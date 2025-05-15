Experience luxury, tradition, togetherness this Eid al-Adha at Kuda Villingili Resort

Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives invites guests to an unforgettable Eid al-Adha celebration from June 6 to 10, 2025—a time where heartfelt traditions seamlessly blend with the resort’s signature barefoot luxury. This special holiday is marked with a thoughtfully curated program that embraces the spirit of gratitude, togetherness, and island-inspired joy, offering the perfect setting for families and friends to come together.

Guests are welcomed into a rich tapestry of cultural and culinary experiences throughout the five-day celebration. The resort’s culinary team, in collaboration with the renowned Qureishi brothers, will present The Spice Caravan, a Middle Eastern fusion 5-course set lunch steeped in the heritage of Awadhi and Arabic cuisine. The festivities culminate in a lavish Grand Island Feast at The Restaurant, featuring Middle Eastern and Maldivian specialties under the stars, with live Bodu Beru, a spirited band, and family-friendly entertainment.

Evenings are transformed into elegant island soirées with Shisha & Beats featuring a live DJ, premium shisha, and exclusive signature mocktails such as Genie’s Delight— crafted with hibiscus, ginger, coconut, and cardamom. Guests can also enjoy sunset happy hours and exclusive offers across various dining venues, including MED Restaurant and Teppanyaki by Mar-Umi.

For the little ones, the Kuda Fiyo Kids Club offers daily Eid-themed adventures—from henna art and traditional dances to interactive crafts, treasure hunts, and cupcake decorating—creating a vibrant and meaningful holiday for families. Meanwhile, those seeking ocean thrills can join Eid Ocean Adventures, including dolphin cruises, snorkelling excursions, fishing trips, and immersive local island tours.

To unwind and renew, the resort’s spa offers bespoke Eid wellness experiences with expertly curated treatments, including rejuvenating scrubs, facials, Ayurvedic therapies, and soothing aloe vera massages, each designed to restore balance and radiance.

Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives is a haven where the celebration of Eid al-Adha becomes even more special. With its collection of spacious multi-bedroom villas—ideal for families or groups of friends—and a wealth of family-oriented activities and marine excursions, the resort is the perfect island escape. Guests are invited to reconnect with loved ones and the serene beauty of the Maldives, where cultural richness and elevated hospitality unite in harmony.

To enhance the celebration, Kuda Villingili extends a Blissful Eid al-Adha offer crafted for luxury and togetherness. For stays of 4 nights and above, guests will enjoy complimentary return shared speedboat transfers, daily breakfast, and a refined three-course dinner at select dining venues. The experience is elevated with a 60-minute aromatherapy massage for two, a serene sunset cruise, and a vibrant snorkeling excursion, each offered once during the stay. Families are warmly welcomed, with children under 12 staying and dining for free from the kids’ menu. To make the Eid escape even more rewarding, guests receive up to USD 150 in resort credit per villa, with an enhanced USD 300 credit for stays over seven nights. This special Eid offer is valid for bookings and stays until 30 June 2025.

This Eid al-Adha, let Kuda Villingili be your sanctuary of celebration, culture, and coastal elegance.

View Kuda Villingili’s Eid Special Programme here. To discover more about Kuda Villingili’s special offers, visit the resort’s website or contact reservations@kudavillingili.com.