The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands ranked #2 resort in the Indian Ocean by Condé Nast Traveler

Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives has announced its recognition as one of the top resorts in the Indian Ocean by Condé Nast Traveller’s 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards. This prestigious accolade, awarded just three years after the resort’s opening, highlights Kuda Villingili’s commitment to exceptional hospitality and service, setting a new benchmark for luxury travellers worldwide.

Amjad Thaufeeg, the Commercial Director of Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives, expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating, “We are incredibly honoured to have Kuda Villingili recognised as the 8th among the top 20 resorts in the Indian Ocean in Condé Nast Traveller’s 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards, especially after our first nomination this year. Competing alongside renowned international brands, this remarkable achievement solidifies the resort’s status as a premier destination for luxury travellers.” He further noted that the award reflects the dedication of the resort’s owners to continuously enhance its offerings and their vision of positioning Kuda Villingili as a leading luxury resort in the Maldives. It also underscores the team’s commitment to delivering exceptional personalised service. Thaufeeg expressed appreciation to guests and partners for their support and to Condé Nast Traveller for this prestigious acknowledgment.

The Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Award is among the most respected in the travel industry, representing the authentic voices of well-informed global travellers. This year, over 126,000 UK readers shared their votes, recognising the finest hotels, resorts, and destinations. Receiving this prestigious honour serves as a testament to Kuda Villingili’s ongoing commitment to creating unforgettable guest experiences.

Kuda Villingili is dedicated to continually elevating the guest experience by adapting to industry trends and evolving consumer demands. The resort has recently enhanced its offerings with the addition of private pools to the Sunset Water Villas, further solidifying its all-pool status. The introduction of Teppanyaki dining adds a new dimension to the diverse gourmet options, while the newly unveiled padel tennis court provides an exciting new sport for guests to enjoy.