Awards
Villa Nautica recognised for exceptional guest experiences with prestigious Agoda Award
Villa Nautica has been honoured with the 2024 Agoda Customer Review Award, a recognition that celebrates its dedication to providing genuine and heartfelt hospitality. This accolade is based on positive feedback from guests and highlights the resort’s commitment to creating memorable experiences for every visitor.
Designed with families in mind, Villa Nautica offers a warm and welcoming environment. Young guests can participate in engaging activities at the ‘Wavy Navy Kids Club,’ allowing parents an opportunity to unwind. The resort boasts a variety of activities, including a 5-star PADI diving centre and an extensive range of watersports. For those seeking relaxation, the spa offers Ayurvedic treatments, while dining options include Japanese, Italian, seafood, and other international cuisines.
Each year, millions of travellers use Agoda to share their travel experiences, providing valuable insights that help others make informed decisions. Agoda’s recognition of Villa Nautica underscores its ongoing commitment to quality service and its ability to consistently meet guests’ expectations with warmth and sincerity.
This award serves as a celebration of Villa Nautica’s team efforts to ensure every guest feels special and departs with cherished memories. It inspires the resort to continue enhancing its offerings and remain dedicated to delivering outstanding guest experiences.
Awards
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands ranked #2 resort in the Indian Ocean by Condé Nast Traveler
Condé Nast Traveler has announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards, recognising The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands as the #2 Resort in the Indian Ocean.
More than 575,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers across the United States participated, sharing their experiences and providing insights on destinations they are most eager to revisit. The Readers’ Choice Awards, known as the longest-running and most prestigious accolades in the travel industry, continue to serve as the ultimate standard for excellence in the sector.
“Being recognised among the top properties in this year’s Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards is a true honour,” stated Renato De Oliveira, General Manager at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands. He highlighted that this achievement is a testament to the dedication and care of the resort’s staff, known as the Ladies and Gentlemen, who uphold the Ritz-Carlton philosophy of crafting meaningful and unforgettable experiences for every guest. He also expressed gratitude to the guests for their ongoing loyalty and for sharing their positive sentiments about the resort.
Located in the Fari Islands of the North Malé Atoll, the resort’s unique spherical design by Kerry Hill Architects reflects the lagoon’s natural shapes and ocean breezes. Blending modern architecture with the beauty of the Maldives, its luxury villas feature panoramic water views, infinity pools, sundecks, and personalized service by an Aris Meeha. The resort offers seven dining venues and a range of activities, including the Jean-Michel Cousteau Ambassadors of the Environment program and treatments at the Ritz-Carlton Spa, which exclusively uses Bamford organic products.
The 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler’s website at cntraveler.com/rca and celebrated in the November issue of the magazine.
Awards
The Nautilus Maldives: sanctuary of luxury recognised in Condé Nast Traveler’s 2024 Awards
The Nautilus Maldives, an ultra-luxury private island hideaway in the Maldives, has been recognised as one of the top five resorts in the Indian Ocean in the 2024 Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards. With only 26 highly private boho-chic island houses and residences, The Nautilus is the sole resort in the Maldives that offers a unique private island experience without requiring an exclusive buyout. This intimate island sanctuary elevates bespoke luxury to new heights, providing unparalleled space and absolute privacy.
Pietro Addis, the General Manager of The Nautilus Maldives, expressed his gratitude for this recognition from Condé Nast Traveler’s readers, stating, “This achievement reflects the unwavering dedication of our team, as well as the trust and loyalty of our guests who appreciate The Nautilus’s distinct vision that ultra-luxury should be free from any form of restriction—particularly time constraints. Our commitment to offering hyper-personalised experiences remains at the core of everything we do, and we are dedicated to continuing to shape the future of luxury hospitality in the Indian Ocean.”
The Nautilus offers unrivalled space, complete privacy, personalised home comforts, and dedicated butler service. With exquisite fine dining available at any time and in any location, every detail is meticulously crafted around the individual desires of the guests. In this private island paradise, where time stands still, every moment embodies freedom. Guests can enjoy private picnics on secluded sandbanks, indulge in tailor-made treatments at the overwater spa, or embark on breathtaking underwater adventures, with The Nautilus presenting endless possibilities for free-spirited experiences.
Awards
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives honoured in Condé Nast Traveller’s 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives has announced its recognition as one of the top resorts in the Indian Ocean by Condé Nast Traveller’s 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards. This prestigious accolade, awarded just three years after the resort’s opening, highlights Kuda Villingili’s commitment to exceptional hospitality and service, setting a new benchmark for luxury travellers worldwide.
Amjad Thaufeeg, the Commercial Director of Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives, expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating, “We are incredibly honoured to have Kuda Villingili recognised as the 8th among the top 20 resorts in the Indian Ocean in Condé Nast Traveller’s 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards, especially after our first nomination this year. Competing alongside renowned international brands, this remarkable achievement solidifies the resort’s status as a premier destination for luxury travellers.” He further noted that the award reflects the dedication of the resort’s owners to continuously enhance its offerings and their vision of positioning Kuda Villingili as a leading luxury resort in the Maldives. It also underscores the team’s commitment to delivering exceptional personalised service. Thaufeeg expressed appreciation to guests and partners for their support and to Condé Nast Traveller for this prestigious acknowledgment.
The Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Award is among the most respected in the travel industry, representing the authentic voices of well-informed global travellers. This year, over 126,000 UK readers shared their votes, recognising the finest hotels, resorts, and destinations. Receiving this prestigious honour serves as a testament to Kuda Villingili’s ongoing commitment to creating unforgettable guest experiences.
Kuda Villingili is dedicated to continually elevating the guest experience by adapting to industry trends and evolving consumer demands. The resort has recently enhanced its offerings with the addition of private pools to the Sunset Water Villas, further solidifying its all-pool status. The introduction of Teppanyaki dining adds a new dimension to the diverse gourmet options, while the newly unveiled padel tennis court provides an exciting new sport for guests to enjoy.
