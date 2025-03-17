Join football legend Teddy Sheringham at Amilla Maldives

Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort is gearing up for an unforgettable sporting experience as it welcomes football legend Michael Owen for an exclusive kids’ football camp. Taking place from 20th to 23rd October 2025, young guests will have the chance to train with the former England striker who has played for Liverpool, Real Madrid, Newcastle United, Manchester United and Stoke City, as well as winning the prestigious Ballon d’Or in 2001.

Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort’s Football Camp with Michael Owen promises high-energy coaching sessions on the resort’s football pitch, culminating in a grand finale on 24th October, where participants will be awarded medals and certificates to celebrate their achievements. The camp is complimentary for kids aged 15 and under staying at the resort during this time.

“Football has given me so many incredible experiences and I’m excited to share my knowledge and love for the game with the next generation at Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort,” said Michael Owen. “Whether they’re taking their first steps on the pitch or refining their skills, this camp is all about fun, teamwork, and learning in one of the world’s most beautiful destinations.”

Designed for families seeking active and engaging holidays, Avani+ Fares Maldives offers more than just football. Little ones can immerse themselves in interactive activities at AvaniKids, while older children and teens find their own space to unwind at the Teens Club. From creative arts and crafts sessions to island exploration and digital gaming zones, there’s something to keep every age entertained. At the adult-free Petit Bistro by AvaniKids, young VIPs dine on all their favourites and try their hand at cooking, making mealtimes as fun as they are delicious.

Recently awarded the title of Best Dive Resort at the TTM Awards & Gala 2024, guests can dive into the world-class waters of the Baa Atoll’s UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, enjoy thrilling sea bob and jet-ski adventures, or glide across the pristine waters on e-surfboards and glass-bottom kayaks. There are also private wellness activities such as sunrise yoga, tennis lessons and heart-pumping workout sessions at AvaniFit. Offering a charming reprieve from action filled days, the serene AvaniSpa promotes mindfulness with sound healing and meditation and helps parents instil the importance of self-care in kids with specialised family therapies.

For more details on the Football Camp with Michael Owen, visit www.avanihotels.com/en/fares-maldives/retreats/football-camp-michael-owen-maldives. Rooms start from USD 1,000 net per night for a family of four in a Two Bedroom Beach Front Pavilion (Half Board). To book, visit www.avanihotels.com/en/fares-maldives, email fares@avanihotels.com or call +960 660 1660.