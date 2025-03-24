News
Creating artful moments: Shimha Shakeeb captures essence of island life at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands has announced its exclusive partnership with renowned local artist Shimha Shakeeb, who has been appointed the resort’s in-house artist for 2025. This collaboration includes several exciting initiatives, such as the creation of a custom Fish ID book, an exclusive exhibition showcasing a collection of her artwork, and custom-made souvenirs for guests.
Inspired by the idea of bringing the vibrant marine life of the Maldives to life through watercolour paintings, Shimha and The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands have come together to create a collaboration that extends beyond art, offering unique guest experiences. Shimha’s artwork will be featured throughout the resort, including in the Marine Centre and Ritz Kids areas.
A key highlight of the partnership will be the creation of a custom Fish ID book, featuring a series of watercolour artworks that celebrate the Maldives’ rich marine life. This book will serve as an immersive guide to the region’s aquatic ecosystem, while honouring local art and culture.
This collaboration offers a rare opportunity for guests to connect with the creative spirit and cultural essence of the Maldives through Shimha’s work. As the resort’s in-house artist, Shimha will also curate exclusive experiences for guests, highlighting the deep connection between the island and its vibrant natural surroundings. Guests will have the opportunity to interact with Shimha at special events, including exclusive cocktail gatherings and interactive art sessions.
Through this partnership, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands reaffirms its commitment to supporting local talent, preserving the cultural heritage of the Maldives, and celebrating the biodiversity that makes this destination so unique.
News
Celebrate lively Eid al-Fitr at Pullman Maldives Maamutaa
This Eid-al-Fitr, Pullman Maldives Maamutaa invites guests to embark on an unforgettable cultural journey, blending the rich traditions of the Maldives with vibrant Middle Eastern influences. The resort will transform into a lively celebration of music, dance, and culinary indulgence, offering a truly immersive experience that reflects the warmth and spirit of Eid.
The evening begins at Mélange Beach, where guests will gather for a grand Eid Dinner, featuring a carefully curated selection of Maldivian and Middle Eastern delicacies. The dinner will be presented in a vibrant market-style buffet, where the aromatic spices of Middle Eastern cuisine will mingle with the distinct flavors of the Maldives. Every dish is thoughtfully crafted to offer a sense of authenticity and indulgence, ensuring that guests experience the culinary richness of both cultures.
As the sun sets over the turquoise waters, the evening will come alive with the rhythmic beats of Boduberu music. A traditional Maldivian drumming performance from GA. Villingili will provide the heartbeat of the night, inviting guests to dance and immerse themselves in the cultural essence of the Maldives. The captivating energy of Boduberu, with its pulsating drums and synchronized movements, will create an atmosphere of joy and connection.
Complementing the Boduberu performance is the mesmerizing Tanoura dance, a traditional Egyptian folk dance deeply rooted in Sufi culture. The visiting Tanoura performer from Egypt will take center stage, captivating guests with his whirling movements and vibrant, multi-layered costume. The hypnotic spins and flowing patterns of the Tanoura dance symbolize spiritual elevation, adding a deeper, cultural dimension to the celebration.
The night will also feature the “Holhuashi” experience, where guests can gather in a relaxed setting to hear captivating stories about Maldivian history and traditions.
Pullman Maldives Maamutaa’s Eid celebration is more than just an event—it is a tribute to the shared history and diverse influences that shape the Maldives. By bringing together the soulful rhythms of Boduberu, the spiritual artistry of Tanoura, and the flavors of Maldivian and Middle Eastern cuisine, the resort creates a unique tapestry of cultural expression.
Family
Escape to paradise for spectacular family Easter at Angsana Velavaru
This Easter, escape to a world of sun-drenched shores, gentle ocean breezes, and heartfelt family traditions as Angsana Velavaru invites guest to celebrate Easter in Paradise. A sophisticated blend of time-honoured customs and tropical indulgence, this easter celebration promises joy, togetherness, and unforgettable moments under the Maldivian sky.
As festivities unfolds from April 19 to 20, Angsana Velavaru has curated an extraordinary easter programme that brings families together in the spirit of celebration. Guests can immerse themselves in an enchanting mix of culinary experiences, vibrant entertainment, and beloved traditions, all set against the backdrop of Indian Ocean. The experience begins with an exclusive cocktail class at Kuredi Pool Bar, where expert bartender guide guests through the secrets of mixology, teaching them how to craft the perfect island-inspired cocktail. As the sun sets, the resorts comes alive with the much-anticipated White & Blue DJ Party, an electrifying evening where pulsating beats and tropical rhythms set the tone for a night of celebration on the beach. For those seeking a more serene delights, the kite-flying experience offers a nostalgic return to childhood wonder as families gather on the soft sandy shores to watch vibrant skies dance into the sky.
On April 20, Easter Sunday begins in a spectacular celebration, bringing the essence of renewal and joy to the island. Excitement fills the air as the Easter Bunny makes a grand arrival, delighting the young and the young at heart with whimsical surprises and cherished moments of laughter. As families gather, they are treated to an exquisite Easter-themed international buffets, where a pastel inspired feast of global flavours blends with culinary artistry with the magic of the season. As the evening descends, guests can sink into a blissful state of relaxation during the Easter Special Movie Night, where a carefully curated selection of family-friendly films is screened under a canopy of stars, creating a heartwarming conclusion to a day of festive splendour.
For the little travellers aged from 4 to 11, Angsana Velavaru has designed an enchanting array of activities to ensure an Easter brimming with joy and discovery. The timeless tradition of the easter egg hunt promises excitement as children set off on a spirited search for hidden treasure scattered across the island, filling their basket with colourful delights. Creativity takes centre stage during the cookie decoration session, where little hands transform sweet treat into edible works of art. With a variety of engaging activities planned throughout the day, the little ones are sure to revel in a world of fun, laugher, and Easter magic.
Angsana Velavaru invites guests to embrace the joy of Easter in a setting where cherished traditions meet barefoot island charm. Whether sipping handcrafted cocktails, dancing beneath the stars, or watching the delight on a child’s face during an egg hunt, this is a celebration designed to create treasured memories.
This Easter, escape to a paradise where unforgettable memories are made, and joy fills the air. Angsana Velavaru invites you to immerse yourself in a celebration of sun-kissed shores, magical traditions, and moments of togetherness that will linger in your heart. Experience this extraordinary Easter escape, where every detail is crafted to inspire wonder. To learn more and discover the enchantment that awaits, visit our brochure here. Let the magic of Easter in paradise be part of your story.
News
Mercure Maldives Kooddoo offers rich culture, vibrant traditions this Eid-al-Fitr
This Eid-al-Fitr, Mercure Maldives Kooddoo invites guests to immerse themselves in the rich culture and vibrant traditions of the Maldives with a specially curated lineup of festive experiences. Taking place amidst the breathtaking beauty of the Indian Ocean, the resort’s Eid celebrations will feature a harmonious blend of authentic Maldivian customs and modern luxury, offering guests an unforgettable island escape.
Kick off the Eid festivities with a lively and colorful parade featuring traditional Maldivian music, dance, and costumes. This joyful procession will bring together guests and locals, creating an atmosphere of unity and celebration.
Guests can experience the art of Maldivian cuisine with an interactive cooking class as well. Led by expert chefs, participants will learn to create authentic Eid dishes, uncovering the unique flavors and ingredients that define Maldivian gastronomy.
Later in the day, connect with the heritage of the Maldives through a traditional palm weaving class. Guests will have the opportunity to craft intricate items from palm leaves, guided by skilled artisans.
Conclude the celebrations with a lavish buffet at Alita, showcasing a range of Maldivian specialties. Guests can savor an exquisite dining experience inspired by the rich culinary traditions of the Maldives.
Trending
-
Featured4 days ago
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives announces grand opening
-
Family1 week ago
Enchanting Easter escape at Milaidhoo Maldives
-
News7 days ago
Discover Maldives like never before at Angsana Velavaru
-
News1 week ago
Win 3-night stay in Maldives with Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts
-
Cooking6 days ago
Michelin magic in Maldives: Chef Wassim Hallal’s spring residency at Soneva Fushi
-
Awards5 days ago
Summer Island Maldives wins TUI Global Hotel Awards Quality 2025
-
Action1 week ago
Vieri brothers to lead football camp at Siyam World Maldives this April
-
Awards1 week ago
Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives ranked among TUI’s top 100 hotels