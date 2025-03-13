The Ritz-Carlton Maldives to host Coda Berlin’s Chef René Frank for Easter holidays

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands is to host an Easter for Epicures, closing the holidays with the maestro of ‘progressive dessert fine dining’, and two Michelin-star, Chef René Frank. A two-night takeover will unveil a tasting menu with Frank’s hallmark approach, encouraging diners to challenge the savoury-sweet structure of modern menus.

Guests will join Chef Frank’s multi-award-winning sweet revolution, as celebrated by The World’s 50 Best and Gault&Millau. Fresh from the urban pace of Berlin’s Neukölln straight to the crystalline waters of the Indian Ocean, the luxurious surrounds of the design-masterpiece resort set the stage for a unique sensory experience. The residency will be hosted at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands’ La Locanda restaurant, the hub of the resort’s dedicated Culinary Island, and an exquisite indoor-outdoor water-side space.

Chef René Frank’s visionary and rebellious culinary perspective, inspired by desserts and pastry, will be showcased a menu containing eight servings. Traditional taste profiles of ‘savoury’ and ‘sweet’ will be reimagined, and conventional menu distinctions of starter, main course and dessert put to one side. Demonstrating Frank’s awarded craftsmanship and pastry techniques, the flavour trail will include intense umami where protein-rich legumes, mushrooms and fermented rice meet the natural sweetness of vegetables and fruit, with tart notes from herbs balancing with the saltiness of cheeses and the acidity of citrus.

This once in a lifetime menu will include a careful edit of CODA signatures, from its candied lettuce palette cleanser with a cream cheese centre and dehydrated gherkin powder, Raclette Waffle Kimchi Yoghurt – a paper light waffle filled with raclette cheese, and Eggplant gently cooked served on a sponge cake with peanut ice cream, apple balsamic vinegar and a hint of liquorice salt. CODA’s Caviar Popsicle is a highlight, presenting Jerusalem artichoke and vanilla ice cream with a pecan core coated in 12 grams of Oscietra Caviar from Sturia, and the Cacao & Crispy, CODA’s in-house bean-to-plate chocolate philosophy, topped with crispy caramelized soy milk and cherries, finished with a cream of cherry pits.

Chef René Frank comments. “A perfect time to challenge our senses and perceptions! It’s about discovering what else dessert can be. With dishes that play on the traditional dessert form, we incorporate vegetable ingredients but treat them like fruits. At Easter we look to indulge in sweetness as a treat, but why do we save this for special occasions or something to be enjoyed at the end of a meal? Examining how different countries and cultures approach dessert has been foundational to my experience and I look forward to bringing Maldivian influences to our concept this Easter!”

The epicurean takeover concludes an enchanting Easter season at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands. From the 20th to 26th April, guests will indulge in traditions of Easter from across the globe with a taste of adventure, creativity, and holistic wellbeing.

Hosted by the resort’s Ladies and Gentlemen a festive programme will see guests of all ages inspired and satiated. From Easter egg hunts to festive feasting, experiences for sweet connoisseurs will include a discovery of chocolate at the Bean-to-Bar Workshop and Choco-Tini masterclass. Sandbank Easter picnics will entertain junior guests and the Champagne Gala and Starlight Concert Dinners mark celebratory highlights.

The holidays will also embrace active adventures with the Jean-Michel Cousteau Ambassadors of the Environment festive programme. Guests can dive into awe-inspiring snorkelling, an Easter ocean safari to discover the atoll’s diverse wildlife above and below water, coral planting and mind-expanding shark encounters.

For families and friend groups, The Ritz-Carlton Estate will be the residence of choice for Easter. A three-villa four-bedroom design-oasis by legendary architects Kerry Hill Studio, offers a private beach residence nestled within its own peninsula for up to 12 guests to enjoy. Imagined with celebration in mind, including a 19-metre infinity pool, outdoor entertainment pavilion, private chef, fire pit and direct beach access, this is the perfect base to enjoy the season’s programme, complemented by the exceptional service of the resort’s Aris Meeha butlers. Couples and smaller families will enjoy a sumptuous choice of the resort’s one or two-bedroom ocean and beach villas.