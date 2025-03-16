Enchanting Easter escape at Milaidhoo Maldives

This Easter, Milaidhoo Maldives invites guests to trade traditional holiday clichés for a luxurious, barefoot escape in a secluded paradise. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Baa Atoll, Easter Joy Awaits is an extraordinary celebration of serenity and renewal, designed for discerning travellers seeking refined elegance in an idyllic, crowd-free sanctuary.

Easter at Milaidhoo is a time to unwind and rediscover the joys of life. Whether you’re exploring the wonders of the sea or simply relaxing in your villa, this reimagined holiday offers something for everyone. From intimate moments of indulgence to playful, grown-up adventures, Milaidhoo brings an unforgettable experience to this special season.

Milaidhoo’s culinary offerings this Easter are a celebration of taste. Start your day with a champagne breakfast, setting the tone for celebration, followed by a beachfront seafood buffet, where you’ll dine with your toes in the sand. For those seeking an even more extraordinary experience, the Moonlit Dinner at Ba’theli by the Reef offers a Maldivian-inspired menu under the moonlight. For the ultimate private dining experience, the Sandbank Barbecue provides an exclusive, bespoke feast crafted just for you on a secluded sandbank.

At Milaidhoo, Easter is more than just for children. Take part in the Underwater Egg Hunt among lively coral gardens or try your hand at a Chocolate Art Workshop with expert pastry chefs. Guests can also join a cocktail masterclass, where Easter-inspired cocktails are crafted with flair, or indulge in a coconut shell painting workshop, guided by a local Maldivian artist.

Rejuvenate your body and soul this Easter at the resort’s Serenity Spa, where signature treatments and bespoke wellness rituals will help you embrace the spirit of renewal. Guests can enjoy Sunrise Meditation by the beach or in luxurious Maldivian-inspired spa therapies designed to refresh and restore.

Easter at Milaidhoo is not just about relaxation; it’s also a time for exploration. Embark on a Sunrise Champagne Cruise, try your hand at Traditional Maldivian Handline Fishing, or take part in a Sunset Dolphin Cruise. For a truly unique experience, discover the wonders of the ocean with a marine talk and snorkelling session led by the resort’s marine biologist.

From Easter Sunday’s island-inspired brunch to an unforgettable Sandbank Cinema Under the Stars, Milaidhoo offers a range of exclusive experiences to make your Easter truly extraordinary.

Easter 2025 at Milaidhoo is an opportunity to escape in an intimate, luxurious setting. With carefully curated experiences, exceptional dining, and rejuvenating wellness offerings, Milaidhoo promises an Easter that’s more than just a getaway – it’s a reawakening.

To learn more about the Easter Joy Awaits programme or to book your Easter escape at Milaidhoo Maldives, please visit Easter Joy Awaits. For reservations and more information, please contact the resort at welcome@milaidhoo.com.