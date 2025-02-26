Experience ultimate comfort at Avani+ Fares Maldives

Avani Hotels & Resorts introduces an exquisite collection of multi-room villas, suites, and residences in the Maldives, designed for travellers seeking spacious, stylish, and affordable luxury. Offering breathtaking overwater and beachfront accommodations, Avani+ Fares Maldives blends modern design with high-end amenities, ensuring a memorable getaway in one of the world’s most sought-after island destinations.

Nestled at the edge of a dazzling Maldivian lagoon, the Three Bedroom Sunset Over Water Pool Residence (from approx. USD 4,906 per night for up to two adults and five children) offers an unparalleled level of privacy and space. Surrounded by panoramic ocean views, guests can step directly into the turquoise waters or enjoy private dining on the sun deck.

For parents, AvaniSpa offers a rejuvenating escape, while children are entertained at the AvaniKids club and teens can unwind in a dedicated interactive zone. With direct access to the vibrant coral reefs of the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, families can embark on immersive marine experiences, from snorkelling adventures to guided excursions that bring them closer to the island’s rich underwater world.

Couples seeking an intimate escape can indulge in a luxurious overwater villa, where the serene surroundings set the stage for relaxation and romance. Whether enjoying sunset views from a private infinity pool or dining under the stars, Avani+ Fares Maldives ensures a dreamy getaway. Bespoke experiences such as floating breakfasts, in-villa spa treatments, and private island excursions enhance the romantic ambiance, making it an ideal destination for honeymoons and special celebrations.

At Avani+ Fares Maldives, guests can enjoy the perfect blend of comfort, adventure, and Maldivian hospitality. From world-class diving and water sports to tranquil wellness treatments and gourmet dining, the resort offers an immersive experience tailored to families, couples, and groups of friends alike.

With its commitment to stylish stays at competitive prices, Avani+ Fares Maldives redefines luxury, offering a sophisticated retreat in one of the most breathtaking destinations on Earth.