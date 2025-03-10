Action
Score big at Michael Owen’s football camp at Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort
Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort is gearing up for an unforgettable sporting experience as it welcomes football legend Michael Owen for an exclusive kids’ football camp. Taking place from 20th to 23rd October 2025, young guests will have the chance to train with the former England striker who has played for Liverpool, Real Madrid, Newcastle United, Manchester United and Stoke City, as well as winning the prestigious Ballon d’Or in 2001.
Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort’s Football Camp with Michael Owen promises high-energy coaching sessions on the resort’s football pitch, culminating in a grand finale on 24th October, where participants will be awarded medals and certificates to celebrate their achievements. The camp is complimentary for kids aged 15 and under staying at the resort during this time.
“Football has given me so many incredible experiences and I’m excited to share my knowledge and love for the game with the next generation at Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort,” said Michael Owen. “Whether they’re taking their first steps on the pitch or refining their skills, this camp is all about fun, teamwork, and learning in one of the world’s most beautiful destinations.”
Designed for families seeking active and engaging holidays, Avani+ Fares Maldives offers more than just football. Little ones can immerse themselves in interactive activities at AvaniKids, while older children and teens find their own space to unwind at the Teens Club. From creative arts and crafts sessions to island exploration and digital gaming zones, there’s something to keep every age entertained. At the adult-free Petit Bistro by AvaniKids, young VIPs dine on all their favourites and try their hand at cooking, making mealtimes as fun as they are delicious.
Recently awarded the title of Best Dive Resort at the TTM Awards & Gala 2024, guests can dive into the world-class waters of the Baa Atoll’s UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, enjoy thrilling sea bob and jet-ski adventures, or glide across the pristine waters on e-surfboards and glass-bottom kayaks. There are also private wellness activities such as sunrise yoga, tennis lessons and heart-pumping workout sessions at AvaniFit. Offering a charming reprieve from action filled days, the serene AvaniSpa promotes mindfulness with sound healing and meditation and helps parents instil the importance of self-care in kids with specialised family therapies.
For more details on the Football Camp with Michael Owen, visit www.avanihotels.com/en/fares-maldives/retreats/football-camp-michael-owen-maldives. Rooms start from USD 1,000 net per night for a family of four in a Two Bedroom Beach Front Pavilion (Half Board). To book, visit www.avanihotels.com/en/fares-maldives, email fares@avanihotels.com or call +960 660 1660.
Action
Award-winning Kandooma Maldives launches ultimate scuba diving experience
Certified divers have the opportunity to take advantage of the ‘Dive into Paradise’ offer at Kandooma Maldives, which was awarded Best Diving Resort in the Maldives at the 2023 TTM Awards. Renowned for its world-class dive sites, including the famous ‘Kandooma Thila’, located just five minutes from the island, the resort provides easy access to some of the best underwater experiences in the region.
The Maldives is globally recognised for its vibrant coral reefs, exhilarating drift dives, and diverse marine life, making it a bucket-list destination for scuba enthusiasts. This exclusive package includes daily dives at 15 premier sites, along with a variety of resort benefits designed to enhance the overall experience.
Package Inclusions:
- Accommodation on a half-board basis (daily breakfast and dinner at Kandooma Café) based on double occupancy.
- Up to two group dives per person per day for certified scuba divers.
- 20% discount on additional dives or excursions to further dive sites.
- 50% discount on shared return speed boat transfers.
- Complimentary Wi-Fi in villas and public areas.
Terms & Conditions:
- A minimum stay of four nights is required.
- Bookings must be made by 31 May 2025, for stays valid until 20 December 2025.
- A non-refundable deposit for the first night is required at the time of booking.
- Cancellation penalties apply after booking confirmation.
- No diving is permitted on the day of departure (24-hour no-fly time strictly enforced).
- Unused dives cannot be redeemed for cash or exchanged for other services.
- Additional charges apply for night dives and selected distant dive sites.
The resort’s PADI 5-Star Dive Centre, Kandooma Dive, is fully equipped to cater to divers of all experience levels. With a fleet of dive boats, experienced instructors, and high-quality diving equipment, guests can explore a range of underwater environments. For those who have not dived in a while, a refresher dive can be booked to help regain confidence before venturing into deeper waters.
“At Kandooma, we are passionate about sharing the wonders of the ocean, and with this new ‘Dive into Paradise’ offer, we invite certified divers to explore some of the most spectacular dive sites in the Maldives,” said Mark Eletr, General Manager of Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives.
The Kandooma Dive Centre also offers PADI certification courses for those looking to enhance their skills, as well as the PADI Bubblemaker programme, which introduces young adventurers to their first breaths underwater in a safe and fun environment.
Action
Vaavu Shipwreck: Story in motion
Shipwrecks have long captured the imagination of adventurers and explorers, evoking tales of mystery, and rebirth beneath the ocean’s surface. Off the southern coast of Keyodhoo in Vaavu Atoll, a hauntingly beautiful shipwreck rests in its final slumber, a vessel transformed into a thriving underwater sanctuary. Just a 20-minute boat ride from Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives, this site has become an unmissable attraction for snorkelers and divers alike.
A ship frozen in time
The origins of the Vaavu Shipwreck remain shrouded in mystery. What is known, however, is that the vessel succumbed to the relentless forces of nature during a massive storm in 2015, coming to rest at a dramatic 140-degree angle in the shallow waters of Kuda Lagoon. Unlike deeper wrecks reserved for experienced divers, this shipwreck is a snorkeler’s dream as its bow emerging from the waters, offers a striking visual from the surface.
Adam Ali, Operations Manager at Dive & Sail, notes, “what makes the Vaavu Shipwreck truly special is that you don’t need to be a scuba diver to experience it. Snorkelers can take in the entire scene from above, with crystal-clear visibility and an ever-changing marine landscape.”
Beneath the waterline, the wreck has transformed into a thriving marine oasis. The captain’s wheelhouse and deck are draped in vibrant table corals, soft corals, and sea anemones, creates a dynamic and colorful habitat. Schools of fish dart between the crevices, while curious eels peek out from rusted openings. Explorers have often commented about how the this wonder is not just a wreck but an evolving ecosystem where marine life flourishes.
Snorkeling in Vaavu Atoll
Vaavu Atoll, often referred to as the ‘untouched paradise’ of the Maldives, is renowned for its unspoiled reefs, remote islands and dive sites. Unlike the bustling atolls closer to Malé, Vaavu offers a sense of seclusion, where the natural world thrives uninterrupted. Its waters are home to an astonishing variety of marine life where you can find graceful manta rays and reef sharks to luminescent plankton that creates a magical bioluminescent display at night.
However, nature continues to shape the ship’s fate. In early 2025, torrential rains and relentless ocean currents altered the wreck’s position, flipping it upside down. While its mast and hull were once familiar landmarks, the ship now lies in a different orientation, revealing new vantage points for exploration. At high tide, portions of the wreck may submerge completely, but at lower tides, snorkelers can still enjoy an immersive view of this ghostly yet vibrant spectacle.
How to experience the Vaavu Shipwreck
Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives offers guided excursions to the Vaavu Shipwreck in collaboration with Dive & Sail, ensuring every snorkeler whether seasoned or first-time, can safely explore this ever-evolving marvel with expert insight. A short speedboat ride from the resort takes you to the wreck, where you can slip into the waters and witness the striking contrast between man-made history and nature’s reclamation.
As you snorkel above, schools of fish will weave through the skeletal remains of the ship, while vibrant corals flourish on its once-steel surface. For those eager to dive deeper, free divers can venture closer, gliding through the wreck’s passageways for an up-close look at this submerged spectacle.
With the shipwreck continuing to change, shifting with the tides and evolving with the reef, one thing remains certain that it will continue to captivate those who seek adventure beneath the waves. The Vaavu Shipwreck isn’t just a site to visit; it’s a story in motion, waiting to be discovered.
Action
Dive into summer of marine marvels with Simon Lorenz at The Nautilus Maldives
Immerse yourself in the extraordinary underwater world during Ocean Discovery Week at The Nautilus Maldives, an award-winning ultra-luxury private island hideaway. From 25th to 31st July 2025, this week-long summer experience invites guests to explore the vibrant marine biodiversity of the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. More than just a luxury escape, Ocean Discovery Week is an annual celebration of the ocean’s wonders, offering a profound connection to its delicate ecosystems and fostering a deeper commitment to marine conservation.
Nestled near the iconic Hanifaru Bay, The Nautilus provides unparalleled access to over 40 exceptional dive sites teeming with marine life. Bespoke diving and snorkelling adventures promise unforgettable encounters with manta rays, whale sharks, and vibrant coral gardens, creating an oceanic journey of discovery and wonder.
Partnering with Acclaimed Underwater Photographer Simon Lorenz
This year, The Nautilus is thrilled to welcome renowned underwater photographer Simon Lorenz to enrich the Ocean Discovery Week experience. An award-winning marine photographer, speaker, and writer, Simon’s work has graced the covers of leading nature publications worldwide. Beyond aesthetics, his photography serves as a compelling voice for marine conservation.
As a PADI instructor and photo coach, Simon is passionate about guiding divers and photographers in refining their skills. His curated dive expeditions blend rare underwater encounters with hands-on photography training. Simon’s impressive portfolio includes collaborations with CNN, BBC, NatGeo, and marine NGOs such as WWF, the UN, and The Nature Conservancy. A dedicated advocate for shark conservation, he serves on the advisory board of the Hong Kong Shark Foundation, actively fighting for their protection.
During The Nautilus’s Ocean Discovery Week, guests will have the rare opportunity to dive and snorkel alongside Simon, gaining insights into capturing the ocean’s breathtaking beauty while deepening their understanding of the marine ecosystems of the Maldives. His immersive workshops and marine talks, underwater family photography sessions, and guided dives and snorkelling expeditions promise an exclusive perspective on marine life, making this a truly one-of-a-kind experience.
An Ocean-Inspired Celebration Awaits
Beyond the depths, The Nautilus offers an exquisite blend of adventure and tranquillity through an array of water-inspired experiences. Thrill-seekers can embark on exhilarating Jetski, Seabob and E-foil expeditions, set sail on dolphin-watching cruises, or encounter sea turtles on a Hello Turtle adventure. For those seeking tranquillity, Solasta Spa provides serene escapes with sunrise yoga, mindful breathwork, and water sound healing meditation, all set against the soothing symphony of the ocean. Young explorers can take part in the resident marine biologist’s coral planting workshops, Bubble Maker courses, underwater treasure hunts, watercolour art sessions, and creative ocean-inspired projects.
Join The Nautilus’s Ocean Discovery Week, a one-of-a-kind summer festival, where the ocean’s beauty, mystery, and wonder come to life through unforgettable adventures and heartfelt connections to the sea.
