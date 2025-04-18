News
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives recognised as finalist in prestigious SPA Star Awards 2025
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives has announced that it has been recognised as a finalist in the prestigious SPA Star Awards 2025 in the International Category. This esteemed recognition celebrates outstanding achievements, innovative offerings, and pioneering wellness concepts in the global spa and wellness industry.
A panel of industry experts has carefully selected Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives as one of the standout finalists, recognizing its commitment to exceptional spa experiences and holistic wellness. The winners of the SPA Star Awards 2025 will be officially announced during the highly anticipated FORUM SPA inside gala evening on June 2, 2025.
This recognition further cements Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives as a premier wellness destination, offering world-class spa experiences that blend luxury with tranquillity. The nomination not only underscores the resort’s dedication to excellence but also provides a platform to showcase its unique approach to wellness to a global audience.
Nestled in the heart of the Maldives, Kuda Villingili Resort is a luxurious island retreat that seamlessly combines contemporary elegance with authentic Maldivian charm. Its world-class spa is a sanctuary of relaxation, featuring an array of holistic therapies, rejuvenating treatments, and serene overwater treatment villas designed to promote total well-being. With expert therapists, time-honoured wellness programs, and a peaceful ambiance, the spa at Kuda Villingili offers guests an unparalleled escape into rejuvenation and self-care.
“We are truly humbled and honoured to be a finalist in the prestigious SPA Star Awards 2025. At Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives, wellness is at the core of everything we do— offering our guests a sanctuary where they can reconnect, rejuvenate, and find balance in the beauty of nature. This nomination is a celebration of our passion for holistic well-being, heartfelt hospitality, and the transformative power of meaningful spa experiences,” said Amjad Thaufeeg, Commercial Director, Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives.
The SPA Star Awards 2025 is a premier event that celebrates excellence in spa and wellness. The awards ceremony, held during the FORUM SPA inside gala evening, will offer networking opportunities, expert discussions, and recognition of the industry’s most innovative spa concepts.
From mid-April, all nominees, including Kuda Villingili, will be featured on the official SPA Star Awards website, on FORUM SPA inside social media platforms, and in the May/June issue of SPA inside magazine. Readers, guests, and wellness enthusiasts will have the opportunity to vote for their favourite spa and wellness destination until mid of May for the Audience Award.
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives invites its valued guests, partners, and supporters to join this exciting journey and cast their votes in support of this remarkable achievement.
To vote for your favourite resort, simply send an email to vote-spastar@redspa.de with “Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives” as the subject line. Every vote counts—and as a bonus, all participants will be entered into an exciting prize draw.
The Prize includes a luxurious four-day wellness holiday for two at one of the Best Alpine Wellness Hotels in Austria and South Tyrol.
Voting is open until 11 May 2025, so don’t miss the chance to support your favourite island wellness sanctuary and win an unforgettable escape to the Alps.
News
Celebrate a family fun summer at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort
Situated in the Maldives’ first UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort offers a tranquil, secluded retreat that combines holistic wellness with the perfect playground for families. This summer, guests can embrace togetherness with the launch of the extraordinary ‘Family Fun Summer’ package. Featuring 69 spacious beach and overwater villas, each with private pools and sweeping ocean views, this resort is a hideaway to rest and recharge with family, grandparents, or lifelong friends who feel like family. This exclusive offer is available for booking until June 15, 2025, requiring a minimum four-night stay for travel through December 20, 2025.
The comprehensive ‘Family Fun Summer’ package transforms the ideal Maldivian escape into an all-encompassing family vacation. With a complimentary Full Board upgrade, families can focus on creating memories while enjoying fresh, seasonal cuisine across the resort’s distinctive dining venues. From splendid breakfast buffet spreads and poolside lunches to themed dinner nights, each meal becomes an opportunity to reconnect while enjoying spectacular ocean views. Adding to the family-friendly appeal, children under 12 stay and dine at no additional cost.
Beyond the shores, families will discover a world of adventure and creativity. The Ocean Art Studio welcomes guests to a special painting session where local artists guide participants in capturing the vibrant marine life and stunning landscapes on canvas, providing a perfect keepsake of their Maldivian journey. As the sun begins its descent, picturing the sky in brilliant oranges and pinks, families can embark on a magical Sunset Dolphin Cruise to witness pods of playful dolphins leap and spin in the golden waters. Guests can also enjoy access to various water sports, including snorkeling in the coral-rich waters and paddleboarding across crystal-clear lagoons.
The resort’s commitment to wellness extends to its accommodation offerings, allowing families to find deep rest. Guests can unwind in villas outfitted with the award-winning Westin Heavenly® Bed, complemented by the calming Sleep Well Lavender Balm and sleep-supportive in-room dining from the Sleep Well Menu. For little ones, the Savvy Sleep–developed Kids Sleep Manual helps establish bedtime routines even on island time, making this oceanfront sanctuary a restorative escape for all ages. Families can stay active with weekly sunrise and sunset yoga sessions, guided Yoga Nidra, and exhilarating beach tennis, where every moment is tailored to both movement and relaxation.
Marriott Bonvoy members can seamlessly earn and redeem points on stays and experiences with a bonus of 25,000 points when booking a multi-bedroom villa. Click here to start planning your ‘Family Fun Summer’ escape or visit westin-maldives.com for more information.
Cooking
Feast for senses: Evolving culinary canvas of Alila Kothaifaru Maldives
At Alila Kothaifaru Maldives, dining is not merely a matter of sustenance; it’s a journey of discovery, artistry, and taste that unfolds with every meal. Nestled in the pristine seclusion of the Raa Atoll, this intimate island sanctuary invites long-stay guests to indulge in an ever-changing mosaic of flavours and atmospheres, ensuring no two days—or dining experiences—are ever alike.
Dining, Redefined for the Discerning Palate
Dining at Alila Kothaifaru isn’t defined by one restaurant or one menu. It’s an evolving narrative of taste. Whether you’re here for a romantic escape or an extended sabbatical, each day ushers a new opportunity to be surprised and delighted at the table.
Begin with a Floating Lunch in the privacy of your own pool villa. Picture this: the midday sun shimmering on the water as you recline poolside, savouring a beautifully curated spread. This unhurried pleasure is the perfect way to settle into your island retreat.
Then, head to Pibati Sul Mare, where tradition meets hands-on creativity. The Art of Pizza Making is More than a workshop—it’s a Joyful ritual. Roll the dough, fold your base, scatter fresh toppings, and watch as your creation ts fired to perfection. The reward? A slice of Italy savoured with the gentle breeze of the Indian Ocean.
Sunsets and Sensory Stories
As the sun dips below the horizon, The Shack Sundowner experience awaits. Champagne and caviar, set against a canvas of molten sky and encdless sea, is a ritual best shared, a memory effortlessly mace.
For something theatrically indulgent, Teppanyaki at Umami takes centre stage. Here, expert chefs turn dinner into a performance, grilling, searing, and plating with precision, all while guests soak in the sizzling sights and aromas.
Global Flavours, Local Soul
Each evening, the resort’s culinary offering shifts again. At Yakitori Bar, fragrant skewers sizzle over charcoal flames, echoing the vibrant streets of Tokyo. Mondays serve up the comfort of a rich Indian Thali, while Wednesdays and Sundays bring a quintessential island feast with a Boat to Table BBQ, where the clay’s freshest catch takes price of place.
This signature experience is part of Alila Kothaifaru’s boat-to-table sustainability initiative, which focuses on sourcing fresh seafood locally and responsibly. By collaborating directly with Maldivian fishermen, the resort ensures the shortest journey from ocean to plate. This partnership supports both marine conservation efforts and local livelihoods while providing guests with the freshest possible ingredients.
“Our culinary philosophy is grounded in a deep respect for nature and community,” says Thomas Weber, General Manager at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives. “With the boat-to-table initiative, we’re not only celebrating the incredible bounty of the Indian Ocean but also championing sustainability, transparency, and authentic island experiences that our guests truly value.”
Friday evenings unfold with The Art of Mezze, a Mediterranean medley of colour, spice, and texture. Meanwhile, Saturdays are reserved for indulgence with La Dolce Vita at Pibati Sul Mare, a flowing celebration of Italian favourites, designed to be lingered over, shared, and remembered.
Never the Same Plate Twice
For long-stay guests, the worry of repetition simply doesn’t exist. With rotating themes, diverse cuisines, and unique dining settings—from barefoot beachfronts to stylish al fresco lounges—each mealtime becomes a new chapter in their Maldivian story.
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives is not just evolving its food and beverage programme; it’s redefining island dining. With every thoughtfully crafted experience, we invite guests to eat, explore, and engage their senses in the most delicious ways possible.
Family
Castaway Easter at RAAYA by Atmosphere
This Easter, RAAYA by Atmosphere transforms into a living storybook, inviting guests of all ages for a week of sun-drenched celebrations inspired by the fantastical adventures of Seb, the castaway artist who once made this Maldivian island his home. From 17 to 23 April, the celebratory spirit takes over the palm-fringed shores of RAAYA, blending the colour and creativity of island life with a dash of tropical flair and heartwarming tradition.
Expect more than just egg hunts and bonnets. At RAAYA, Easter is reimagined through the lens of sustainability, indulgence, and discovery. Set against the resort’s lush landscapes and turquoise lagoons, the festivities embrace Seb’s curious spirit with a fusion of handmade artistry, festive culinary spreads, and family connection. The resort has embraced handcrafted, upcycled decorations, thoughtfully designed by the team using natural and repurposed materials found around the island.
Each day at RAAYA promises a new chapter in Seb’s magical world. Little islanders can get crafty at the Discovery Den, the resort’s vibrant kids’ club, with Easter-themed workshops like bunny mask making, wooden bunny painting and eco-friendly Easter hat crafting. The island’s Easter Egg Tree will spring to life with colours of the season, adorned with hand-decorated eggs made by children during daily art sessions.
Highlights of the Easter celebrations include a lively coconut hunt, Easter egg painting, and mini mixology sessions where children can craft their own colourful mocktails. Families can also enjoy face painting, mini golf, and festive poolside fun at the RAAYA Luau. As night falls, the magic continues with an open-air cinema under the stars, while Seb’s Treasure Hunt invites young adventurers on an island-wide quest to discover clues from the legendary artist’s life.
Celebrate a one-of-a-kind Easter at RAAYA by Atmosphere with a special limited time ‘Easter Adventures in Seb’s Island Paradise’ offer of 20% savings on a four night or longer stay. Guests booking a stay during the Easter week can enjoy exclusive benefits including discounted rates, special family experiences and more, all part of the generous fully inclusive RAAYA Plan.
Find out more and book your Easter escape here.
