Easter in paradise at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives

This Easter, escape to a world of sun-drenched shores, gentle ocean breezes, and heartfelt family traditions as Angsana Velavaru invites guest to celebrate Easter in Paradise. A sophisticated blend of time-honoured customs and tropical indulgence, this easter celebration promises joy, togetherness, and unforgettable moments under the Maldivian sky.

As festivities unfolds from April 19 to 20, Angsana Velavaru has curated an extraordinary easter programme that brings families together in the spirit of celebration. Guests can immerse themselves in an enchanting mix of culinary experiences, vibrant entertainment, and beloved traditions, all set against the backdrop of Indian Ocean. The experience begins with an exclusive cocktail class at Kuredi Pool Bar, where expert bartender guide guests through the secrets of mixology, teaching them how to craft the perfect island-inspired cocktail. As the sun sets, the resorts comes alive with the much-anticipated White & Blue DJ Party, an electrifying evening where pulsating beats and tropical rhythms set the tone for a night of celebration on the beach. For those seeking a more serene delights, the kite-flying experience offers a nostalgic return to childhood wonder as families gather on the soft sandy shores to watch vibrant skies dance into the sky.

On April 20, Easter Sunday begins in a spectacular celebration, bringing the essence of renewal and joy to the island. Excitement fills the air as the Easter Bunny makes a grand arrival, delighting the young and the young at heart with whimsical surprises and cherished moments of laughter. As families gather, they are treated to an exquisite Easter-themed international buffets, where a pastel inspired feast of global flavours blends with culinary artistry with the magic of the season. As the evening descends, guests can sink into a blissful state of relaxation during the Easter Special Movie Night, where a carefully curated selection of family-friendly films is screened under a canopy of stars, creating a heartwarming conclusion to a day of festive splendour.

For the little travellers aged from 4 to 11, Angsana Velavaru has designed an enchanting array of activities to ensure an Easter brimming with joy and discovery. The timeless tradition of the easter egg hunt promises excitement as children set off on a spirited search for hidden treasure scattered across the island, filling their basket with colourful delights. Creativity takes centre stage during the cookie decoration session, where little hands transform sweet treat into edible works of art. With a variety of engaging activities planned throughout the day, the little ones are sure to revel in a world of fun, laugher, and Easter magic.

Angsana Velavaru invites guests to embrace the joy of Easter in a setting where cherished traditions meet barefoot island charm. Whether sipping handcrafted cocktails, dancing beneath the stars, or watching the delight on a child’s face during an egg hunt, this is a celebration designed to create treasured memories.

This Easter, escape to a paradise where unforgettable memories are made, and joy fills the air. Angsana Velavaru invites you to immerse yourself in a celebration of sun-kissed shores, magical traditions, and moments of togetherness that will linger in your heart. Experience this extraordinary Easter escape, where every detail is crafted to inspire wonder. To learn more and discover the enchantment that awaits, visit our brochure here. Let the magic of Easter in paradise be part of your story.