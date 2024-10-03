Celebration
Kuramathi Maldives announces exciting holiday events for all ages
Kuramathi Maldives is set to host a vibrant lineup of festive activities from December 21, 2024, to January 1, 2025, offering guests the opportunity to create unforgettable holiday memories. The celebrations will commence on December 21st at 18:00 with a magical Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony at the resort’s stunning Sandbank. Guests will be treated to a delightful evening featuring tropical cocktails, delicious canapés, and live music as the night comes alive.
Throughout the holiday season, guests can partake in a variety of unique experiences, ranging from tranquil sunrise yoga sessions and culinary demonstrations highlighting Maldivian flavours to friendly sports matches and electrifying performances by the Resident Band and DJ. As the evening unfolds, the bars will be filled with a festive mix of traditional music and lively party tunes, ensuring the festivities continue well into the night.
Families will also find plenty of activities to keep children entertained, as the Bageecha Kids Club will be offering a range of engaging programs. Younger guests can look forward to Christmas-themed cooking classes, exciting treasure hunts, and a special visit from Santa Claus. Kuramathi Maldives promises an enchanting holiday escape filled with laughter, love, and the breathtaking beauty of the Maldives, inviting everyone to embrace the spirit of the season with a delightful blend of cultural experiences and festive cheer.
Celebration
Joyful celebrations await at Niyama Private Islands Maldives this holiday season
Niyama Private Islands Maldives offers an immersive experience with nature in every way this festive season. Guests can stroll along brilliant white sands, swim in the balmy ocean, dine in treetops, and enjoy spa treatments overlooking the Indian Ocean. This year, the already breathtaking natural beauty of the resort transforms into an ethereal wonderland, enriched by the exotic influences of the four elements.
The festive season begins with traditional Christmas magic, featuring a sparkling tree, carols, and a Christmas market filled with food, drink, arts and crafts, and gifts for loved ones. Christmas Eve promises a decadent affair at the fiery Dune, where guests will enjoy not just turkey, but also lobster, oysters, and exotic game roasting over an open fire. The dessert station overflows with mince pies, stollen, panettone, Christmas pudding, and yule logs.
On Christmas Day, guests can expect a surprise visit from Santa, who arrives in true Maldivian style on a jet ski carrying gifts. Lunch takes on an untraditional twist with a six-course tasting menu served six meters under the ocean’s surface at Subsix. While the cuisine is exquisite, the company consists of schools of butterflyfish and sea turtles.
The days that follow are filled with indulgent experiences, including chef dinners featuring celebrity chefs, mixologists shaking up cocktails, rum and reggae nights, Latin spice events, and underwater glow parties. However, nothing compares to the extravaganza of New Year’s Eve, where the non-stop party begins at sundown. Cocktails are served on the beach, followed by a Gala Dinner. Performers from around the world entertain guests with dazzling dances and daring acrobatics. As the clock strikes midnight, fireworks light up the sky, and champagne is uncorked for toasting. The dancing continues until dawn, fueled by the hypnotic beats of the DJ.
Throughout the festive season, Niyama bustles with activity. Adults can partake in movement classes, training with World Fitness champions and tennis pros, and holistic healing at the Drift spa sanctuary, while children are kept occupied with gingerbread making and games at the Maldives’ most exciting kids’ club.
Celebration
SO/ Maldives marks 1st anniversary with fashion-forward celebrations
SO/ Maldives, the trendsetting and fashion-forward resort, will celebrate its 1st anniversary on November 1, 2024, with an exclusive two-day event that will transform the island into a vibrant runway. Since its opening in 2023, SO/ Maldives has redefined luxury hospitality with its chic design and bold identity, becoming one of the most sought-after destinations in the Maldives. To commemorate this milestone, the resort has curated a series of extraordinary events, once again turning the island into a dynamic stage for fashion and entertainment.
The anniversary celebration will be held in collaboration with acclaimed Sri Lankan designer Brian Kerkoven, known for his elegant resort wear collections, and the prestigious French wine house Roseblood Estoublon, celebrated for its sophisticated wines and distinct style.
The celebration will kick off with a cocktail reception featuring Roseblood Estoublon wines, setting the tone for an evening of sophistication and style. The highlight of the night will be Brian Kerkoven’s Evening Resort Wear Collection, showcased on the island runway. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy fresh seafood at the beach night market and live music performances before the night concludes with an after-party hosted by DJ Blue Marin. The festivities will culminate with a grand anniversary ceremony and a spectacular fireworks display.
The second day of festivities will begin with a chic pool party, featuring a Roseblood Lazuli Bar Takeover. Brian Kerkoven will return to the runway with his stunning Swimwear Collection, maintaining the fashion-forward atmosphere of the celebration. With a dress code of “Swimwear | Poolside,” guests will be encouraged to fully embrace the stylish theme of the day.
In just one year, SO/ Maldives has established itself as a leader in luxury resort fashion and design, earning six prestigious awards for its excellence:
- Golden Travel Awards – Best Premium Design Hotel
- LIV Hospitality Design Awards – Architectural Design Resort (Luxury)
- Travelution Awards – Newcomer Resort & Best Pool in the Maldives
- GROHE Asia Pacific Awards – Best Hotel Architecture
- Travel Trade Maldives Awards & Gala – Best Emerging Resort
- Condé Nast Traveler RCA – Best Resort in the Maldives
The resort has also hosted several high-profile collaborations and events, including:
- The Grand Opening Party: The island was transformed into the ultimate runway, featuring a showcase by Thai fashion brand Milin, a Veuve Clicquot Beach Takeover, and appearances by Asia’s 50 Best chef Darsharn, award-winning mixologist Jenna Hemsworth, and DJ Karrouhat.
- The RIFFATH Flying Dress Edit: An exclusive partnership with Maldivian high-fashion brand RIFFATH for a unique photo shooting experience in collaboration with Timeless Maldives.
- Sustainability Initiatives: SO/ Maldives has supported the local community through sustainable projects, including Toddy-designed coral water bottles, Oevaalia Art ocean-inspired notebooks, and Palatino’s eco-friendly beach rope bags.
Following a successful first year, SO/ Maldives is set to elevate its offerings with a lineup of new and exciting projects:
- A 3-day holistic retreat in partnership with PUMA Middle East
- The launch of Ocean R, an exclusive sustainable swimwear and fitness wear collection by SO/ Maldives
- The much-anticipated Aquaman 2-week fitness retreat
- A fabulous Festive 2024 lineup, pushing the boundaries of fashion and luxury
- Attaining Green Globe Certification by the end of 2024
With its commitment to redefining luxury through fashion, design, and sustainability, SO/ Maldives is poised to continue its legacy as a trendsetter in the Maldives and beyond.
Celebration
Dusit Thani Maldives announces magical lineup of festive events
Dusit Thani Maldives has announced an exceptional array of festive events, inviting guests to indulge in the season’s splendour amid the idyllic beauty of the Maldives. From refined culinary masterpieces to vibrant entertainment, this festive period promises unforgettable moments with loved ones.
The celebrations commence with a magical Tree Lighting Ceremony on December 21 at the Sand Bar, where guests can immerse themselves in the festive ambiance, accompanied by enchanting performances from DJ Wasu and violinist Yulia. On Christmas Eve, December 24, a lavish beachside dinner awaits, featuring an exquisite buffet of festive fare from around the globe, all set to the backdrop of live music and a captivating LED display.
Guests are invited to a Cocktail Party at the Wellness Pavilion Beach. With live music from a DJ and violinist, this event promises to create the perfect festive atmosphere. The festivities on December 25 begin in sparkling style with a Champagne Breakfast at The Market, offering a sumptuous spread to start the day. Later, guests can indulge in the highlight of the day with a Christmas Dinner at Sea Grill, where a delectable four-course menu awaits, accompanied by elegant live music that sets the tone for a magical evening.
For those seeking more festive fun, the celebrations continue beyond Christmas. On December 27, a unique BBQ Dinner (Jungle Night) will take place at Coconut Grove. Surrounded by lush greenery, guests can enjoy a rustic culinary journey and an exciting fire show that adds a sense of adventure to the evening.
To cap off the festive period, Dusit Thani Maldives presents a lively Pool Party on December 29 at the Main Pool. Guests can dive into a world of foam, music, and excitement with live DJ performances ensuring a fun-filled day for all.
Adding a unique touch to the festivities, Santa’s Sandbank Party on December 25 promises a day brimming with beach games, water-sports, and an exhilarating tube ride with Santa himself. The celebrations culminate with the New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner & Party – Las Mudhdhoo Royale on December 31. Guests will enjoy a sumptuous banquet while being entertained by live performances, acrobatic dancers, and a breathtaking fireworks display to welcome 2025 in spectacular fashion.
Jean-Louis Ripoche, General Manager of Dusit Thani Maldives, expressed enthusiasm for the season, stating, “The festive season is a time of joy, celebration, and the creation of lasting memories. We are thrilled to present our guests with an enchanting collection of festive events that seamlessly blend tradition with the vibrant energy of the Maldives. From gourmet banquets to spirited beach gatherings, this is truly a season of Fortune & Flair, certain to be remembered for years to come.”
Dusit Thani Maldives also invites guests to restore harmony to mind, body, and spirit with a series of wellness experiences. The Festive Wellness Retreat at Devarana Wellness offers restorative practices such as Yoga Nidra and Sound Bath Meditation, complemented by indulgent massages, providing a serene sanctuary amid the jubilant celebrations.
In perfect harmony with the festivities, Dusit Thani Maldives has curated a selection of exclusive dining experiences, ranging from a Lobster BBQ on the beach to sophisticated wine tastings by the lagoon, ensuring that every moment of this festive season is filled with indulgence and delight.
Trending
-
Featured1 week ago
Fuvahmulah: Home to the world’s largest tiger shark aggregation
-
News1 week ago
Step into Maldivian tradition: explore ‘Athireege’ at Sun Siyam Vilu Reef
-
News1 week ago
Hyatt partners with SingHaiyi to launch luxurious Hyatt Regency Samarafushi Maldives
-
Cooking1 week ago
Milaidhoo Maldives elevates dining with new “An Evening with the Chefs” gourmet experience
-
Awards1 week ago
Equator Village celebrates success at SATA 2024 with dual Silver Awards
-
Featured1 week ago
Celebrate the season in paradise: Sheraton Maldives launches festive deals and activities
-
Featured1 week ago
Aman expands to the Maldives: exclusive resort and residences in Vaavu Atoll
-
Featured1 week ago
Fushifaru’s “Super 7” celebration blends fitness and relaxation