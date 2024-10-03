Alila Kothaifaru Maldives receives EarthCheck Bronze Certification

Condé Nast Traveler has announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards, recognising The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands as the #2 Resort in the Indian Ocean.

More than 575,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers across the United States participated, sharing their experiences and providing insights on destinations they are most eager to revisit. The Readers’ Choice Awards, known as the longest-running and most prestigious accolades in the travel industry, continue to serve as the ultimate standard for excellence in the sector.

“Being recognised among the top properties in this year’s Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards is a true honour,” stated Renato De Oliveira, General Manager at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands. He highlighted that this achievement is a testament to the dedication and care of the resort’s staff, known as the Ladies and Gentlemen, who uphold the Ritz-Carlton philosophy of crafting meaningful and unforgettable experiences for every guest. He also expressed gratitude to the guests for their ongoing loyalty and for sharing their positive sentiments about the resort.

Located in the Fari Islands of the North Malé Atoll, the resort’s unique spherical design by Kerry Hill Architects reflects the lagoon’s natural shapes and ocean breezes. Blending modern architecture with the beauty of the Maldives, its luxury villas feature panoramic water views, infinity pools, sundecks, and personalized service by an Aris Meeha. The resort offers seven dining venues and a range of activities, including the Jean-Michel Cousteau Ambassadors of the Environment program and treatments at the Ritz-Carlton Spa, which exclusively uses Bamford organic products.

The 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler’s website at cntraveler.com/rca and celebrated in the November issue of the magazine.