Enchanting Easter escape at Milaidhoo Maldives
This Easter, Milaidhoo Maldives invites guests to trade traditional holiday clichés for a luxurious, barefoot escape in a secluded paradise. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Baa Atoll, Easter Joy Awaits is an extraordinary celebration of serenity and renewal, designed for discerning travellers seeking refined elegance in an idyllic, crowd-free sanctuary.
Easter at Milaidhoo is a time to unwind and rediscover the joys of life. Whether you’re exploring the wonders of the sea or simply relaxing in your villa, this reimagined holiday offers something for everyone. From intimate moments of indulgence to playful, grown-up adventures, Milaidhoo brings an unforgettable experience to this special season.
Milaidhoo’s culinary offerings this Easter are a celebration of taste. Start your day with a champagne breakfast, setting the tone for celebration, followed by a beachfront seafood buffet, where you’ll dine with your toes in the sand. For those seeking an even more extraordinary experience, the Moonlit Dinner at Ba’theli by the Reef offers a Maldivian-inspired menu under the moonlight. For the ultimate private dining experience, the Sandbank Barbecue provides an exclusive, bespoke feast crafted just for you on a secluded sandbank.
At Milaidhoo, Easter is more than just for children. Take part in the Underwater Egg Hunt among lively coral gardens or try your hand at a Chocolate Art Workshop with expert pastry chefs. Guests can also join a cocktail masterclass, where Easter-inspired cocktails are crafted with flair, or indulge in a coconut shell painting workshop, guided by a local Maldivian artist.
Rejuvenate your body and soul this Easter at the resort’s Serenity Spa, where signature treatments and bespoke wellness rituals will help you embrace the spirit of renewal. Guests can enjoy Sunrise Meditation by the beach or in luxurious Maldivian-inspired spa therapies designed to refresh and restore.
Easter at Milaidhoo is not just about relaxation; it’s also a time for exploration. Embark on a Sunrise Champagne Cruise, try your hand at Traditional Maldivian Handline Fishing, or take part in a Sunset Dolphin Cruise. For a truly unique experience, discover the wonders of the ocean with a marine talk and snorkelling session led by the resort’s marine biologist.
From Easter Sunday’s island-inspired brunch to an unforgettable Sandbank Cinema Under the Stars, Milaidhoo offers a range of exclusive experiences to make your Easter truly extraordinary.
Easter 2025 at Milaidhoo is an opportunity to escape in an intimate, luxurious setting. With carefully curated experiences, exceptional dining, and rejuvenating wellness offerings, Milaidhoo promises an Easter that’s more than just a getaway – it’s a reawakening.
To learn more about the Easter Joy Awaits programme or to book your Easter escape at Milaidhoo Maldives, please visit Easter Joy Awaits. For reservations and more information, please contact the resort at welcome@milaidhoo.com.
Celebrate togetherness with bespoke family escape at The Nautilus Maldives
The Nautilus Maldives, an ultra-luxury bohemian private island hideaway, unveils its Family Bonding Booklet, a carefully curated collection of bespoke experiences designed to foster deeper connections and create cherished moments together, launching in celebration of International Family Day this May.
Embracing the growing trend of multi-generational travel, this exclusive collection of ultra-luxury holiday experiences is thoughtfully crafted for families seeking meaningful connections through shared moments in absolute privacy and unscripted luxury. Designed for those eager to escape daily routines, this offering invites families to disconnect from the ordinary and reconnect with loved ones within the serene embrace of an intimate island sanctuary.
Set within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, The Nautilus offers an idyllic haven where grandparents, parents, and children can enjoy bespoke experiences tailored to their desires. With spacious two- and three-bedroom beach and ocean residences, world-class service, and a collection of immersive, family-focused experiences, The Nautilus provides the perfect setting for celebrating togetherness.
From the pristine coral reefs of Hanifaru Bay to the island’s bohemian spirit of unstructured freedom, The Nautilus sets the stage for families to create once-in-a-lifetime moments—at their own pace, in their own way.
Ahead of International Family Day 2025, The Nautilus’s Multi-Generational Family Escape invites families to reconnect in absolute freedom, with an extraordinary stay in the island’s most spacious residences—including the 2-Bedroom Beach Residence, The Nautilus Retreat (2-Bedroom Overwater Residence), or the grand The Nautilus Mansion (3-Bedroom Beachfront Residence). This ultra-luxe family escape caters to all ages, from infants to grandparents, blending adventure, relaxation, and cultural immersion. Families can unwind with wellness offerings such as the Family Indulgence Spa Package, sunrise yoga, or sound healing sessions. Ocean enthusiasts can explore private snorkelling and diving excursions with the resident marine biologist, participate in coral adoption programmes, and learn about manta rays and whale sharks.
For a touch of local culture, The Nautilus offers Maldivian language classes, guided island explorations, and creative art workshops with local artists. Culinary bonding experiences include private sandbank family feasts, floating breakfasts, and interactive cooking classes.
Preserving precious moments is an essential part of any family holiday, and The Nautilus ensures this with a private cinema under the stars and a professional family photoshoot to capture lasting memories. Additional family services include a dedicated House Master (personal butler) for every residence, bespoke children’s amenities, strollers and toys upon request, and private babysitting services during dinner.
From milestone celebrations and family reunions to intimate bonding moments, The Nautilus offers families a fully tailored escape, meticulously curated to create the perfect once-in-a-lifetime journey. For ultimate exclusivity, the entire private island is available for full buyouts, transforming The Nautilus into a personal island paradise.
All details of the offering can be found in the dedicated Family Bonding Booklet—a carefully curated guide filled with bespoke experiences designed to foster deeper connections and create cherished moments together.
“At The Nautilus, we embrace the art of togetherness, where time slows down, and families can celebrate in a sanctuary of boundless freedom,” says Adan Gomez, General Manager of The Nautilus Maldives. “This offering is a tribute to the joy of reconnection, the beauty of shared adventures, and the luxury of experiencing life on your own terms.”
To book, contact The Nautilus at hello@thenautilusmaldives.com and for more information, visit our website here.
Easter festivities at Le Méridien Maldives: perfect family getaway
This Easter, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa invites families to immerse themselves in a world of adventure, creativity, and island indulgence. From April 13th to 20th, a week of festive celebrations takes place across the resort, where children embark on magical discoveries, and parents enjoy the warmth of endless summer.
At the Family Kids Hub, excitement fills the air as young explorers dive into Easter-themed arts and crafts, engage in hands-on cooking workshops, and take part in interactive games designed to spark curiosity and imagination. The highlight of the celebrations is the much-anticipated Easter Egg Hunt, where children follow hidden clues across the island in search of sweet surprises, with a special visit from the Easter Bunny.
Beyond the Kids Hub, families can embark on unforgettable island experiences. The Marine Conservation Hub introduces children to the wonders of the underwater world, while guided snorkelling and dolphin cruises offer the opportunity to observe graceful creatures in their natural habitat. Adventure continues on land with beach games, sunset walks, and friendly matches on the resort’s padel court, providing moments of connection and laughter for all ages.
Easter at Le Méridien Maldives is also a journey of flavours. Curated dining experiences invite families to come together and savor life’s simplest pleasures. Easter weekend unfolds at La Vie with a sunset cocktail on the beach, where chilled rosé and golden hues create the perfect moment to pause and indulge. A five-course wine pairing dinner follows, guiding guests on an exquisite culinary journey, with each dish thoughtfully crafted to complement the finest wine selections. On Easter Sunday, the signature Au Soleil pool party brings the festivities to life, with poolside beats, live cooking stations, and crisp rosé for a relaxed afternoon under the Maldivian sun. The festivities culminate in a grand buffet featuring a sizzling barbecue grill, live cooking stations, and live music, bringing families together for a joyful island feast.
Easter escape like no other: ‘Bunnies Gone Wild’ at Mercure Maldives Kooddoo
This Easter, Mercure Maldives Kooddoo invites guests to partake in a unique celebration with ‘Bunnies Gone Wild,’ a sophisticated yet playful take on the holiday season. Taking place from April 20th to April 27th, the adults-only resort is set to offer a week filled with indulgence, sensuality, and spirited mischief in the heart of the Maldives.
More than a traditional Easter celebration, ‘Bunnies Gone Wild’ is designed to redefine the holiday experience, merging the elegance of a luxury resort with an uninhibited sense of fun. Upon arrival, guests will be greeted with a lively and playful atmosphere that sets the stage for the festivities ahead.
At the core of the celebration is the ‘Bunnies Gone Wild’ Pool Party, encouraging attendees to embrace the playful spirit of Easter with a daring twist. Hosted at the main pool, the event will feature a live DJ, handcrafted cocktails, and gourmet canapés, ensuring a vibrant and unforgettable experience.
The celebratory spirit extends to the resort’s dining and drinking experiences. The Bunny Mixology Class will provide an opportunity to explore innovative cocktail combinations under the guidance of expert bartenders. Culinary highlights include the Easter Special Dinner at Alita Restaurant, offering a refined selection of international and local delicacies, as well as the Seafood Bounty Dinner, where the freshest flavours of the ocean will take centre stage.
Throughout the week, guests can look forward to unexpected delights, such as exclusive gift boxes delivered to their villas and secret surprises that embody the festive spirit. The Easter Movie Night at the Pool Bar will offer a more intimate setting, where guests can unwind with popcorn and a curated selection of films beneath the stars.
For those seeking relaxation or rejuvenation, Mercure Maldives Kooddoo will offer a variety of wellness-focused activities throughout the week. Sunset yoga sessions at the Pool Bar will provide an opportunity to stretch and unwind against the backdrop of a stunning sunset, while sound healing therapy at The Nest will offer a meditative escape through the soothing resonance of singing bowls. Additionally, the resort’s newly introduced Watsu session—a 60-minute water-based bodywork experience—will be available for couples seeking deep relaxation and connection.
With a blend of dynamic entertainment, indulgent dining, and restorative wellness experiences, ‘Bunnies Gone Wild’ is set to deliver an Easter celebration unlike any other. Combining sophistication with a sense of mischief, the event promises an immersive escape where every moment brings a new discovery.
