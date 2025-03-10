Classic Easter celebration awaits at Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives

Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives invites guests to celebrate Easter with a timeless and traditional touch from March 17-23, 2025. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Indian Ocean, the resort’s festivities embrace the essence of a classic Easter, blending elegant dining experiences, engaging family-friendly activities, and moments of relaxation in a tropical paradise.

The Easter celebrations at Kuda Villingili include a variety of activities designed to create cherished memories. Children can participate in delightful Easter egg hunts and themed arts and crafts sessions, while guests of all ages have the opportunity to join a special Easter Sunday sunrise yoga session, embracing tranquility before indulging in the elaborate festivities.

A highlight of the celebrations is the Kuda Villingili Easter Extravaganza Buffet Dinner, scheduled for April 20, 2025, at The Restaurant. This exquisite buffet offers an array of international and local delicacies, accompanied by the captivating sounds of the resort’s resident live band.

For those seeking fun under the sun, the Easter Island Splash Pool Party provides an exciting afternoon, transforming the Maldives’ largest pool into a vibrant celebration hub. Guests can enjoy poolside games, Aqua Zumba, lively music by DJ Leila, and an assortment of treats, including popcorn, infused drinks, and cotton candy. Designed for families and children, this event captures the festive spirit of Easter in an unforgettable way.

Culinary enthusiasts can immerse themselves in a hands-on experience with Mar-Umi Sushi Artistry, led by Chef Kimo. This interactive session allows participants to learn the delicate art of sushi-making from an experienced chef, adding a touch of culinary mastery to their island getaway.

Wine aficionados are invited to celebrate Easter in sophistication at The Exclusive Wine Tasting, which features a curated selection of the world’s finest vintages and New World wines. For those desiring an intimate and luxurious dining experience, The Easter Grapevine Dinner presents a five-course Wine Library Dinner, expertly curated and paired for a refined Easter celebration.

Guests can also embark on a global culinary adventure through themed set-menu dinners. Pan-Asian Voyage at East highlights the diverse flavors of Asia, while Nikkei Rhapsody at Mar-Umi showcases the fusion of Japanese and Peruvian Nikkei cuisine. Meanwhile, Spice offers the Awadhi & Arabic Culinary Journey, an authentic experience crafted by the legendary Qureshi brothers, who bring five generations of culinary expertise to the table.

For adventure seekers, a Surf Beach Lesson provides an exhilarating opportunity for beginners to learn the fundamentals of surfing under the guidance of expert instructors.

Kuda Villingili Resort serves as an ideal destination for families and guests looking to celebrate Easter in the Maldives. With its combination of luxury, adventure, and heartfelt hospitality, the resort offers a perfect setting for relaxation and connection. Whether guests choose to explore the vibrant marine life, indulge in a world-class spa experience, or participate in curated Easter activities, the resort ensures a memorable and fulfilling experience for all.

Beyond these signature events, Kuda Villingili Resort presents a variety of Easter-themed activities tailored to all ages, guaranteeing a joyful and unforgettable holiday. Whether savoring gourmet delights, engaging in thrilling water sports, or enjoying quality family time, Easter at Kuda Villingili promises an extraordinary island escape.