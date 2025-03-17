Discover Maldives like never before at Angsana Velavaru

For those who believe travel should be more than just a postcard-perfect escape, Angsana Velavaru invites travellers to see the Maldives in a way that goes beyond the surface. Situated in the South Nilandhe Atoll, this destination invites guests to dive deeper – into vibrant marine life, unspoken cultural stories, and the raw beauty of an untouched island.

For travellers, seeking more than just an ordinary getaway. Angsana Velavaru creates a place where exploration and connection are at the heart of every moment. With 30% savings on the best available rates, book the “Live to Discover” offer along with daily breakfast and dinner, the resort makes it easier than ever to step into the rich essence of the Maldives.

Families are welcome with open arms to reconnect with nature, explore the underwater world, and take part in activities that introduce them to the island’s cultural and environmental wonders. Angsana Velavaru invites guests to explore the island’s natural beauty through unforgettable experiences. One of the highlights is the complimentary house reef snorkelling, where guests can swim alongside vibrant coral gardens and tropical fish, just steps from the resorts. It’s an introduction to the dynamic marine world that lies just beneath the surface. Plus, families can enjoy added convenience, as one child below 12 years old stay and dine for fee, making it an even more memorable getaway.

For those interested in the local culture, the resort offers a chance to take part in a Maldivian Cooking Class, where the island’s flavours are brought to life through authentic dishes. From kitchen to the dance floor, guests can also join in the island’s traditional Bodu Beru dance, an energetic celebration of Maldivian heritage that connect guests with the island’s rhythmic culture.

The resort’s commitment to environmental conservations shines through in activities such as the Marine Talk, where guests learn about the region’s conservations efforts, and coral planting, an opportunity to actively contribute to preserving the fragile coral reefs. Angsana Velavaru also offers the opportunity to experience local island life with 50% savings on a Local Island Visit – a chance to meet the islanders, see how they live, and immerse in the Maldivian way of life.

Whether you’re discovering the wonders of the sea, connecting with the local culture, or simply enjoying time with loved ones, Angsana Velavaru is a place that invites you to go beyond the usual beach getaway. Here, every experience is designed to deepen connection with the Maldives, leaving guests with lasting memories of a place where discovery is at the heart of every moment.