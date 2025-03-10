Westin Hotels elevate sleep experiences with holistic wellness initiatives

In the lead-up to the global commemoration of World Sleep Day on March 14 and building on the ‘Busy Resting’ campaign launched in January 2025, Westin Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s global portfolio of over 30 hotel brands, is advocating for restful sleep. Hotels and resorts across the Asia Pacific region (excluding China) are inviting guests to experience revitalising and restorative relaxation, emphasising rest as an essential part of life rather than a luxury.

Modern society often equates being busy with success, often at the expense of personal well-being. However, a shift is occurring as individuals begin to reclaim their right to rest. With a strong focus on holistic well-being and a brand strategy centered on curating optimal sleep experiences, Westin has consistently positioned itself as an innovator in the hospitality industry. Since introducing the Heavenly Bed® in 1999, which disrupted industry norms and set a new standard for hotel sleep experiences, the brand has remained a leader in the wellness space.

For over two decades, Westin has continually evolved its offerings to provide guests with a personalised approach to sleep and comfort. The Sleep Well program, which features amenities such as the Sleep Well Menu and Sleep Well Lavender Balm, further highlights the brand’s commitment to promoting restorative sleep as a crucial component of overall well-being. Westin continues to champion wellness through its Six Pillars of Well-Being: Sleep Well, Eat Well, Move Well, Feel Well, Work Well, and Play Well.

John Toomey, Chief Commercial Officer for Asia Pacific (excluding China), emphasised Westin’s leadership in hospitality well-being, stating, “Westin has been among hospitality’s global leaders in well-being, consistently empowering guests to enhance their routines while on the road through its six pillars, from Eat Well to Sleep Well. World Sleep Day serves as a great reminder of the importance of restorative experiences for travellers. With the increasing interest in sleep tourism and wellness travel, it is the perfect time to reaffirm our commitment to guests’ health by providing the tools and experiences necessary for a good night’s sleep.”

Westin’s Sleep Well program is central to its dedication to holistic well-being, offering guests a revitalising and restful sleep experience. The program underscores the significance of quality sleep as the foundation for mental and physical health. The Heavenly® Bed provides unparalleled comfort for travellers seeking restorative sleep. The Sleep Well Menu, available through in-room dining, features sleep-enhancing superfoods rich in nutrients that promote relaxation. Additionally, guests can unwind with the Sleep Well Lavender Balm, infused with calming essential oils to alleviate tension and create a peaceful sleep environment. Westin’s wellness-focused amenities continue to set a high standard in the hospitality industry.

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort offers guests a specialised Sleep Infusion Turndown service. This curated in-room tea experience includes sleep-inducing herbal teas, such as chamomile and lavender, to promote relaxation. Guests can also participate in daily meditation and relaxation sessions, including Yoga Nidra and Gyan Mudra, to enhance their journey toward quality sleep. Yoga Nidra, also known as yogic sleep, is a guided meditation technique that facilitates deep relaxation, while Gyan Mudra, a sacred hand gesture, helps direct energy and maintain balance.

Parents travelling with children can benefit from ‘The Westin Maldives Kids Sleep Manual,’ developed in collaboration with Savvy Sleep. This guide provides families with sleep-recommended activities, including beachfront bedtime stories, stargazing, and dream journaling, to encourage restful and rejuvenating sleep for young travelers.

On March 14, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort will host a sunset reception, inviting guests to relax amid stunning ocean views. The event will feature an exclusive selection of Sleep Well-inspired canapés and beverages, creating a serene atmosphere to celebrate the importance of restful sleep.

Nestled in the picturesque Baa Atoll, a designated UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort serves as an oasis of tranquility. Through an immersive approach to well-being, the resort continues to advocate for the restorative power of sleep, ensuring that every guest departs feeling refreshed and inspired.