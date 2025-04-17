Cooking
Feast for senses: Evolving culinary canvas of Alila Kothaifaru Maldives
At Alila Kothaifaru Maldives, dining is not merely a matter of sustenance; it’s a journey of discovery, artistry, and taste that unfolds with every meal. Nestled in the pristine seclusion of the Raa Atoll, this intimate island sanctuary invites long-stay guests to indulge in an ever-changing mosaic of flavours and atmospheres, ensuring no two days—or dining experiences—are ever alike.
Dining, Redefined for the Discerning Palate
Dining at Alila Kothaifaru isn’t defined by one restaurant or one menu. It’s an evolving narrative of taste. Whether you’re here for a romantic escape or an extended sabbatical, each day ushers a new opportunity to be surprised and delighted at the table.
Begin with a Floating Lunch in the privacy of your own pool villa. Picture this: the midday sun shimmering on the water as you recline poolside, savouring a beautifully curated spread. This unhurried pleasure is the perfect way to settle into your island retreat.
Then, head to Pibati Sul Mare, where tradition meets hands-on creativity. The Art of Pizza Making is More than a workshop—it’s a Joyful ritual. Roll the dough, fold your base, scatter fresh toppings, and watch as your creation ts fired to perfection. The reward? A slice of Italy savoured with the gentle breeze of the Indian Ocean.
Sunsets and Sensory Stories
As the sun dips below the horizon, The Shack Sundowner experience awaits. Champagne and caviar, set against a canvas of molten sky and encdless sea, is a ritual best shared, a memory effortlessly mace.
For something theatrically indulgent, Teppanyaki at Umami takes centre stage. Here, expert chefs turn dinner into a performance, grilling, searing, and plating with precision, all while guests soak in the sizzling sights and aromas.
Global Flavours, Local Soul
Each evening, the resort’s culinary offering shifts again. At Yakitori Bar, fragrant skewers sizzle over charcoal flames, echoing the vibrant streets of Tokyo. Mondays serve up the comfort of a rich Indian Thali, while Wednesdays and Sundays bring a quintessential island feast with a Boat to Table BBQ, where the clay’s freshest catch takes price of place.
This signature experience is part of Alila Kothaifaru’s boat-to-table sustainability initiative, which focuses on sourcing fresh seafood locally and responsibly. By collaborating directly with Maldivian fishermen, the resort ensures the shortest journey from ocean to plate. This partnership supports both marine conservation efforts and local livelihoods while providing guests with the freshest possible ingredients.
“Our culinary philosophy is grounded in a deep respect for nature and community,” says Thomas Weber, General Manager at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives. “With the boat-to-table initiative, we’re not only celebrating the incredible bounty of the Indian Ocean but also championing sustainability, transparency, and authentic island experiences that our guests truly value.”
Friday evenings unfold with The Art of Mezze, a Mediterranean medley of colour, spice, and texture. Meanwhile, Saturdays are reserved for indulgence with La Dolce Vita at Pibati Sul Mare, a flowing celebration of Italian favourites, designed to be lingered over, shared, and remembered.
Never the Same Plate Twice
For long-stay guests, the worry of repetition simply doesn’t exist. With rotating themes, diverse cuisines, and unique dining settings—from barefoot beachfronts to stylish al fresco lounges—each mealtime becomes a new chapter in their Maldivian story.
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives is not just evolving its food and beverage programme; it’s redefining island dining. With every thoughtfully crafted experience, we invite guests to eat, explore, and engage their senses in the most delicious ways possible.
Cooking
Gourmet escape with Singaporean Chef Petrina Loh at Constance Moofushi
At Constance Moofushi, gastronomy is more than a signature offering—it is a pillar of the guest experience, where refined techniques, local inspiration, and respect for nature, come together to create timeless moments.
In this spirit of culinary excellence, Constance Moofushi hosted Chef Petrina Loh, renowned Singaporean chef and founder of the award-winning restaurant Morsels. Known for her passion for fermentation and bold flavour pairings rooted in Asian fusion, Chef Loh brought her distinctive creative flair to the Maldives for an exclusive collaboration with the resort’s culinary teams.
Throughout her stay, she worked hand-in-hand with the chefs, sharing her philosophy and collaborating on a series of inspired dishes that reflected the Constance Hotel’s culinary identity while introducing fresh perspectives. Her presence on the island was not only a gastronomic highlight for Moofushi’s guests, but also a moment of true enrichment for the teams—fostering creativity, technique, and a renewed sense of inspiration.
“It was a privilege to welcome Chef Petrina Loh to Constance Moofushi,” said Mevin Ramasamy, General Manager. “Her generous approach and alignment with our culinary values brought great energy to our teams and enriched the guest experience. Collaborations like these allow us to grow, while offering gastronomic experience that remains elegant, fresh, and rooted in authenticity.
At Constance Hotels & Resorts, culinary excellence is nurtured through meaningful encounters, and the transmission of savoir-faire. Talents from around the world are regularly invited to share their expertise with the teams. This spirit is embodied in the annual Constance Festival Culinaire-a flagship event celebrating creativity, gastronomy and cross-cultural culinary exchange- and echoed in exclusive culinary invitations such as Chef Petrina Loh’s at Constance Moofushi. Through a growing calendar of gastronomic events, Constance Hotels & Resorts reaffirms its promise: to offer cuisine that inspires, connects, and elevates every stay
Cooking
Renowned Japanese Chef Yuko Furuya takes residency at COMO Maalifushi this Easter
This Easter, COMO Maalifushi, the only resort in the unspoiled Thaa Atoll of the Maldives, welcomes guests to a rare culinary celebration with acclaimed Japanese Chef Yuko Furuya. Known for her elegant take on traditional Japanese cuisine, Chef Yuko will be in residence from April 19th to 22nd, 2025, bringing her refined flavours to the serene shores of COMO Maalifushi.
As part of the resort’s Easter festivities, Chef Yuko will curate a series of unforgettable dining experiences—from exquisite Omakase-style tasting menus to hands-on sushi masterclasses—set in the most scenic corners of the island, hosted at the island’s most scenic settings: the overwater Tai Restaurant and exclusive destination dining spots under the stars.
On 20th & 22nd April, guests can join Chef Yuko for an exclusive Japanese Culinary Masterclass, followed by a specially prepared lunch. This hands-on session offers a rare opportunity to learn authentic techniques from a certified fugu (puffer fish) chef, with prices starting from US$100 per guest.
On Monday, 21st April, guests are invited to savour A Taste of Japan—an à la carte lunch menu that celebrates iconic Japanese flavours with a contemporary twist. This leisurely yet sophisticated dining experience will take place in one of the resort’s most picturesque settings, offering a feast for both the palate and the senses.
On the final night, Tuesday, 22 April, guests will be treated to Omakase by the Ocean—a serene, intimate tasting experience personally curated by Chef Yuko. Set within Tai, our breathtaking oceanfront specialty restaurant, this exclusive multi-course dinner offers a deeply personal journey through Japanese culinary artistry. Pricing available upon request.
“We’re delighted to host Chef Yuko Furuya during this special Easter period,” says Peter Nilsson, Managing Director for COMO Hotels and Resorts, Maldives. “Her approach to Japanese cuisine
mirrors COMO’s values—fresh, seasonal and deeply rooted in place. This collaboration offers our guests a truly unique way to celebrate the season of renewal and indulgence.”
Born into a family of chefs, Chef Yuko Furuya trained under her mother, the esteemed Chef Satoko Furuya, and now runs her own private dining restaurant, Kenrantei, in Kobe, Japan. She is a certified fugu (puffer fish) chef and a respected culinary instructor, known for her meticulous technique and creative flair.
This exclusive Easter residency forms part of COMO Maalifushi’s ongoing programme of world-class experiences, blending global talent with the island’s natural beauty and COMO’s signature understated elegance.
Cooking
Mastering art of smoked meats with Chef Arron Rhodes at Milaidhoo Maldives
Milaidhoo Maldives is set to host a truly exceptional culinary event on 19 and 22 May 2025 that no gastronome or connoisseur should miss. Renowned culinary artisan Chef Arron Rhodes, a global expert in the art of Texas BBQ, will join forces with Cluster Executive Chef, Ken Gundu for a two-evening gastronomic celebration that blends traditional smoking techniques with the refined dining experience of Milaidhoo Maldives.
Chef Arron Rhodes began his culinary journey at 17 with a stagiaire role at Michelin 2-star The Vineyard at Stockcross. His career spans prestigious kitchens like Michelin 3-star Hof van Cleve, Restaurant Andre in Singapore and Central Restaurant in Peru (ranked #1). He also helped open Edge, the world’s first underwater restaurant in the Maldives. Owner of Smoke & Barrel in Hong Kong, Arron has perfected Texas BBQ, offering signature dishes such as beef brisket, pulled pork and smoked beef tongue. His style combines bold flavours with fresh, natural ingredients, influenced by global experiences, including Peruvian street food and Chef Andre Chiang’s Octo philosophy.
Milaidhoo’s Azure Beach Restaurant and Shoreline Grill will host two exclusive dining events that showcase Chef Arron’s BBQ mastery in the luxurious surroundings of Milaidhoo, where barefoot informality is at its best.
American Pop-Up BBQ at Azure Beach (Casual and Interactive)
Guests will have the chance to indulge in a relaxed and interactive American BBQ experience set against the stunning backdrop of Azure Beach. Featuring the iconic Big Green Egg grill and Chef Arron’s underground pibil, this event offers an unforgettable smoky feast with rich, slow-cooked flavours. Exclusive cocktails will be specially crafted to complement the BBQ dishes, alongside a stone pizza oven and underground oven, adding a unique culinary twist.
Wine-Paired Dinner at Shoreline Grill (Refined and Elegant)
For a more sophisticated experience, the Shoreline Grill, Milaidhoo’s premier grill restaurant specialising in dry-aged meats, will present a refined wine-paired dinner. Guests will savour Chef Arron’s expertise in smoked meats and Texas BBQ, complemented by expertly selected fine wines. This elegant evening combines the best of Milaidhoo’s fine dining with Chef Arron’s world-class BBQ artistry for a memorable culinary experience.
Chef Arron’s global culinary influences, from Peruvian street food to the rich flavours of Texas BBQ, will be showcased in these exclusive dining events. Whether it is the relaxed pop-up BBQ or the elegant wine-paired dinner, both events promise a unique and extraordinary opportunity to experience the best of Chef Arron’s cuisine. Shoreline Grill, renowned for its expertise in fine cuts of meat and seafood, will offer the perfect setting for this world-class event, blending smoky BBQ flavours with fresh, local ingredients to create an unforgettable atmosphere.
This is more than just a culinary event – it is a celebration of Chef Arron’s passion and artistry, offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness the fusion of Texas BBQ with the pristine beauty of the Maldives. Do not miss the chance to indulge in this exceptional dining journey.
Book your stay now to indulge in this unforgettable culinary experience at Milaidhoo Maldives. For reservations and more information, please contact the resort at welcome@milaidhoo.com.
