I’m so passionate about helping others find that too,” says India Black. “This week is about more than just diving; it’s about learning how we can all play a part in protecting the marine world while building unforgettable memories in it.” ​

Hosted at Nova’s soulful island resort located in the breathtaking South Ari Atoll, the event offers guests a curated programme of conservation-focused activities, dives, and educational workshops designed to deepen their understanding of ocean protection. With India and Matt’s expertise, throughout the week, guests will experience:

Manta Quest Snorkelling – Head off in search of majestic manta rays in their natural habitat.

Whale Shark Snorkelling – Swim alongside the Maldives’ gentle giants in an unforgettable encounter.

Turtle Quest – Discover the Maldives’ endangered sea turtles while learning about conservation efforts to protect them.

Ocean Clean-Up Dive – Take hands-on action by removing marine debris from the reef.

Blue Planet Movie Nights – Unwind under the stars with screenings of BBC’s Blue Planet series, deepening appreciation for the underwater world.

Marine Conservation Talks & Workshops – Attend presentations on whale shark research, coral conservation, and PADI AWARE’s initiatives[ma1] , exploring sustainable diving and marine protection.

Women’s Dive Day Celebration – A special PADI Women’s Dive Day event to encourage and empower more women to embrace diving and ocean conservation.

As partners of the MWSRP (The Maldives Whale Shark Research Programme) and accredited by Manta Trust as Responsible Manta Tourism Operator Nova is proud to support the conservation of the Maldives’ beautiful gentle giants. At the heart of the event is a commitment to sustainable tourism, ocean conservation, and community connection, values that align closely with India’s own mission. Having built a platform dedicated to encouraging others to adventure further, love themselves better, and protect the planet, India hopes to inspire attendees to see themselves as stewards of the ocean.

“My journey with the ocean has shaped who I am today, and I’ve learned that once you truly connect with the sea, you can’t help but want to protect it,” she says. “I’m so excited to dive alongside Nova’s guests, share what I’ve learned, and hopefully spark that same love for the water in them.”

Nova’s General Manager, Abdulla Aboobakuru, adds: “This event embodies everything we stand for at Nova — community, connection, and sustainability. Partnering with PADI and India Black gives us an incredible opportunity to not only showcase the natural beauty of the Maldives but also inspire guests to become lifelong ocean advocates.”

The Nova x PADI Transformative Ocean Adventure Week from 13 to 20 July 2025 is available to book exclusively through Nova , with limited spots available. Full Board Plus rates start at USD 493/night in a Beach Villa and USD 694/night in a Water Villa (inclusive of tax) based on two adults sharing when booked direct.