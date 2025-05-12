Summer of discovery awaits at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands has launched ‘The Summer Collective: Masters, Explorers, & Extraordinary Moments,’ a carefully curated program of immersive experiences designed to inspire guests of all ages. Rooted in the resort’s core pillars—Nature, Exploration, Responsibility, and Culture—this summer-long celebration promises an unforgettable blend of adventure, discovery, and enrichment in one of the world’s most stunning destinations.

Running from June through August, the program offers guests the chance to engage with global experts and renowned personalities, each bringing unique knowledge and passion. Highlights include surfing sessions with professional big-wave surfer Nic Von Rupp, mindfulness and sound healing experiences with Susy Markoe Schieffelin, and hands-on science workshops with acclaimed educator Sergei Urban, widely known as TheDadLab. Each activity is designed to foster curiosity, creativity, and meaningful connections.

For younger guests, the Ritz Kids program will feature a vibrant lineup of interactive activities that combine education with play. Children will embark on exciting journeys focused on science, sustainability, and creativity, while parents can enjoy world-class wellness treatments, bespoke experiences, and other luxury offerings at the resort.

Program Highlights:

June – Nic Von Rupp: From June 17th to June 20th, professional surfer Nic Von Rupp will host an exclusive ocean adventure. Guests of all ages will have the opportunity to ride the waves alongside the surfing icon through expertly guided sessions. The program includes four surf lessons, two for beginners and two for intermediate and advanced surfers, providing an unforgettable experience in the Maldives’ pristine waters.

July – Susy Markoe Schieffelin: From July 10th to July 24th, renowned sound healer and mindfulness expert Susy Markoe Schieffelin will return to the resort for a transformative wellness journey. Guests will participate in daily yoga, sound healing, and energy healing classes designed to balance chakras, uplift energy, and promote inner radiance. Complementary food and beverage offerings will align with the seven chakras to enhance the experience. Special sessions for children will focus on self-expression and emotional well-being through sound, including ‘Throat Chakra & Kids’ Sound Healing’ and ‘Expression & Authenticity’ workshops.

August – Sergei Urban (TheDadLab): From August 14th to August 16th, Sergei Urban, the creator of TheDadLab, will conduct a series of interactive workshops aimed at inspiring young minds and families. These hands-on learning experiences will engage children with themes of nature, engineering, sustainability, and culture in a fun and immersive way. One of these workshops will be integrated into the resort’s on-site programming for six months, allowing future guests to continue enjoying interactive discovery.

Additionally, Line, a contemporary cocktail bar from Athens, Greece, ranked No. 6 on The World’s Best Bars 2025 list, will bring its innovative cocktail creations to the resort’s EAU Bar. Bartender Vasilis Kyritsis will showcase Line’s sophisticated yet playful drinks, while Chef Panagiotis Polychronis will elevate the culinary experience with a zero-waste concept menu.

To round off a summer of family fun, Marriott Bonvoy invites families to enjoy an unforgettable stay across eight private island resorts in the Maldives, including The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands. Offers include complimentary full-board upgrades, free stays and dining for children, and curated experiences for all ages.

‘The Summer Collective at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands’ promises a season filled with adventure, learning, and connection, inviting guests to immerse themselves in a truly extraordinary journey.