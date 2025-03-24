Sun Siyam Iru Fushi invites guests to whimsical Easter adventure

Prepare for an unforgettable Easter celebration at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi from April 17 to 21, 2025. This whimsical event invites families and friends to dive into a world of adventure featuring pirates, mermaids, and magical surprises. With thrilling activities and delightful dining experiences, the festivities promise excitement for guests of all ages.

Headlining the Easter festivities is the incredible Nicolas Subra, a renowned French magician and mentalist with over 15 years of experience. Nicolas has captivated audiences in over 20 countries, dazzling crowds with his mind-bending illusions and ability to blur the lines between reality and fantasy. His performances, featured in numerous televised appearances, promise to captivate guests with an extraordinary showcase of illusion and wonder.

Kids can dive into the magic of Easter with exciting experiences like the Easter Egg Hunt and Bunny arrival, and the Mermaid Fairy Tail. Creative little ones can enjoy Easter Egg Painting Fun while high-energy activities such as the Splashy Pool Party, Pirates & Mermaids Battle, and Egg-citing Karaoke keep the fun going. Families can bond over movie nights and enchanting storytelling.

For culinary delights, indulge in the Pirates Wine Cellar Dinner, savour fine selections at the Easter Wine Tasting while listening to live saxophone music, and raise a toast at the Easter Cocktail Reception with the Management team. Enjoy beachfront dining with Sunday Lobster Beach BBQ and soak up Pool Party Vibes with a tempting lobster grilling station.

Take advantage of the Exclusive Easter offer from February to April 20, 2025, for stays until December 23, 2025. Enjoy free seaplane transfers for one guest with a 4-night stay and up to 30% off on villas and beach dining. Book a 90-minute spa treatment to receive a free upgrade to 120 minutes. Two children can enjoy complimentary wakeboarding or water skiing with two paying adults. Whether you’re diving into the world of pirates and mermaids, indulging in exquisite dining, or enjoying magical performances, this Easter promises memories to last a lifetime!