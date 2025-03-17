News
Discover Maldives like never before at Angsana Velavaru
For those who believe travel should be more than just a postcard-perfect escape, Angsana Velavaru invites travellers to see the Maldives in a way that goes beyond the surface. Situated in the South Nilandhe Atoll, this destination invites guests to dive deeper – into vibrant marine life, unspoken cultural stories, and the raw beauty of an untouched island.
For travellers, seeking more than just an ordinary getaway. Angsana Velavaru creates a place where exploration and connection are at the heart of every moment. With 30% savings on the best available rates, book the “Live to Discover” offer along with daily breakfast and dinner, the resort makes it easier than ever to step into the rich essence of the Maldives.
Families are welcome with open arms to reconnect with nature, explore the underwater world, and take part in activities that introduce them to the island’s cultural and environmental wonders. Angsana Velavaru invites guests to explore the island’s natural beauty through unforgettable experiences. One of the highlights is the complimentary house reef snorkelling, where guests can swim alongside vibrant coral gardens and tropical fish, just steps from the resorts. It’s an introduction to the dynamic marine world that lies just beneath the surface. Plus, families can enjoy added convenience, as one child below 12 years old stay and dine for fee, making it an even more memorable getaway.
For those interested in the local culture, the resort offers a chance to take part in a Maldivian Cooking Class, where the island’s flavours are brought to life through authentic dishes. From kitchen to the dance floor, guests can also join in the island’s traditional Bodu Beru dance, an energetic celebration of Maldivian heritage that connect guests with the island’s rhythmic culture.
The resort’s commitment to environmental conservations shines through in activities such as the Marine Talk, where guests learn about the region’s conservations efforts, and coral planting, an opportunity to actively contribute to preserving the fragile coral reefs. Angsana Velavaru also offers the opportunity to experience local island life with 50% savings on a Local Island Visit – a chance to meet the islanders, see how they live, and immerse in the Maldivian way of life.
Whether you’re discovering the wonders of the sea, connecting with the local culture, or simply enjoying time with loved ones, Angsana Velavaru is a place that invites you to go beyond the usual beach getaway. Here, every experience is designed to deepen connection with the Maldives, leaving guests with lasting memories of a place where discovery is at the heart of every moment.
Action
Join football legend Teddy Sheringham at Amilla Maldives
Amilla Maldives has announced that football legend Teddy Sheringham will be returning to the resort this April. From 2nd to 8th April, Sheringham, celebrated for his pivotal role in Manchester United’s treble-winning team, will be inspiring the next generation of footballers with a series of training sessions.
Sheringham, whose 24-year career has cemented him as one of football’s most respected figures, will lead daily sessions from 4:00pm to 6:00pm for young football enthusiasts aged 4 and above. The week-long experience will offer a unique opportunity to train under the guidance of a world-class footballer.
“We are delighted to welcome Teddy back to Amilla Maldives,” said Narelle McDougall, General Manager. “His passion and commitment to inspire young players makes this a truly special event.”
Football fans need no introduction to Sheringham’s remarkable career, and this event promises to be a memorable week of football, camaraderie, and the chance to train with one of the greatest players of his generation.
For reservations, contact reserve@amilla.com.
Family
Enchanting Easter escape at Milaidhoo Maldives
This Easter, Milaidhoo Maldives invites guests to trade traditional holiday clichés for a luxurious, barefoot escape in a secluded paradise. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Baa Atoll, Easter Joy Awaits is an extraordinary celebration of serenity and renewal, designed for discerning travellers seeking refined elegance in an idyllic, crowd-free sanctuary.
Easter at Milaidhoo is a time to unwind and rediscover the joys of life. Whether you’re exploring the wonders of the sea or simply relaxing in your villa, this reimagined holiday offers something for everyone. From intimate moments of indulgence to playful, grown-up adventures, Milaidhoo brings an unforgettable experience to this special season.
Milaidhoo’s culinary offerings this Easter are a celebration of taste. Start your day with a champagne breakfast, setting the tone for celebration, followed by a beachfront seafood buffet, where you’ll dine with your toes in the sand. For those seeking an even more extraordinary experience, the Moonlit Dinner at Ba’theli by the Reef offers a Maldivian-inspired menu under the moonlight. For the ultimate private dining experience, the Sandbank Barbecue provides an exclusive, bespoke feast crafted just for you on a secluded sandbank.
At Milaidhoo, Easter is more than just for children. Take part in the Underwater Egg Hunt among lively coral gardens or try your hand at a Chocolate Art Workshop with expert pastry chefs. Guests can also join a cocktail masterclass, where Easter-inspired cocktails are crafted with flair, or indulge in a coconut shell painting workshop, guided by a local Maldivian artist.
Rejuvenate your body and soul this Easter at the resort’s Serenity Spa, where signature treatments and bespoke wellness rituals will help you embrace the spirit of renewal. Guests can enjoy Sunrise Meditation by the beach or in luxurious Maldivian-inspired spa therapies designed to refresh and restore.
Easter at Milaidhoo is not just about relaxation; it’s also a time for exploration. Embark on a Sunrise Champagne Cruise, try your hand at Traditional Maldivian Handline Fishing, or take part in a Sunset Dolphin Cruise. For a truly unique experience, discover the wonders of the ocean with a marine talk and snorkelling session led by the resort’s marine biologist.
From Easter Sunday’s island-inspired brunch to an unforgettable Sandbank Cinema Under the Stars, Milaidhoo offers a range of exclusive experiences to make your Easter truly extraordinary.
Easter 2025 at Milaidhoo is an opportunity to escape in an intimate, luxurious setting. With carefully curated experiences, exceptional dining, and rejuvenating wellness offerings, Milaidhoo promises an Easter that’s more than just a getaway – it’s a reawakening.
To learn more about the Easter Joy Awaits programme or to book your Easter escape at Milaidhoo Maldives, please visit Easter Joy Awaits. For reservations and more information, please contact the resort at welcome@milaidhoo.com.
News
Win 3-night stay in Maldives with Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts
Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts is offering travellers a chance to experience the Maldives with an exclusive summer giveaway. One lucky winner will receive a three-night stay for two in a Water Bungalow at either Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives or Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon, complete with curated experiences designed to showcase the beauty of these two distinct island escapes.
Located in a secluded lagoon, Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives offers a serene retreat with expansive white-sand beaches and crystal-clear waters. The resort is designed for those seeking privacy and tranquillity, making it an ideal destination for couples. Guests can unwind in overwater bungalows with panoramic ocean views, enjoy dining under the stars, and explore the island’s pristine surroundings.
In contrast, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon is a paradise for marine enthusiasts. Recognised by Lonely Planet for its exceptional house reef, the resort is a premier destination for snorkelling and diving. With vibrant coral formations and diverse marine life, including reef sharks and manta rays, this resort provides an immersive underwater experience alongside a relaxing island stay.
To enter the giveaway, participants must follow Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives or Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon on Instagram or Facebook, like the giveaway post, and tag a friend in the comments. Each tag counts as an entry, with no limits on participation. Additional entries can be earned by sharing the post on Instagram or Facebook Stories.
The prize which includes a three-night stay in a Water Bungalow with speedboat transfers for two, is open until 25th March 2025, and the winner will be announced on 26th March 2025. The stay is valid for travel from 1st April to 31st October 2025.
Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts invites travellers to participate and experience the Maldives with this exclusive opportunity. For more details, please visit Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives or Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon pages on Instagram and Facebook.
