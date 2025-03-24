News
From Hamburg atelier to island retreat: Paul Schrader invites Guests of Patina Maldives
When creative minds come together, extraordinary things happen. This belief is at the core of the Artist in Residence program at the design resort Patina Maldives in the North Malé Atoll — a platform that welcomes both internationally renowned artists and emerging talents from the art world. From April 3 to 16, 2025, German artist Paul Schrader will take part in this unique initiative, inviting guests on an immersive artistic journey.
Known for his large-scale works characterized by bold colors and spatial depth, Paul Schrader has garnered a growing global following. Formerly a lawyer, he discovered painting as a new medium for his creative expression. His artistic journey began in Hamburg, where he quickly gained recognition on both national and international stages. With exhibitions in prestigious galleries from Berlin to New York, his works captivate the dynamic interplay of spatial dimensions and vibrant hues.
Often drawing inspiration from nature’s infinite palette, Schrader focuses on how colors and forms influence emotions and atmosphere. His exhibition “Light in Paradise”, hosted at the Fari Art Atelier the gallery space of Patina Maldives — examines the transient moods and changing light of sunrise and sunset. His paintings reflect these moments with soft pastel tones, shimmering turquoise waters and a tranquil ambiance. However, Schrader’s residency is more than an exhibition, it’s an invitation for guests to step into his creative world. A highlight of his stay will be the “Sip and Paint” workshops at the Stargazing Pier, where guests can craft their own interpretations of the tropical sunset. Guided by the artist’s insights and techniques, these sessions promise to be both inspiring and immersive.
The Artist in Residence program is part of a broader artistic vision that seamlessly blends art with nature. In addition to Schrader’s exhibition, Patina Maldives is home to a range of captivating installations, including the “Skyspace” by world-renowned light artist James Turrell — an experiential space that interacts with light and perception throughout the day. With its commitment to fostering creativity and artistic dialogue, Patina Maldives continues to establish itself as a destination where art and nature intertwine, offering guests a truly transformative experience.
Family
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi invites guests to whimsical Easter adventure
Prepare for an unforgettable Easter celebration at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi from April 17 to 21, 2025. This whimsical event invites families and friends to dive into a world of adventure featuring pirates, mermaids, and magical surprises. With thrilling activities and delightful dining experiences, the festivities promise excitement for guests of all ages.
Headlining the Easter festivities is the incredible Nicolas Subra, a renowned French magician and mentalist with over 15 years of experience. Nicolas has captivated audiences in over 20 countries, dazzling crowds with his mind-bending illusions and ability to blur the lines between reality and fantasy. His performances, featured in numerous televised appearances, promise to captivate guests with an extraordinary showcase of illusion and wonder.
Kids can dive into the magic of Easter with exciting experiences like the Easter Egg Hunt and Bunny arrival, and the Mermaid Fairy Tail. Creative little ones can enjoy Easter Egg Painting Fun while high-energy activities such as the Splashy Pool Party, Pirates & Mermaids Battle, and Egg-citing Karaoke keep the fun going. Families can bond over movie nights and enchanting storytelling.
For culinary delights, indulge in the Pirates Wine Cellar Dinner, savour fine selections at the Easter Wine Tasting while listening to live saxophone music, and raise a toast at the Easter Cocktail Reception with the Management team. Enjoy beachfront dining with Sunday Lobster Beach BBQ and soak up Pool Party Vibes with a tempting lobster grilling station.
Take advantage of the Exclusive Easter offer from February to April 20, 2025, for stays until December 23, 2025. Enjoy free seaplane transfers for one guest with a 4-night stay and up to 30% off on villas and beach dining. Book a 90-minute spa treatment to receive a free upgrade to 120 minutes. Two children can enjoy complimentary wakeboarding or water skiing with two paying adults. Whether you’re diving into the world of pirates and mermaids, indulging in exquisite dining, or enjoying magical performances, this Easter promises memories to last a lifetime!
News
Creating artful moments: Shimha Shakeeb captures essence of island life at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands has announced its exclusive partnership with renowned local artist Shimha Shakeeb, who has been appointed the resort’s in-house artist for 2025. This collaboration includes several exciting initiatives, such as the creation of a custom Fish ID book, an exclusive exhibition showcasing a collection of her artwork, and custom-made souvenirs for guests.
Inspired by the idea of bringing the vibrant marine life of the Maldives to life through watercolour paintings, Shimha and The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands have come together to create a collaboration that extends beyond art, offering unique guest experiences. Shimha’s artwork will be featured throughout the resort, including in the Marine Centre and Ritz Kids areas.
A key highlight of the partnership will be the creation of a custom Fish ID book, featuring a series of watercolour artworks that celebrate the Maldives’ rich marine life. This book will serve as an immersive guide to the region’s aquatic ecosystem, while honouring local art and culture.
This collaboration offers a rare opportunity for guests to connect with the creative spirit and cultural essence of the Maldives through Shimha’s work. As the resort’s in-house artist, Shimha will also curate exclusive experiences for guests, highlighting the deep connection between the island and its vibrant natural surroundings. Guests will have the opportunity to interact with Shimha at special events, including exclusive cocktail gatherings and interactive art sessions.
Through this partnership, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands reaffirms its commitment to supporting local talent, preserving the cultural heritage of the Maldives, and celebrating the biodiversity that makes this destination so unique.
News
Celebrate lively Eid al-Fitr at Pullman Maldives Maamutaa
This Eid-al-Fitr, Pullman Maldives Maamutaa invites guests to embark on an unforgettable cultural journey, blending the rich traditions of the Maldives with vibrant Middle Eastern influences. The resort will transform into a lively celebration of music, dance, and culinary indulgence, offering a truly immersive experience that reflects the warmth and spirit of Eid.
The evening begins at Mélange Beach, where guests will gather for a grand Eid Dinner, featuring a carefully curated selection of Maldivian and Middle Eastern delicacies. The dinner will be presented in a vibrant market-style buffet, where the aromatic spices of Middle Eastern cuisine will mingle with the distinct flavors of the Maldives. Every dish is thoughtfully crafted to offer a sense of authenticity and indulgence, ensuring that guests experience the culinary richness of both cultures.
As the sun sets over the turquoise waters, the evening will come alive with the rhythmic beats of Boduberu music. A traditional Maldivian drumming performance from GA. Villingili will provide the heartbeat of the night, inviting guests to dance and immerse themselves in the cultural essence of the Maldives. The captivating energy of Boduberu, with its pulsating drums and synchronized movements, will create an atmosphere of joy and connection.
Complementing the Boduberu performance is the mesmerizing Tanoura dance, a traditional Egyptian folk dance deeply rooted in Sufi culture. The visiting Tanoura performer from Egypt will take center stage, captivating guests with his whirling movements and vibrant, multi-layered costume. The hypnotic spins and flowing patterns of the Tanoura dance symbolize spiritual elevation, adding a deeper, cultural dimension to the celebration.
The night will also feature the “Holhuashi” experience, where guests can gather in a relaxed setting to hear captivating stories about Maldivian history and traditions.
Pullman Maldives Maamutaa’s Eid celebration is more than just an event—it is a tribute to the shared history and diverse influences that shape the Maldives. By bringing together the soulful rhythms of Boduberu, the spiritual artistry of Tanoura, and the flavors of Maldivian and Middle Eastern cuisine, the resort creates a unique tapestry of cultural expression.
Trending
-
Featured4 days ago
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives announces grand opening
-
Family1 week ago
Enchanting Easter escape at Milaidhoo Maldives
-
News7 days ago
Discover Maldives like never before at Angsana Velavaru
-
News1 week ago
Win 3-night stay in Maldives with Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts
-
Cooking6 days ago
Michelin magic in Maldives: Chef Wassim Hallal’s spring residency at Soneva Fushi
-
Awards5 days ago
Summer Island Maldives wins TUI Global Hotel Awards Quality 2025
-
Action1 week ago
Vieri brothers to lead football camp at Siyam World Maldives this April
-
News1 week ago
Jumeirah Olhahali Island introduces private sandbank debuts with exclusive menu of experiences