News
Win 3-night stay in Maldives with Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts
Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts is offering travellers a chance to experience the Maldives with an exclusive summer giveaway. One lucky winner will receive a three-night stay for two in a Water Bungalow at either Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives or Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon, complete with curated experiences designed to showcase the beauty of these two distinct island escapes.
Located in a secluded lagoon, Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives offers a serene retreat with expansive white-sand beaches and crystal-clear waters. The resort is designed for those seeking privacy and tranquillity, making it an ideal destination for couples. Guests can unwind in overwater bungalows with panoramic ocean views, enjoy dining under the stars, and explore the island’s pristine surroundings.
In contrast, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon is a paradise for marine enthusiasts. Recognised by Lonely Planet for its exceptional house reef, the resort is a premier destination for snorkelling and diving. With vibrant coral formations and diverse marine life, including reef sharks and manta rays, this resort provides an immersive underwater experience alongside a relaxing island stay.
To enter the giveaway, participants must follow Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives or Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon on Instagram or Facebook, like the giveaway post, and tag a friend in the comments. Each tag counts as an entry, with no limits on participation. Additional entries can be earned by sharing the post on Instagram or Facebook Stories.
The prize which includes a three-night stay in a Water Bungalow with speedboat transfers for two, is open until 25th March 2025, and the winner will be announced on 26th March 2025. The stay is valid for travel from 1st April to 31st October 2025.
Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts invites travellers to participate and experience the Maldives with this exclusive opportunity. For more details, please visit Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives or Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon pages on Instagram and Facebook.
Family
Enchanting Easter escape at Milaidhoo Maldives
This Easter, Milaidhoo Maldives invites guests to trade traditional holiday clichés for a luxurious, barefoot escape in a secluded paradise. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Baa Atoll, Easter Joy Awaits is an extraordinary celebration of serenity and renewal, designed for discerning travellers seeking refined elegance in an idyllic, crowd-free sanctuary.
Easter at Milaidhoo is a time to unwind and rediscover the joys of life. Whether you’re exploring the wonders of the sea or simply relaxing in your villa, this reimagined holiday offers something for everyone. From intimate moments of indulgence to playful, grown-up adventures, Milaidhoo brings an unforgettable experience to this special season.
Milaidhoo’s culinary offerings this Easter are a celebration of taste. Start your day with a champagne breakfast, setting the tone for celebration, followed by a beachfront seafood buffet, where you’ll dine with your toes in the sand. For those seeking an even more extraordinary experience, the Moonlit Dinner at Ba’theli by the Reef offers a Maldivian-inspired menu under the moonlight. For the ultimate private dining experience, the Sandbank Barbecue provides an exclusive, bespoke feast crafted just for you on a secluded sandbank.
At Milaidhoo, Easter is more than just for children. Take part in the Underwater Egg Hunt among lively coral gardens or try your hand at a Chocolate Art Workshop with expert pastry chefs. Guests can also join a cocktail masterclass, where Easter-inspired cocktails are crafted with flair, or indulge in a coconut shell painting workshop, guided by a local Maldivian artist.
Rejuvenate your body and soul this Easter at the resort’s Serenity Spa, where signature treatments and bespoke wellness rituals will help you embrace the spirit of renewal. Guests can enjoy Sunrise Meditation by the beach or in luxurious Maldivian-inspired spa therapies designed to refresh and restore.
Easter at Milaidhoo is not just about relaxation; it’s also a time for exploration. Embark on a Sunrise Champagne Cruise, try your hand at Traditional Maldivian Handline Fishing, or take part in a Sunset Dolphin Cruise. For a truly unique experience, discover the wonders of the ocean with a marine talk and snorkelling session led by the resort’s marine biologist.
From Easter Sunday’s island-inspired brunch to an unforgettable Sandbank Cinema Under the Stars, Milaidhoo offers a range of exclusive experiences to make your Easter truly extraordinary.
Easter 2025 at Milaidhoo is an opportunity to escape in an intimate, luxurious setting. With carefully curated experiences, exceptional dining, and rejuvenating wellness offerings, Milaidhoo promises an Easter that’s more than just a getaway – it’s a reawakening.
To learn more about the Easter Joy Awaits programme or to book your Easter escape at Milaidhoo Maldives, please visit Easter Joy Awaits. For reservations and more information, please contact the resort at welcome@milaidhoo.com.
News
Jumeirah Olhahali Island introduces private sandbank debuts with exclusive menu of experiences
Jumeirah Olhahali Island redefines Maldivian seclusion with exclusive private sandbank experiences, just a five-minute speedboat ride from the resort. Set against the backdrop of untouched shores, the new programme of experiences invites guests to craft their own island escape, from adrenaline-fuelled adventures to tranquil wellness rituals and bespoke celebrations.
Serving as a launch point for exhilarating marine discoveries, the sandbank invites guests to explore the wonders of the Maldives. Snorkelling excursions reveal vibrant coral gardens teeming with tropical fish, while thrill-seekers can ride the waves on a jet ski, pausing to take in the vast seascape before diving into crystalline waters. For those drawn to the depths of the sea, a guided scuba experience unveils the rich biodiversity of the Maldivian reefs, while kitesurfing sessions offer an adrenaline-fuelled dance with the wind above the shimmering expanse of the Indian Ocean.
From romantic proposals to intimate wedding ceremonies, and milestone events, the sandbank transforms into a venue where the ocean serves as both stage and witness. Bespoke touches – including live band performances, exquisite floral arrangements, and underwater photography sessions – ensure each celebration is a moment to remember.
Culinary connoisseurs can savour gourmet delights with a sandbank picnic, indulging in curated delicacies such as beef tortilla wraps, smoked salmon sandwiches, and freshly baked vanilla bean cheesecake, surrounded by endless shades of blue. As the day transitions to night, the ‘Sunset to Stars Culinary Journey’ presents and intimate barbecue dinner beneath a starlit sky, where a private chef works on a personalised menu tableside, for an unforgettable dining experience.
For those seeking balance and renewal, the ‘Renewal Under the Stars’ experience unfolds as the sky deepens into twilight, with the rhythmic hush of the waves and a soft ocean breeze carrying the scent of salt and frangipani. A 90-minute Balinese or deep-tissue massage, enriched with nourishing vegan Sodashi oils, melts away tension, followed by a meditative Tibetan sound healing session, where the gentle vibrations of singing bowls harmonise with the lull of the tide.
As dawn paints the horizon in soft hues of gold and rose, the ‘Oceanic Balance Retreat’ invites guests to reconnect with mind and body. Guided by the resort’s resident yogi, each private session flows with the rhythms of the sea. Breathing in the fresh ocean air, guests move through yoga postures designed to energise or restore, followed by guided meditation that invites stillness, presence, and deep connection to the natural world.
For more information about the resort, please visit here.
News
Little escapism, Lots of fun: Eid Al-Fitr at The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives
The Maldives is always a good idea, and Eid is no exception. This year, travelers craving something to shake them out of their routine will find a delightful cocktail of Asian and Arabic entertainment, cultural discoveries and Eid-themed activities at The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives. From shisha lounges to belly dancing and movie nights, this year’s Eid program on 29 March – 3 April is shaping up to be one for the ages.
Sink into the spirit of Eid at Todis Beach, where the team will set up an alfresco Shisha Lounge on 29-30 March, serving fruity hookah and spiced Arabic coffee under the stars. Kula’s comfy, low-slung seating is perfect for the ‘Flavors of Arabia’ dinner on 29 March, featuring everyone’s favorites from the region. After dinner, answer the call of the dunes at Todis, with belly dancers putting on the hypnotic ‘Rhythms of the Desert’ show on the beach.
On 30 March, ‘Eid Beach Dinner’ at BBQ Shak will be as laid-back as only beachside dining can be. Have your fill of flame-grilled meats, net-fresh seafood and the salty ocean breeze. Alternatively, turn to a diet of silver screen classics and recent releases at Todis Bar Beach with movies on the beach.
Your time to shine will come on 31 March with a special Eid karaoke session at Beru Bar. After the curtain call, soothe your parched throat with Sundown Sips at Todis Beach, followed by a multi-course set feast blending traditional and modern takes on Eid classics, or the sultry ‘Noche Latina’ featuring spicy beats, bold flavors and highly danceable music. End the night with ‘Island Moves’ – a cultural show fusing Asian dance performances.
To see the full schedule and book your stay, please visit here.
Trending
-
Food1 week ago
New horizon of dining with OUTRIGGER Maldives’ new overwater domes
-
Awards1 week ago
TUI BLUE Olhuveli Romance wins Best Hotel – Long Haul among top 100 hotels
-
Action7 days ago
Score big at Michael Owen’s football camp at Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort
-
News1 week ago
The Art of Graceful Change: ELE|NA’s menopause retreat in celebration of International Women’s Day
-
News1 week ago
Eid al-Fitr at Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort: Family-friendly escape
-
Featured4 days ago
Elemental escape: Sirru Fen Fushi’s Earth Hour celebration
-
Featured6 days ago
Varu Spa’s new holistic wellness experiences at Kandolhu Maldives
-
Family4 days ago
Celebrate togetherness with bespoke family escape at The Nautilus Maldives