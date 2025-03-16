Win 3-night stay in Maldives with Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts

Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts is offering travellers a chance to experience the Maldives with an exclusive summer giveaway. One lucky winner will receive a three-night stay for two in a Water Bungalow at either Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives or Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon, complete with curated experiences designed to showcase the beauty of these two distinct island escapes.

Located in a secluded lagoon, Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives offers a serene retreat with expansive white-sand beaches and crystal-clear waters. The resort is designed for those seeking privacy and tranquillity, making it an ideal destination for couples. Guests can unwind in overwater bungalows with panoramic ocean views, enjoy dining under the stars, and explore the island’s pristine surroundings.

In contrast, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon is a paradise for marine enthusiasts. Recognised by Lonely Planet for its exceptional house reef, the resort is a premier destination for snorkelling and diving. With vibrant coral formations and diverse marine life, including reef sharks and manta rays, this resort provides an immersive underwater experience alongside a relaxing island stay.

To enter the giveaway, participants must follow Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives or Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon on Instagram or Facebook, like the giveaway post, and tag a friend in the comments. Each tag counts as an entry, with no limits on participation. Additional entries can be earned by sharing the post on Instagram or Facebook Stories.

The prize which includes a three-night stay in a Water Bungalow with speedboat transfers for two, is open until 25th March 2025, and the winner will be announced on 26th March 2025. The stay is valid for travel from 1st April to 31st October 2025.

Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts invites travellers to participate and experience the Maldives with this exclusive opportunity. For more details, please visit Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives or Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon pages on Instagram and Facebook.