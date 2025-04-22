Action
Patina Maldives partners with FC Bayern Munich to host exclusive football camps
Following a successful collaboration with Real Madrid last year, Patina Maldives continues its tradition of extraordinary partnerships: The luxury resort welcomes FC Bayern Munich for an exclusive series of football camps on the Fari Islands. A total of six camps will be offered throughout 2025, timed to coincide with school holidays. Football- loving children and teenagers will have the rare opportunity to train under the guidance of licensed coaches from the German champions – all against the spectacular backdrop of the Indian Ocean.
The core focus of the camps is the professional training based on FC Bayern’s proven approach, designed to enhance technical skills, tactical understanding and game intelligence. Under the guidance of highly qualified coaches, young participants will not only learn precise ball control and strategic thinking but also the importance of teamwork and a winning mentality. Divided into three age groups, the training ensures targeted, age-appropriate development for every individual. A special highlight: Each participant receives an official FC Bayern kit, including a shirt, shorts and socks, as a keepsake from unforgettable days on the field.
The Patina Maldives football camps are more than just training sessions, they blend athletic performance with summer ease. After intense practice sessions and valuable coaching tips, the Indian Ocean invites participants to explore its crystal-clear waters.
The camps offer an extraordinary experience not only for the young talents but also for their families, turning the stay into the perfect vacation for the whole family. While the young players refine offensive strategies, penalty kicks and solid defense on the field, parents and grandparents can unwind on the white sandy beaches, indulge in the award-winning spa, or explore a variety of leisure activities together — from sustainable initiatives like the Coral Restoration Project, where coral frames and ceramic structures are created, to watersport adventures and engaging art workshops. Patina Maldives offers a vacation concept that bridges generational needs. And with a bit of luck, a special surprise might be in store for both young and old: perhaps a professional football player will make a personal appearance!
The football camps will be held on the following dates: April 20th to 24th 2025, August 1st to 5th 2025, October 24th to 30th 2025, December 22nd to 26th 2025 and December 29th 2025 to January 2nd 2026.
OBLU NATURE Helengeli, partners to celebrate inaugural Women’s Dive Month in July
Taking a bold step in championing women in diving, OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO, part of the distinguished Atmosphere Core portfolio, and in partnership with TGI Maldives, ELE|NA Ayur spa and Marine Biologist Luca Melodia, have together launched International PADI Women’s Dive Month. This pioneering initiative extends the excitement of PADI Women’s Dive Day on 19th July into a full month, giving more thrill seekers the opportunity to experience the magic of the Indian Ocean.
Following a 2024 “PADI Outstanding Contribution to Women’s Diving” award, both TGI Maldives and OBLU NATURE Helengeli have been continuing their enthusiastic support for introducing more and more women and families into learning how to dive.
Helengeli island provides an incomparable diving experience. The island’s exotic house reef located just metres from the shoreline, and its surrounding dive sites are among the most sought-after in Malé Atoll, ideal for all skill levels, from beginner snorkellers to professional scuba divers. Throughout July, solo women travellers, adventurous families or even groups of friends escaping to this tropical haven, will find special offerings designed to encourage diving and exploration. All guests at the island resort enjoy the fully comprehensive OBLU Island Plan™, and in honour of PADI Women’s Dive Day, guests can enjoy a curated holiday package including wellness sessions, discounted dives, and engaging marine life talks.
Dive centre TGI Maldives boasts over 40 years’ experience supporting women in the sport of ocean diving. Known for their progressive approach to encouraging locals and travellers alike, the dive centre offers exclusive discounts on all dives booked by women throughout July, including the PADI Discover Scuba Dive for beginners. With a dedicated instructor, the discovery session is a safe and rewarding introduction to diving, even for non-swimmers, whilst for the professionals, excursions out into the big blue will unveil the Indian Ocean’s secrets.
TGI Maldives Operations Manager Greta Marcelli highlights the reasons for introducing this year’s Women’s Dive Month festivities, “There’s nothing like seeing guests’ emotions after their first dive. While we celebrate women in diving year-round, PADI Women’s Dive Month in July provides a platform to offer more reasons to join us in paradise. Partnering with the ELE|NA Ayur spa team and Marine Biologist Luca Melodia, we are creating an unforgettable and educational journey. We aim to bring together women, friends, and families for an immersive escape. Guests will enjoy diving, spa wellness classes, and all-inclusive dining. It’s a soulful island adventure into the aquatic world and beyond.”
To enhance the underwater adventure, the island’s ELE|NA Ayur spa team has curated over 18 different wellness activities, rotating throughout the month. From sunrise yoga by the ocean to aqua aerobics and core stability classes, these sessions help improve flexibility, endurance, and stamina, all essential for moving through the water with ease. And as a special treat, women who book a dive experience with TGI Maldives Helengeli will receive discounts on ELE|NA Ayur’s famous signature Coconut Shell and Sand Bundle massages. Drawing on age-old Maldivian healing practices, these unique rejuvenating therapies feature only locally sourced, sustainable ingredients and are just two treatments from the spa’s extensive award-winning menu.
Matt Wenger, PADI Regional Manager for the Maldives, stated, “As a leading PADI certified dive centre in the Indian Ocean, the team at TGI Maldives brings exceptional expertise in introducing ocean enthusiasts of all ages and backgrounds to the wonders of scuba diving. This July, by extending our PADI Women’s Dive Day celebration into a month-long event at the truly stunning OBLU NATURE Helengeli resort, we aim to welcome even more newcomers to the sport while also offering advanced certifications for existing enthusiasts”.
This July, guests are invited to take full advantage of the PADI International Dive Month at OBLU NATURE Helengeli and book their stay with a generous 20% discount on a fully inclusive stay of a minimum of four nights. TGI Maldives is offering 20% discount on all women’s PADI-certified dive courses booked throughout the month of July whilst ELE|NA spa also extends a 20% discount on the Coconut Shell and Sand Bundle signature treatments for every female guest who books a PADI Dive Month course.
Jet Car: Sun Siyam Iru Fushi unveils ultimate family adventure
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi is once again making waves with the launch of its latest water sports adventure—the Jet Car Experience. Set against the backdrop of the island’s turquoise lagoon, the Jet Car offers an exciting way to explore the ocean in comfort and style. With its sleek automotive-inspired design and smooth performance, this water ride is perfect for families, couples, and friends looking to add a little adventure to their stay. Whether cruising under the sun or capturing perfect picture moments, the Jet Car adds an extraordinary and refreshing twist to island leisure.
Launched in anticipation of the resort’s whimsical Easter festivities, the Jet Car sets the stage for an action-packed holiday in paradise. From Easter egg hunts and creative kids’ programs to beachside feasts, live entertainment, and themed dining events — Easter at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi is a celebration for every generation.
Easter Holiday Offer – book by April 20, 2025, for stays until December 23, 2025. Enjoy free seaplane transfers for one guest with a 4-night stay, plus up to 30% off villas and beach dining. Book a 90-minute spa treatment and receive a 120-minute upgrade for free. Two children can enjoy complimentary wakeboarding or water skiing with two paying adults.
Whether you’re chasing adrenaline or serenity, the Jet Car experience and Easter escape at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi deliver the perfect blend of luxury, adventure, and family-friendly fun.
Rise of solo travel: Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives meets the need
As travel becomes more about personal fulfilment and self-discovery, solo journeys are on the rise. In 2024, 16% of holidaymakers are travelling alone which is up from 11% in 2023, whilst searches and bookings for solo travel have also surged by 223% over the past decade. Often seen as a romantic escape, the Maldives is also an ideal destination for independent travellers seeking tranquillity, adventure, and a deeper connection with nature. At Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts in the Maldives, solo travellers can find a collection of bespoke experiences designed to enrich their journey.
Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives offers the perfect quick escape, just a short speedboat ride from Malé, allowing you to drop your bags and step straight into adventure. With a seamless blend of excitement and relaxation, the resort has earned a devoted following, drawing guests back year after year. Days here are filled with new experiences, whether gliding across crystal-clear waters on a kayak, feeling the rush of windsurfing, or mastering the art of stand-up paddleboarding, while an extensive range of watersports ensures there’s always something to discover. For those seeking the ultimate thrill, big game fishing presents the chance to reel in barracuda or tuna, transforming a day on the water into an unforgettable story to take home.
For those drawn to the underwater world, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon offers an unparalleled diving experience, with its legendary house reef regarded as one of the best in the Maldives. Just steps from the shore, divers can glide through vibrant coral formations where reef sharks, eagle rays, and schools of tropical fish create a mesmerising scene. Whether you’re an experienced diver or taking your first plunge, every dive presents the chance to encounter an extraordinary array of marine life, from graceful sea turtles to majestic manta rays. For an added thrill, night dives transform the ocean into an entirely different realm, revealing the nocturnal wonders of the reef, where elusive creatures emerge under the glow of a dive torch.
As part of Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon’s commitment to sustainability, guests can learn from the resort’s in-house Marine Biologist, who is dedicated to preserving the island’s ecosystem. Solo travellers can engage in educational talks and even participate in hands-on coral planting activities, actively contributing to the restoration of coral reefs while gaining valuable insight into the resort’s marine conservation efforts.
For travellers seeking both elegance and luxury, Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives offers a serene escape surrounded by the endless blue of the Indian Ocean. A standout feature is Marlin Restaurant, where seafood takes centre stage, from succulent lobster and fresh tuna to refined Maldivian specialities. For those eager to explore the Maldives beyond its shores, a visit to the historic Keyodhoo shipwreck or nearby islands like Thinadhoo and Felidhoo provides a glimpse into authentic island life. And finally to unwind, Mandara Spa offers a serene sanctuary, with treatments designed to soothe both body and mind.
Solo travel at Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts in the Maldives is an invitation to embark on a transformative journey. You could be seeking adventure, relaxation, or cultural exploration, however, each resort offers a unique blend of personalised experiences designed to help you discover new facets of yourself. With the Maldives’ endless blue and sunny skies, every moment becomes an opportunity for self-reflection, growth, and unforgettable memories.
