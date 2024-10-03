Entertainment
World-renowned guitar duo Café del Mundo to perform at Patina Maldives Fari Islands
Patina Maldives Fari Islands has announced three exclusive live performances by Café del Mundo, the renowned guitar duo, scheduled for October 28, October 30, and November 1, 2024.
Café del Mundo, featuring Jan Pascal and Alexander Kilian, is celebrated for its captivating fusion of flamenco, classical, jazz, and modern pop music. The duo will bring their distinctive sound to the Maldives, promising an unforgettable musical journey under the stars.
Drawing over ten thousand concertgoers annually, receiving standing ovations, and amassing millions of online fans, Café del Mundo’s performances are known for their magnetism. Jan Pascal and Alexander Kilian’s exceptional mastery of the guitar—combining the authenticity of Paco de Lucía with the energetic style of artists like Coldplay and U2—has earned them international acclaim. The duo has performed alongside the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and recorded at Abbey Road Studios, delivering concerts that transcend genre boundaries and evoke pure joy and passion.
Music is a core element of the guest experience at Patina Maldives, with curated playlists and live performances designed to enrich each stay with immersive, transcendent moments. As a private sanctuary emphasising originality and discovery, these performances by Café del Mundo aim to connect conscious travellers through creative and meaningful experiences.
Celebration
Celebrate the holidays with a galactic twist at Sun Siyam Olhuveli’s AstroFest
Sun Siyam Olhuveli is preparing to embark on an intergalactic journey this festive season as the island transforms into a celestial oasis with AstroFest 2024-2025, taking place from December 21st, 2024 to January 8th, 2025. This year’s theme is a cosmic celebration of space, featuring floating astronauts, glowing planets, and celestial decor that transport guests into a dazzling universe. With twinkling fairy lights adorning every corner and celestial-inspired activities, the island is set to become a galactic paradise where adventure and celebration await under the stars.
The festivities will begin on December 21 with the Christmas Tree Light-Up Ceremony, setting the stage for the magical season ahead. On Christmas Eve, December 24, a special evening will unfold with the Gala Cocktail Session at sunset, followed by live performances from DJ Jeremiah and belly dancer Vika Kolesnyk, creating a vibrant atmosphere for this special night.
On December 25, Christmas Day will feature Santa Claus’ Interstellar Arrival, a spectacular cosmic entrance that will delight guests of all ages. The evening will include a Christmas Beach BBQ under the stars, where guests can indulge in a delicious culinary feast.
AstroFest will also offer plenty of family-friendly activities. Guests can participate in the colourful and vibrant Olhuveli Galaxy Colour Run on December 26, a cosmic race filled with fun and laughter. On December 27, families can join the exciting Cosmic Quest Day, a day-long treasure hunt with hidden celestial surprises scattered across the island. These activities are designed to bring a sense of adventure and discovery to the festive celebration.
New Year’s Eve on December 31 will be the highlight of AstroFest. Guests will be invited to enjoy an exclusive Gala Cocktail Session, followed by a lavish Gala Dinner at the resort’s beachfront, offering an unforgettable dining experience under the Maldivian celestial sky. The Galactic New Year Bash will set the stage for a spectacular night, headlined by Amber Na, one of Asia’s top-ranked DJs, known for her explosive EDM sets. DJ Jeremiah will return with his energetic beats, and performances from Italian pop sensation Matilde G, and talented singer-songwriter TEJMUSIK from India, will keep the celebration alive as the island counts down to 2025.
The festivities will continue into the new year with special performances by renowned belly dancer Alla Kushnir on January 2 and 7, adding her signature grace and elegance to AstroFest. Russian singer Tanya German, known for her energetic pop and dance performances, will captivate audiences on January 4 and 7, while the Wild Fire Arts Collective will mesmerise guests with their cirque-style entertainment, blending acrobatics, creativity, and visual artistry on January 7.
For guests seeking a more relaxed experience, the II Sense band will perform soothing acoustic sets on December 22, 29, and January 5, creating the perfect ambiance for celestial stargazing.
Sports enthusiasts will have their turn on January 2 with the Olhuveli Open Tennis Masters, where participants can showcase their tennis skills in a thrilling tournament. On January 3, the Snowman at the Beach Competition will offer a playful twist on the traditional snowman, encouraging families to get creative with sand sculptures.
For the younger guests, the Little Astronauts’ Adventure on January 6 will provide a fun-filled day of space-themed games and crafts, ensuring young explorers are fully entertained. With something for everyone, AstroFest promises that each day will be packed with adventure, joy, and celebration.
AstroFest will conclude with a Cosmic Farewell Party on January 8, where guests will bid adieu to this unforgettable festival under the stars, enjoying live music from High Tide for one final night of celestial celebrations.
Celebration
Festive journey of luxury and sustainability: holiday highlights at Sun Siyam Iru Veli and Vilu Reef
The festive season at Sun Siyam Iru Veli and Sun Siyam Vilu Reef promises unforgettable experiences for guests of all ages. Both resorts have curated distinct themes to celebrate the holidays, focusing on transformation and sustainability while providing luxurious experiences for their visitors.
Sun Siyam Iru Veli: Metamorphosis – A Festive Transformation
This year, Sun Siyam Iru Veli’s festive theme, “Metamorphosis,” symbolises growth and renewal. The resort has embraced a journey of transformation, offering elevated services and experiences while maintaining the core values that its guests cherish. From family-friendly Christmas fun to wellness journeys and a celebratory Christmas dinner, every aspect of this festive period is designed to showcase the beauty of change and renewal. Christmas Day activities include a Whale and manta shark snorkeling trip in the morning, followed by Santa’s arrival at Dolphin Beach, and a Christmas Cinema Paradise for Kids & Family at Chemistry in the evening. Adults can also start their Christmas morning with yoga and pilates classes as part of a wellness activity.
For New Year’s Eve, DJ Toni Mesas will set the stage for an energetic evening. An international DJ from Barcelona, Toni is known for his love of electronic music, particularly techno house. Following his performance, the Wildfire Arts Collective, premier cirque-style entertainers from Los Angeles, will deliver a breathtaking fire show during the cocktail party and New Year’s countdown.
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef: Island Harmony – Eco-Friendly Festive Splendour
At Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, this year’s theme, “Island Harmony,” embraces an eco-friendly celebration with a focus on cultural sustainability. The island will be adorned with decorations made from coconut, bamboo, and palm leaves, reflecting the resort’s commitment to eco-conscious luxury. Christmas celebrations will include Santa’s arrival at Aqua Beach, live music, and beach games for families and children, such as sand sculpting for kids and a family movie night. Island excursions, sunset fishing, and a variety of watersports will also be available.
On New Year’s Eve, DJ Cosmicatx, Saudi Arabia’s first female superstar DJ and producer, will lead the festivities with her music. Additionally, the world-renowned LED artists, SuperLEDShow, will perform mesmerising acts to ring in the new year. Dennis Kiss and Szulita Szekrényes will deliver electrifying, tightly-choreographed sessions mixing mind-melting projections, lights, acrobatics, and pure artistry—ensuring a memorable night for all in attendance.
Celebration
Tropical holiday wonderland: festive feasts, family fun, and wellness at LUX* South Ari Atoll
Celebrate the most magical time of the year under the starry skies of the Maldives with an array of thoughtfully curated festive events. At LUX* South Ari Atoll, guests are invited to experience the warmth of Maldivian hospitality through beachfront feasts, creative children’s activities, and vibrant culinary and musical celebrations. From December 22, 2024, to January 7, 2025, the resort offers a variety of programs designed to create unforgettable memories.
“Our resort is the perfect destination for the festive season, blending the natural beauty of a tropical island with a host of special events,” says John Rogers, General Manager of LUX* South Ari Atoll. “Recently recognised as the Best Resort for Families in the Maldives by Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2024, we have crafted extraordinary experiences to cater to every guest. Whether you wish to immerse yourself in the festive spirit, unwind with a spa day, or explore the underwater world, you can celebrate the season in true LUX* style.”
The resort will host four distinguished experts, each offering workshops to enhance guest experiences. Renowned painter Hussain Ihfal Ahmed, also known as “Iphpha,” will present his acclaimed coffee paintings and impressionist works inspired by nature. Japanese artist Makers Space will introduce guests to a distinctive pixelated art style, reimagining familiar scenes in vivid new ways. Hamburg-based artist Jeannine Platz will captivate audiences with her expressive calligraphy and performance art, blending dynamic harbou paintings with live demonstrations. Additionally, German volleyball champion Jochen Schöps will lead daily workshops, providing guests the rare opportunity to train with an Olympic athlete.
The festivities kick off on December 22 with an elegant Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, featuring canapés, bubbly, and festive cocktails, all set to the sound of carols. Christmas Eve celebrations include a lavish international buffet at MIXE and East Market, followed by a Christmas Eve Party at Beach Rouge. On Christmas Day, guests can enjoy a traditional roast in true Maldivian style. The celebrations continue on December 26 with MIXE Maldivian Night, featuring local flavours and entertainment. As New Year approaches, excitement builds for the New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner, followed by a Year-End Countdown Party at Senses, complete with live entertainment and a spectacular fireworks display to ring in 2025.
Children will be enchanted by a season full of surprises. Activities include gingerbread house decorating, writing letters to Santa, and festive crafts to ignite their imaginations. Santa himself will make a special beachside appearance on Christmas morning, bringing gifts for every young guest. With beach games, treasure hunts, and outdoor movie nights, the fun never ends.
Guests can craft their ideal holiday with a perfect balance of festive celebrations and tranquil island activities. Daily wellness sessions, including floating yoga and facial workshops, offer moments of relaxation, while the Maldives’ vibrant marine life can be explored through guided snorkelling and diving excursions. For those looking to unwind, the spa offers exclusive festive packages to rejuvenate and refresh, ensuring guests leave feeling their best.
With 10 room categories available, ranging from chic bungalows for leisurely mornings to overwater villas offering ultimate privacy, or pavilions with direct beach access for easy beach lounging, LUX* South Ari Atoll caters to both couples and families, ensuring everyone enjoys their ideal holiday retreat.
