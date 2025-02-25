Award-winning Kandooma Maldives launches ultimate scuba diving experience

Certified divers have the opportunity to take advantage of the ‘Dive into Paradise’ offer at Kandooma Maldives, which was awarded Best Diving Resort in the Maldives at the 2023 TTM Awards. Renowned for its world-class dive sites, including the famous ‘Kandooma Thila’, located just five minutes from the island, the resort provides easy access to some of the best underwater experiences in the region.

The Maldives is globally recognised for its vibrant coral reefs, exhilarating drift dives, and diverse marine life, making it a bucket-list destination for scuba enthusiasts. This exclusive package includes daily dives at 15 premier sites, along with a variety of resort benefits designed to enhance the overall experience.

Package Inclusions:

Accommodation on a half-board basis (daily breakfast and dinner at Kandooma Café) based on double occupancy.

Up to two group dives per person per day for certified scuba divers.

20% discount on additional dives or excursions to further dive sites.

50% discount on shared return speed boat transfers.

Complimentary Wi-Fi in villas and public areas.

Terms & Conditions:

A minimum stay of four nights is required.

Bookings must be made by 31 May 2025, for stays valid until 20 December 2025.

A non-refundable deposit for the first night is required at the time of booking.

Cancellation penalties apply after booking confirmation.

No diving is permitted on the day of departure (24-hour no-fly time strictly enforced).

Unused dives cannot be redeemed for cash or exchanged for other services.

Additional charges apply for night dives and selected distant dive sites.

The resort’s PADI 5-Star Dive Centre, Kandooma Dive, is fully equipped to cater to divers of all experience levels. With a fleet of dive boats, experienced instructors, and high-quality diving equipment, guests can explore a range of underwater environments. For those who have not dived in a while, a refresher dive can be booked to help regain confidence before venturing into deeper waters.

“At Kandooma, we are passionate about sharing the wonders of the ocean, and with this new ‘Dive into Paradise’ offer, we invite certified divers to explore some of the most spectacular dive sites in the Maldives,” said Mark Eletr, General Manager of Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives.

The Kandooma Dive Centre also offers PADI certification courses for those looking to enhance their skills, as well as the PADI Bubblemaker programme, which introduces young adventurers to their first breaths underwater in a safe and fun environment.