Classic Easter celebration awaits at Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives invites guests to celebrate Easter with a timeless and traditional touch from March 17-23, 2025. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Indian Ocean, the resort’s festivities embrace the essence of a classic Easter, blending elegant dining experiences, engaging family-friendly activities, and moments of relaxation in a tropical paradise.
The Easter celebrations at Kuda Villingili include a variety of activities designed to create cherished memories. Children can participate in delightful Easter egg hunts and themed arts and crafts sessions, while guests of all ages have the opportunity to join a special Easter Sunday sunrise yoga session, embracing tranquility before indulging in the elaborate festivities.
A highlight of the celebrations is the Kuda Villingili Easter Extravaganza Buffet Dinner, scheduled for April 20, 2025, at The Restaurant. This exquisite buffet offers an array of international and local delicacies, accompanied by the captivating sounds of the resort’s resident live band.
For those seeking fun under the sun, the Easter Island Splash Pool Party provides an exciting afternoon, transforming the Maldives’ largest pool into a vibrant celebration hub. Guests can enjoy poolside games, Aqua Zumba, lively music by DJ Leila, and an assortment of treats, including popcorn, infused drinks, and cotton candy. Designed for families and children, this event captures the festive spirit of Easter in an unforgettable way.
Culinary enthusiasts can immerse themselves in a hands-on experience with Mar-Umi Sushi Artistry, led by Chef Kimo. This interactive session allows participants to learn the delicate art of sushi-making from an experienced chef, adding a touch of culinary mastery to their island getaway.
Wine aficionados are invited to celebrate Easter in sophistication at The Exclusive Wine Tasting, which features a curated selection of the world’s finest vintages and New World wines. For those desiring an intimate and luxurious dining experience, The Easter Grapevine Dinner presents a five-course Wine Library Dinner, expertly curated and paired for a refined Easter celebration.
Guests can also embark on a global culinary adventure through themed set-menu dinners. Pan-Asian Voyage at East highlights the diverse flavors of Asia, while Nikkei Rhapsody at Mar-Umi showcases the fusion of Japanese and Peruvian Nikkei cuisine. Meanwhile, Spice offers the Awadhi & Arabic Culinary Journey, an authentic experience crafted by the legendary Qureshi brothers, who bring five generations of culinary expertise to the table.
For adventure seekers, a Surf Beach Lesson provides an exhilarating opportunity for beginners to learn the fundamentals of surfing under the guidance of expert instructors.
Kuda Villingili Resort serves as an ideal destination for families and guests looking to celebrate Easter in the Maldives. With its combination of luxury, adventure, and heartfelt hospitality, the resort offers a perfect setting for relaxation and connection. Whether guests choose to explore the vibrant marine life, indulge in a world-class spa experience, or participate in curated Easter activities, the resort ensures a memorable and fulfilling experience for all.
Beyond these signature events, Kuda Villingili Resort presents a variety of Easter-themed activities tailored to all ages, guaranteeing a joyful and unforgettable holiday. Whether savoring gourmet delights, engaging in thrilling water sports, or enjoying quality family time, Easter at Kuda Villingili promises an extraordinary island escape.
Westin Hotels elevate sleep experiences with holistic wellness initiatives
In the lead-up to the global commemoration of World Sleep Day on March 14 and building on the ‘Busy Resting’ campaign launched in January 2025, Westin Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s global portfolio of over 30 hotel brands, is advocating for restful sleep. Hotels and resorts across the Asia Pacific region (excluding China) are inviting guests to experience revitalising and restorative relaxation, emphasising rest as an essential part of life rather than a luxury.
Modern society often equates being busy with success, often at the expense of personal well-being. However, a shift is occurring as individuals begin to reclaim their right to rest. With a strong focus on holistic well-being and a brand strategy centered on curating optimal sleep experiences, Westin has consistently positioned itself as an innovator in the hospitality industry. Since introducing the Heavenly Bed® in 1999, which disrupted industry norms and set a new standard for hotel sleep experiences, the brand has remained a leader in the wellness space.
For over two decades, Westin has continually evolved its offerings to provide guests with a personalised approach to sleep and comfort. The Sleep Well program, which features amenities such as the Sleep Well Menu and Sleep Well Lavender Balm, further highlights the brand’s commitment to promoting restorative sleep as a crucial component of overall well-being. Westin continues to champion wellness through its Six Pillars of Well-Being: Sleep Well, Eat Well, Move Well, Feel Well, Work Well, and Play Well.
John Toomey, Chief Commercial Officer for Asia Pacific (excluding China), emphasised Westin’s leadership in hospitality well-being, stating, “Westin has been among hospitality’s global leaders in well-being, consistently empowering guests to enhance their routines while on the road through its six pillars, from Eat Well to Sleep Well. World Sleep Day serves as a great reminder of the importance of restorative experiences for travellers. With the increasing interest in sleep tourism and wellness travel, it is the perfect time to reaffirm our commitment to guests’ health by providing the tools and experiences necessary for a good night’s sleep.”
Westin’s Sleep Well program is central to its dedication to holistic well-being, offering guests a revitalising and restful sleep experience. The program underscores the significance of quality sleep as the foundation for mental and physical health. The Heavenly® Bed provides unparalleled comfort for travellers seeking restorative sleep. The Sleep Well Menu, available through in-room dining, features sleep-enhancing superfoods rich in nutrients that promote relaxation. Additionally, guests can unwind with the Sleep Well Lavender Balm, infused with calming essential oils to alleviate tension and create a peaceful sleep environment. Westin’s wellness-focused amenities continue to set a high standard in the hospitality industry.
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort offers guests a specialised Sleep Infusion Turndown service. This curated in-room tea experience includes sleep-inducing herbal teas, such as chamomile and lavender, to promote relaxation. Guests can also participate in daily meditation and relaxation sessions, including Yoga Nidra and Gyan Mudra, to enhance their journey toward quality sleep. Yoga Nidra, also known as yogic sleep, is a guided meditation technique that facilitates deep relaxation, while Gyan Mudra, a sacred hand gesture, helps direct energy and maintain balance.
Parents travelling with children can benefit from ‘The Westin Maldives Kids Sleep Manual,’ developed in collaboration with Savvy Sleep. This guide provides families with sleep-recommended activities, including beachfront bedtime stories, stargazing, and dream journaling, to encourage restful and rejuvenating sleep for young travelers.
On March 14, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort will host a sunset reception, inviting guests to relax amid stunning ocean views. The event will feature an exclusive selection of Sleep Well-inspired canapés and beverages, creating a serene atmosphere to celebrate the importance of restful sleep.
Nestled in the picturesque Baa Atoll, a designated UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort serves as an oasis of tranquility. Through an immersive approach to well-being, the resort continues to advocate for the restorative power of sleep, ensuring that every guest departs feeling refreshed and inspired.
Immersed in nature: marine life encounters at Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts
As the world comes together to celebrate World Wildlife Day, there is no better time to explore the turquoise waters surrounding Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts’ four Maldivian properties. These waters, home to some of the most captivating marine creatures, provide a glimpse into a thriving underwater ecosystem brimming with life. Experts from Dive & Sail, the official dive operator at the resorts, share insights into the marine marvels awaiting guests beneath the waves.
“Each of the four resorts in the Maldives by Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts boasts a unique marine ecosystem,” says Adam Ali from the Dive & Sail team. He highlights the vibrant coral gardens of Ellaidhoo, the world-famous surf breaks and manta ray encounters near Dhonveli, and the diverse underwater landscapes that make each location a window into the wonders of the ocean.
At Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives, divers and snorkelers frequently encounter nurse sharks gliding through the waters, while the pristine lagoons of Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives offer sightings of stingrays and colourful reef fish. The diversity of species across these resorts underscores the Maldives’ rich marine heritage, providing unforgettable underwater adventures.
One of the most sought-after experiences for divers and snorkelers is encountering manta rays and whale sharks. “The Maldives is one of the best places in the world for manta ray sightings, and they are often spotted in the channels near Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives and Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives,” explains Ibrahim Shaah, a seasoned instructor at Dive & Sail. Recalling a particularly memorable dive, he describes being surrounded by half a dozen manta rays, their graceful movements almost hypnotic, with one even looping around the divers as if performing a dance.
Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon, renowned for its house reef, offers some of the best opportunities for close-up shark encounters. “Diving here, especially at night, is a surreal experience,” says diver Mohamad Amjey. He describes a moment of stillness as a school of reef sharks moved past him like shadows in the dark, an exhilarating yet peaceful experience.
Beyond providing exceptional underwater encounters, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts remains committed to marine conservation. “Sustainable diving and snorkelling practices are essential to protecting these fragile ecosystems,” the team at Dive & Sail emphasises. The dive centres educate guests on responsible marine interactions, encouraging them to maintain a safe distance from marine life and avoid contact with corals.
The resort group also plays a crucial role in reef restoration through coral propagation initiatives. By planting coral frames and monitoring their growth, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts contributes to preserving the reefs that support an incredible array of species. Guests are invited to take part in these efforts, fostering a deeper connection with marine conservation.
On this World Wildlife Day, the vibrant marine life of the Maldives is celebrated as a dream destination for ocean enthusiasts. Whether experienced divers or first-time snorkelers, guests at Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts in the Maldives are encouraged to discover, appreciate, and safeguard this underwater wonderland. After all, the true beauty of the ocean lies not only in what is witnessed but in the efforts made to protect it for future generations.
Sun Siyam Olhuveli and Guraidhoo star in High Road, Low Road grand finale
RTÉ One’s High Road, Low Road, in collaboration with Visit Maldives, selected Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives and the local island of Guraidhoo as the two locations for the grand finale of Season 4 of the popular Irish series.
As part of the show’s format, two actresses embarked on surprise trips, each experiencing a distinct side of the Maldives. The premise of High Road, Low Road revolves around two celebrity guests exploring a destination in contrasting ways—one enjoying a luxurious ‘high road’ experience, while the other embraces the ‘low road,’ focused on local immersion and cultural exploration.
Actress Neilí Conroy, known for her adventurous spirit, took part in the high road experience, indulging in the luxurious offerings at Sun Siyam Olhuveli. Surrounded by turquoise waters and pristine sandy beaches, she experienced world-class hospitality, exclusive spa treatments, gourmet dining, and the ultimate in luxury travel.
Meanwhile, Denise McCormack, with a passion for cultural exploration, opted for the low road experience on Guraidhoo, one of the Maldives’ vibrant local islands. She immersed herself in the island’s authentic Maldivian charm, engaging with the community, visiting local shops, and experiencing the island’s culture and traditions firsthand.
The collaboration between Visit Maldives, Sun Siyam Olhuveli, and Guraidhoo provided viewers with an exciting opportunity to explore the Maldives’ diverse offerings, ranging from lavish getaways to culturally enriching adventures.
Florante Abuton Jr., Assistant PR and Communications Manager for Sun Siyam Olhuveli, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “We are thrilled to be part of High Road, Low Road and to showcase the Maldives in all its diverse glory. This collaboration highlights how travellers can enjoy both the luxury of Sun Siyam Olhuveli and the authentic beauty of local islands like Guraidhoo. Whether seeking a lavish escape or a deeper cultural connection, the Maldives offers it all.”
The episode recently aired on RTÉ One, providing Irish audiences with a glimpse into the varied experiences available in the Maldives. Both Sun Siyam Olhuveli and Guraidhoo demonstrated the country’s multifaceted appeal, solidifying its status as an ideal destination for all types of travellers.
