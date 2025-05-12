Wellness, wonder, and Eid festivities await at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives with Facette Spa collaboration

This Eid Al-Adha, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands extends an invitation to discerning travellers to embark on a journey of renewal and radiance, marking the beginning of an exclusive year-long collaboration with Dubai’s premium skincare atelier, Facette Facial Bar.

In a fusion of craftsmanship and innovation, The Ritz-Carlton Spa introduces a curated selection of transformative treatments, meticulously designed by Facette’s master therapists to celebrate the art of self-care. Guests are welcomed into a realm where pioneering skincare technology harmonises with the timeless elegance of the Maldives, offering five bespoke experiences—four tailored specifically for women and one designed for men.

Among the standout offerings is The Supernova Facial, a luminous three-in-one ritual that exfoliates, oxygenates, and infuses the skin to reveal a celestial glow. For men, The Supernova X delivers a dynamic treatment utilising Geneo X technology, specifically addressing the unique needs of the male complexion. Other highlights include Face Yoga, a holistic sculpting session that blends guided exercises, Gua Sha massage, and LED light therapy, alongside The Harmony Facial, a rejuvenating treatment featuring potent botanical formulations from iS Clinical. The collection is completed by Cellular Restoration Therapy, an advanced regenerative treatment combining exosome therapy with state-of-the-art cooling technology.

Launching over the Eid holidays and continuing throughout June, this exclusive offering symbolises renewal—not only of the skin but also of the spirit. As a lasting legacy of this partnership, one signature Facette treatment will be added to The Ritz-Carlton Spa’s permanent menu, allowing guests to indulge in this elevated level of luxury year-round.

Dan Drebing, Resort Manager, emphasised the significance of the collaboration, stating, “Wellbeing is a cornerstone of our resort philosophy and we are proud to partner with Facette Facial Bar to offer our guests an extraordinary wellness experience, launched in harmony with the spirit of Eid.”

With limited availability, advance reservations are highly recommended to secure this indulgent experience during the Eid celebrations.

In addition to the collaboration with Facette, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands is unveiling a vibrant program of activities to celebrate the Eid festivities. Spanning five days, guests are invited to partake in a variety of curated experiences designed for families, couples, and young adventurers. Activities include turtle snorkelling, organic lip balm making, sunrise yoga, big game fishing, pottery, and sea salt painting, ensuring every moment is a celebration of joy, discovery, and connection. Culinary experiences such as picnic mezze on the beach and family dinners during Eid celebrations will further enhance the sense of togetherness.

The resort also introduces the Family Fun Summer offer, inviting families to create lasting memories in a serene and beautiful setting. Guests who reserve their stay can enjoy a complimentary upgrade from half board to full board, while children under 12 stay and dine free of charge. Additionally, bookings include a complimentary coral garden snorkelling adventure for the entire family.

This summer, the resort’s dynamic programme, The Summer Collective, adds an inspiring dimension to the season. In June, guests will have the opportunity to connect with the ocean through exclusive sessions with big wave surfer Nic Von Rupp. July will focus on inner peace and mindfulness with sound healer Susy Markoe Schieffelin, while August welcomes Sergei Urban, renowned for his creative family science experiments. Thoughtfully curated for families, couples, and young adventurers, the summer programme celebrates connection, discovery, and personal transformation.