Sun Siyam Iru Fushi invites guests to whimsical Easter adventure
Prepare for an unforgettable Easter celebration at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi from April 17 to 21, 2025. This whimsical event invites families and friends to dive into a world of adventure featuring pirates, mermaids, and magical surprises. With thrilling activities and delightful dining experiences, the festivities promise excitement for guests of all ages.
Headlining the Easter festivities is the incredible Nicolas Subra, a renowned French magician and mentalist with over 15 years of experience. Nicolas has captivated audiences in over 20 countries, dazzling crowds with his mind-bending illusions and ability to blur the lines between reality and fantasy. His performances, featured in numerous televised appearances, promise to captivate guests with an extraordinary showcase of illusion and wonder.
Kids can dive into the magic of Easter with exciting experiences like the Easter Egg Hunt and Bunny arrival, and the Mermaid Fairy Tail. Creative little ones can enjoy Easter Egg Painting Fun while high-energy activities such as the Splashy Pool Party, Pirates & Mermaids Battle, and Egg-citing Karaoke keep the fun going. Families can bond over movie nights and enchanting storytelling.
For culinary delights, indulge in the Pirates Wine Cellar Dinner, savour fine selections at the Easter Wine Tasting while listening to live saxophone music, and raise a toast at the Easter Cocktail Reception with the Management team. Enjoy beachfront dining with Sunday Lobster Beach BBQ and soak up Pool Party Vibes with a tempting lobster grilling station.
Take advantage of the Exclusive Easter offer from February to April 20, 2025, for stays until December 23, 2025. Enjoy free seaplane transfers for one guest with a 4-night stay and up to 30% off on villas and beach dining. Book a 90-minute spa treatment to receive a free upgrade to 120 minutes. Two children can enjoy complimentary wakeboarding or water skiing with two paying adults. Whether you’re diving into the world of pirates and mermaids, indulging in exquisite dining, or enjoying magical performances, this Easter promises memories to last a lifetime!
Escape to paradise for spectacular family Easter at Angsana Velavaru
This Easter, escape to a world of sun-drenched shores, gentle ocean breezes, and heartfelt family traditions as Angsana Velavaru invites guest to celebrate Easter in Paradise. A sophisticated blend of time-honoured customs and tropical indulgence, this easter celebration promises joy, togetherness, and unforgettable moments under the Maldivian sky.
As festivities unfolds from April 19 to 20, Angsana Velavaru has curated an extraordinary easter programme that brings families together in the spirit of celebration. Guests can immerse themselves in an enchanting mix of culinary experiences, vibrant entertainment, and beloved traditions, all set against the backdrop of Indian Ocean. The experience begins with an exclusive cocktail class at Kuredi Pool Bar, where expert bartender guide guests through the secrets of mixology, teaching them how to craft the perfect island-inspired cocktail. As the sun sets, the resorts comes alive with the much-anticipated White & Blue DJ Party, an electrifying evening where pulsating beats and tropical rhythms set the tone for a night of celebration on the beach. For those seeking a more serene delights, the kite-flying experience offers a nostalgic return to childhood wonder as families gather on the soft sandy shores to watch vibrant skies dance into the sky.
On April 20, Easter Sunday begins in a spectacular celebration, bringing the essence of renewal and joy to the island. Excitement fills the air as the Easter Bunny makes a grand arrival, delighting the young and the young at heart with whimsical surprises and cherished moments of laughter. As families gather, they are treated to an exquisite Easter-themed international buffets, where a pastel inspired feast of global flavours blends with culinary artistry with the magic of the season. As the evening descends, guests can sink into a blissful state of relaxation during the Easter Special Movie Night, where a carefully curated selection of family-friendly films is screened under a canopy of stars, creating a heartwarming conclusion to a day of festive splendour.
For the little travellers aged from 4 to 11, Angsana Velavaru has designed an enchanting array of activities to ensure an Easter brimming with joy and discovery. The timeless tradition of the easter egg hunt promises excitement as children set off on a spirited search for hidden treasure scattered across the island, filling their basket with colourful delights. Creativity takes centre stage during the cookie decoration session, where little hands transform sweet treat into edible works of art. With a variety of engaging activities planned throughout the day, the little ones are sure to revel in a world of fun, laugher, and Easter magic.
Angsana Velavaru invites guests to embrace the joy of Easter in a setting where cherished traditions meet barefoot island charm. Whether sipping handcrafted cocktails, dancing beneath the stars, or watching the delight on a child’s face during an egg hunt, this is a celebration designed to create treasured memories.
This Easter, escape to a paradise where unforgettable memories are made, and joy fills the air. Angsana Velavaru invites you to immerse yourself in a celebration of sun-kissed shores, magical traditions, and moments of togetherness that will linger in your heart. Experience this extraordinary Easter escape, where every detail is crafted to inspire wonder. To learn more and discover the enchantment that awaits, visit our brochure here. Let the magic of Easter in paradise be part of your story.
Celebrate Easter with ‘Blooming Bunny Bash’ at Sun Siyam Iru Veli
Sun Siyam Iru Veli invites guests to a magical Easter this year, where the island transforms into a springtime wonderland with its “Blooming Bunny Bash” theme. From April 16th to 22nd, 2025, a week of joyful celebrations ensues with feasts, games and exciting experiences.
The days leading up to Easter Sunday set the stage with a series of creative and interactive adventures. Young guests can participate in various hands-on activities at Turtle Kids Club, from Easter Card Making and Bunny Ear Crafting to Tree Decorating, Egg Painting, and Easter Bread Decoration. One of the highlights of Easter celebrations at the kid’s club is the Bunny Petting Activity, where little ones can interact with fluffy bunnies while learning about their care and habits.
While most of the festivities cater to young guests, Sun Siyam Iru Veli offers a curated selection of experiences for families and adults as well. The Lagoon Wine & Cheese Tasting presents an intimate evening surrounded by stunning island vistas. Guests can also unwind after dinner with live music or the special sets created by DJ Nisho at the Chemistry Bar. For those seeking an unforgettable dining experience, a Private Easter Picnic on a secluded sandbank promises cherished moments, while a Family BBQ under the stars offers island flavours and festive spirit.
Illusion and wonder take centre stage as Aaron Pang, an internationally acclaimed magician, brings his performances to Sun Siyam Iru Veli. Known for his captivating stage presence and mastery of illusion, Aaron will enchant audiences with performances leading up to Easter Sunday, culminating in a spectacular Magic of Easter showcase on April 20th. The Easter Sunday begins with a Bloom Brunch at Aqua Orange, setting the tone for a day of vibrant events. As the festivities unfold, the Easter Pool Party invites guests of all ages to enjoy canapés and desserts while moving to the electrifying DJ beats. The night ends with another spirited party at Chemistry, with a live band setting the rhythm for an unforgettable night. The Easter activities continue at Sun Siyam Iru Veli for two more magical days, promising an unforgettable time.
Guests can book their Easter vacation with an exclusive offer at Sun Siyam Iru Veli, featuring complimentary seaplane transfers from seven nights and above, free accommodation and meals for two children under 12, a complimentary couples massage, and complimentary excursions. This limited-time offer is valid for bookings made between February 16 and April 20, 2025, for stays until December 23, 2025.
Easter awakening at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island: Celebration of spring, rejuvenation
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island This April, Conrad Maldives Rangali Island welcomes you to a colorful celebration of Easter and spring from the 13th to the 21st of April, 2025. During this period, Conrad Maldives is a festive haven on the beautiful islands of the Maldives that combines relaxation and excitement in the most beautiful way as a spring revival.
In the course of the week, guests can choose from a variety of themed dining experiences that will help to awaken their taste buds, such as Sakura Night at Koko Grill and an exclusive Antinori Wine Dinner in the resort’s Wine Cellar.
Easter Sunday is the centerpiece of our festivities with a lavish brunch at Vilu. Guests can savor a diverse menu featuring both international favorites and local delicacies, complemented by live music to enhance the festive atmosphere. The excitement extends to younger guests with an Easter Egg Hunt and the Bunny Arrival, promising delightful moments for families.
Our comprehensive activity schedule means that wellness enthusiasts can take part in our sunrise yoga at the Overwater Spa and tailored wellness workshops for a truly healthy holiday. For the active guest, there is a wide range of ocean excursions such as snorkeling with whale sharks and scuba diving to discover the beautiful underwater world of the Maldives.
Easter at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is more than just a holiday—it’s an immersive experience that celebrates new beginnings and the beauty of nature. The resort is looking forward to hosting the guests on the twin island paradise where luxury and adventure intertwine with the celebration of spring.
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 24 world-class brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else and free standard WiFi. Members also have access to contactless technology exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room and access their room using Digital Key.
For bookings, please email MLEHI.Experiences@conradhotels.com or to see the Easter programme, you may visit this link.
