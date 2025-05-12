Featured
Wellness, wonder, and Eid festivities await at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives with Facette Spa collaboration
This Eid Al-Adha, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands extends an invitation to discerning travellers to embark on a journey of renewal and radiance, marking the beginning of an exclusive year-long collaboration with Dubai’s premium skincare atelier, Facette Facial Bar.
In a fusion of craftsmanship and innovation, The Ritz-Carlton Spa introduces a curated selection of transformative treatments, meticulously designed by Facette’s master therapists to celebrate the art of self-care. Guests are welcomed into a realm where pioneering skincare technology harmonises with the timeless elegance of the Maldives, offering five bespoke experiences—four tailored specifically for women and one designed for men.
Among the standout offerings is The Supernova Facial, a luminous three-in-one ritual that exfoliates, oxygenates, and infuses the skin to reveal a celestial glow. For men, The Supernova X delivers a dynamic treatment utilising Geneo X technology, specifically addressing the unique needs of the male complexion. Other highlights include Face Yoga, a holistic sculpting session that blends guided exercises, Gua Sha massage, and LED light therapy, alongside The Harmony Facial, a rejuvenating treatment featuring potent botanical formulations from iS Clinical. The collection is completed by Cellular Restoration Therapy, an advanced regenerative treatment combining exosome therapy with state-of-the-art cooling technology.
Launching over the Eid holidays and continuing throughout June, this exclusive offering symbolises renewal—not only of the skin but also of the spirit. As a lasting legacy of this partnership, one signature Facette treatment will be added to The Ritz-Carlton Spa’s permanent menu, allowing guests to indulge in this elevated level of luxury year-round.
Dan Drebing, Resort Manager, emphasised the significance of the collaboration, stating, “Wellbeing is a cornerstone of our resort philosophy and we are proud to partner with Facette Facial Bar to offer our guests an extraordinary wellness experience, launched in harmony with the spirit of Eid.”
With limited availability, advance reservations are highly recommended to secure this indulgent experience during the Eid celebrations.
In addition to the collaboration with Facette, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands is unveiling a vibrant program of activities to celebrate the Eid festivities. Spanning five days, guests are invited to partake in a variety of curated experiences designed for families, couples, and young adventurers. Activities include turtle snorkelling, organic lip balm making, sunrise yoga, big game fishing, pottery, and sea salt painting, ensuring every moment is a celebration of joy, discovery, and connection. Culinary experiences such as picnic mezze on the beach and family dinners during Eid celebrations will further enhance the sense of togetherness.
The resort also introduces the Family Fun Summer offer, inviting families to create lasting memories in a serene and beautiful setting. Guests who reserve their stay can enjoy a complimentary upgrade from half board to full board, while children under 12 stay and dine free of charge. Additionally, bookings include a complimentary coral garden snorkelling adventure for the entire family.
This summer, the resort’s dynamic programme, The Summer Collective, adds an inspiring dimension to the season. In June, guests will have the opportunity to connect with the ocean through exclusive sessions with big wave surfer Nic Von Rupp. July will focus on inner peace and mindfulness with sound healer Susy Markoe Schieffelin, while August welcomes Sergei Urban, renowned for his creative family science experiments. Thoughtfully curated for families, couples, and young adventurers, the summer programme celebrates connection, discovery, and personal transformation.
Featured
Summer of discovery awaits at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands has launched ‘The Summer Collective: Masters, Explorers, & Extraordinary Moments,’ a carefully curated program of immersive experiences designed to inspire guests of all ages. Rooted in the resort’s core pillars—Nature, Exploration, Responsibility, and Culture—this summer-long celebration promises an unforgettable blend of adventure, discovery, and enrichment in one of the world’s most stunning destinations.
Running from June through August, the program offers guests the chance to engage with global experts and renowned personalities, each bringing unique knowledge and passion. Highlights include surfing sessions with professional big-wave surfer Nic Von Rupp, mindfulness and sound healing experiences with Susy Markoe Schieffelin, and hands-on science workshops with acclaimed educator Sergei Urban, widely known as TheDadLab. Each activity is designed to foster curiosity, creativity, and meaningful connections.
For younger guests, the Ritz Kids program will feature a vibrant lineup of interactive activities that combine education with play. Children will embark on exciting journeys focused on science, sustainability, and creativity, while parents can enjoy world-class wellness treatments, bespoke experiences, and other luxury offerings at the resort.
Program Highlights:
- June – Nic Von Rupp: From June 17th to June 20th, professional surfer Nic Von Rupp will host an exclusive ocean adventure. Guests of all ages will have the opportunity to ride the waves alongside the surfing icon through expertly guided sessions. The program includes four surf lessons, two for beginners and two for intermediate and advanced surfers, providing an unforgettable experience in the Maldives’ pristine waters.
- July – Susy Markoe Schieffelin: From July 10th to July 24th, renowned sound healer and mindfulness expert Susy Markoe Schieffelin will return to the resort for a transformative wellness journey. Guests will participate in daily yoga, sound healing, and energy healing classes designed to balance chakras, uplift energy, and promote inner radiance. Complementary food and beverage offerings will align with the seven chakras to enhance the experience. Special sessions for children will focus on self-expression and emotional well-being through sound, including ‘Throat Chakra & Kids’ Sound Healing’ and ‘Expression & Authenticity’ workshops.
- August – Sergei Urban (TheDadLab): From August 14th to August 16th, Sergei Urban, the creator of TheDadLab, will conduct a series of interactive workshops aimed at inspiring young minds and families. These hands-on learning experiences will engage children with themes of nature, engineering, sustainability, and culture in a fun and immersive way. One of these workshops will be integrated into the resort’s on-site programming for six months, allowing future guests to continue enjoying interactive discovery.
Additionally, Line, a contemporary cocktail bar from Athens, Greece, ranked No. 6 on The World’s Best Bars 2025 list, will bring its innovative cocktail creations to the resort’s EAU Bar. Bartender Vasilis Kyritsis will showcase Line’s sophisticated yet playful drinks, while Chef Panagiotis Polychronis will elevate the culinary experience with a zero-waste concept menu.
To round off a summer of family fun, Marriott Bonvoy invites families to enjoy an unforgettable stay across eight private island resorts in the Maldives, including The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands. Offers include complimentary full-board upgrades, free stays and dining for children, and curated experiences for all ages.
‘The Summer Collective at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands’ promises a season filled with adventure, learning, and connection, inviting guests to immerse themselves in a truly extraordinary journey.
Featured
Heritance Aarah achieves prestigious LQA Certification, redefining service standards
Heritance Aarah, the award-winning all-inclusive resort located in the heart of the Maldives, has achieved an outstanding score in the LQA audit. This significant accomplishment underscores the resort’s steadfast dedication to excellence and marks a defining milestone that elevates Heritance Aarah’s position on the global hospitality stage.
Leading Quality Assurance (LQA), an internationally acclaimed organisation based in the United Kingdom, specialises in benchmarking luxury hospitality experiences. Their comprehensive evaluations cover the entire guest journey—from pre-arrival and reservation processes to check-in, in-stay experiences, and departure. Each interaction is assessed with a focus on emotional intelligence, personalisation, consistency, and service finesse.
Heritance Aarah’s path to this achievement began with the introduction of HO3, a signature service culture campaign designed to empower every associate to deliver excellence. The LQA certification is a reflection of the passion, dedication, and craftsmanship present in every guest interaction at the resort. This recognition positions Heritance Aarah as a leader in service excellence, exemplifying what world-class hospitality represents in the Maldives.
Every aspect of the Heritance Aarah experience is thoughtfully curated, from the moment a reservation is made to the guest’s departure. With seven diverse restaurants helmed by award-winning chefs and a selection of wellness therapies inspired by both modern and ancient healing traditions, each element contributes to an immersive and soulful stay.
This latest achievement cements Heritance Aarah’s status among the finest resorts globally. It highlights the resort’s commitment to world-class standards, meticulous attention to detail, and heartfelt service, all while continuously evolving to meet the ever-changing expectations of today’s discerning traveler.
Celebration
Celebrate Eid in paradise: music, magic, and Maldivian culture at Sun Siyam Olhuveli
This Eid Al-Adha, Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives presents an extraordinary island-wide festival featuring a vibrant five-day cultural and entertainment showcase from 6th to 10th June 2025. The event blends the rich heritage of the Maldives with a cutting-edge international lineup, offering something for every traveler—from music and dance enthusiasts to families seeking a soulful tropical escape.
Taking centre stage is DJ Kaboo, the Dubai-based Egyptian artist renowned for pioneering ‘Arab Trap’ music. Known for his appearance on Marvel’s Moon Knight soundtrack and electrifying performances worldwide, DJ Kaboo will headline the festivities with his signature blend of deep-rooted Arabic sounds and modern beats.
Magician and mentalist Thomas McElroy, direct from Mesmerise Dubai, will add an element of wonder to the evenings. His interactive, mind-bending illusions promise to captivate audiences of all ages, creating unforgettable magical moments.
Adding to the dynamic atmosphere is American-born belly dancer and circus performer Otta. Known for her exotic stage presence and rhythmic grace, Otta’s high-energy performances will seamlessly complement the celebratory spirit of the island.
In addition to the international acts, the resort will celebrate authentic Maldivian traditions, including:
- Traditional music and dance
- Folk games such as Koadi Nerun and Dheli Mali
- The colourful Eid Market, Bodu Mas parades, and cultural shows
These experiences will take place against the stunning backdrop of one of the Maldives’ most picturesque islands.
Hassan Adil, General Manager at Sun Siyam Olhuveli, shared, “This upcoming Eid Al-Adha celebration is our tribute to Maldivian culture and our global community. By integrating homegrown traditions with top-tier international entertainment, we aim to create an inclusive, joyful experience that reflects the spirit of Eid—bringing people together in celebration, discovery, and connection.”
The resort also offers an exclusive Eid package for guests seeking an immersive holiday experience. The offer includes up to 40% off on stays, daily breakfast and dinner, complimentary airport transfers, and a variety of cultural activities designed to create lasting memories with loved ones.
Trending
