Featured
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives receives EarthCheck Bronze Certification
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives has announced that it has received the prestigious Bronze Certification from EarthCheck, the world’s leading environmental benchmarking program for the travel and tourism industry. This certification underscores the resort’s dedication to sustainability and responsible tourism.
Situated in the breathtaking Raa Atoll, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives is committed to minimising its environmental impact while providing guests with a luxurious experience. The Bronze Certification reflects the resort’s ongoing efforts in areas such as energy and water management, waste reduction, and community engagement.
Thomas Weber, the General Manager of Alila Kothaifaru Maldives, stated, “We are proud to achieve the Bronze Certification from EarthCheck. This recognition highlights our commitment to sustainability and our dedication to preserving the natural beauty of the Maldives. We strive to offer our guests an exceptional experience while respecting the environment and supporting local communities.”
Previously, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives was honoured with the EarthCheck Design Award, having met rigorous building planning and design standards to ensure that sustainable design principles are woven into every aspect of the resort’s development. The award exemplifies how luxury can harmoniously coexist with environmental responsibility.
As part of its sustainability initiatives, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives focuses on protecting marine ecosystems, utilising renewable energy sources, upcycling and recycling waste, reducing food waste, and offering eco-friendly activities such as non-motorised water-sports, plant-based dining experiences, and back-of-house tours. The resort’s commitment to sustainable tourism ensures that guests can enjoy a beautiful getaway while contributing to the preservation of the Maldives’ stunning environment.
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives invites travellers to experience a unique blend of luxury and sustainability in an idyllic setting. Building on its recent Bronze Certification, the resort continues to enhance its efforts in providing an extraordinary escape that respects and protects nature.
Celebration
Kuramathi Maldives announces exciting holiday events for all ages
Kuramathi Maldives is set to host a vibrant lineup of festive activities from December 21, 2024, to January 1, 2025, offering guests the opportunity to create unforgettable holiday memories. The celebrations will commence on December 21st at 18:00 with a magical Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony at the resort’s stunning Sandbank. Guests will be treated to a delightful evening featuring tropical cocktails, delicious canapés, and live music as the night comes alive.
Throughout the holiday season, guests can partake in a variety of unique experiences, ranging from tranquil sunrise yoga sessions and culinary demonstrations highlighting Maldivian flavours to friendly sports matches and electrifying performances by the Resident Band and DJ. As the evening unfolds, the bars will be filled with a festive mix of traditional music and lively party tunes, ensuring the festivities continue well into the night.
Families will also find plenty of activities to keep children entertained, as the Bageecha Kids Club will be offering a range of engaging programs. Younger guests can look forward to Christmas-themed cooking classes, exciting treasure hunts, and a special visit from Santa Claus. Kuramathi Maldives promises an enchanting holiday escape filled with laughter, love, and the breathtaking beauty of the Maldives, inviting everyone to embrace the spirit of the season with a delightful blend of cultural experiences and festive cheer.
Awards
Villa Nautica recognised for exceptional guest experiences with prestigious Agoda Award
Villa Nautica has been honoured with the 2024 Agoda Customer Review Award, a recognition that celebrates its dedication to providing genuine and heartfelt hospitality. This accolade is based on positive feedback from guests and highlights the resort’s commitment to creating memorable experiences for every visitor.
Designed with families in mind, Villa Nautica offers a warm and welcoming environment. Young guests can participate in engaging activities at the ‘Wavy Navy Kids Club,’ allowing parents an opportunity to unwind. The resort boasts a variety of activities, including a 5-star PADI diving centre and an extensive range of watersports. For those seeking relaxation, the spa offers Ayurvedic treatments, while dining options include Japanese, Italian, seafood, and other international cuisines.
Each year, millions of travellers use Agoda to share their travel experiences, providing valuable insights that help others make informed decisions. Agoda’s recognition of Villa Nautica underscores its ongoing commitment to quality service and its ability to consistently meet guests’ expectations with warmth and sincerity.
This award serves as a celebration of Villa Nautica’s team efforts to ensure every guest feels special and departs with cherished memories. It inspires the resort to continue enhancing its offerings and remain dedicated to delivering outstanding guest experiences.
Awards
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands ranked #2 resort in the Indian Ocean by Condé Nast Traveler
Condé Nast Traveler has announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards, recognising The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands as the #2 Resort in the Indian Ocean.
More than 575,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers across the United States participated, sharing their experiences and providing insights on destinations they are most eager to revisit. The Readers’ Choice Awards, known as the longest-running and most prestigious accolades in the travel industry, continue to serve as the ultimate standard for excellence in the sector.
“Being recognised among the top properties in this year’s Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards is a true honour,” stated Renato De Oliveira, General Manager at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands. He highlighted that this achievement is a testament to the dedication and care of the resort’s staff, known as the Ladies and Gentlemen, who uphold the Ritz-Carlton philosophy of crafting meaningful and unforgettable experiences for every guest. He also expressed gratitude to the guests for their ongoing loyalty and for sharing their positive sentiments about the resort.
Located in the Fari Islands of the North Malé Atoll, the resort’s unique spherical design by Kerry Hill Architects reflects the lagoon’s natural shapes and ocean breezes. Blending modern architecture with the beauty of the Maldives, its luxury villas feature panoramic water views, infinity pools, sundecks, and personalized service by an Aris Meeha. The resort offers seven dining venues and a range of activities, including the Jean-Michel Cousteau Ambassadors of the Environment program and treatments at the Ritz-Carlton Spa, which exclusively uses Bamford organic products.
The 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler’s website at cntraveler.com/rca and celebrated in the November issue of the magazine.
Trending
