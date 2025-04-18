Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives recognised as finalist in prestigious SPA Star Awards 2025

Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives has announced that it has been recognised as a finalist in the prestigious SPA Star Awards 2025 in the International Category. This esteemed recognition celebrates outstanding achievements, innovative offerings, and pioneering wellness concepts in the global spa and wellness industry.

A panel of industry experts has carefully selected Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives as one of the standout finalists, recognizing its commitment to exceptional spa experiences and holistic wellness. The winners of the SPA Star Awards 2025 will be officially announced during the highly anticipated FORUM SPA inside gala evening on June 2, 2025.

This recognition further cements Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives as a premier wellness destination, offering world-class spa experiences that blend luxury with tranquillity. The nomination not only underscores the resort’s dedication to excellence but also provides a platform to showcase its unique approach to wellness to a global audience.

Nestled in the heart of the Maldives, Kuda Villingili Resort is a luxurious island retreat that seamlessly combines contemporary elegance with authentic Maldivian charm. Its world-class spa is a sanctuary of relaxation, featuring an array of holistic therapies, rejuvenating treatments, and serene overwater treatment villas designed to promote total well-being. With expert therapists, time-honoured wellness programs, and a peaceful ambiance, the spa at Kuda Villingili offers guests an unparalleled escape into rejuvenation and self-care.

“We are truly humbled and honoured to be a finalist in the prestigious SPA Star Awards 2025. At Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives, wellness is at the core of everything we do— offering our guests a sanctuary where they can reconnect, rejuvenate, and find balance in the beauty of nature. This nomination is a celebration of our passion for holistic well-being, heartfelt hospitality, and the transformative power of meaningful spa experiences,” said Amjad Thaufeeg, Commercial Director, Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives.

The SPA Star Awards 2025 is a premier event that celebrates excellence in spa and wellness. The awards ceremony, held during the FORUM SPA inside gala evening, will offer networking opportunities, expert discussions, and recognition of the industry’s most innovative spa concepts.

From mid-April, all nominees, including Kuda Villingili, will be featured on the official SPA Star Awards website, on FORUM SPA inside social media platforms, and in the May/June issue of SPA inside magazine. Readers, guests, and wellness enthusiasts will have the opportunity to vote for their favourite spa and wellness destination until mid of May for the Audience Award.

Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives invites its valued guests, partners, and supporters to join this exciting journey and cast their votes in support of this remarkable achievement.

To vote for your favourite resort, simply send an email to vote-spastar@redspa.de with “Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives” as the subject line. Every vote counts—and as a bonus, all participants will be entered into an exciting prize draw.

The Prize includes a luxurious four-day wellness holiday for two at one of the Best Alpine Wellness Hotels in Austria and South Tyrol.

Voting is open until 11 May 2025, so don’t miss the chance to support your favourite island wellness sanctuary and win an unforgettable escape to the Alps.