From pizza to pasta: Alila Kothaifaru Maldives unveils Pibati Sul Mare

Anantara Kihavah invites guests to embark on an unparalleled culinary journey featuring Michelin-starred chefs, celebrity talents, and extraordinary wine experiences. From January to May 2025, this exclusive resort will host a series of events that blend world-class dining with the breathtaking beauty of its tropical surroundings.

Anantara Kihavah begins the year with the extraordinary talents of Chef Mark Donald. A two-Michelin-starred chef from Scotland, Mark Donald is celebrated for his ability to blend traditional Scottish influences with global culinary techniques. His inventive approach and mastery of fine dining promise to transport guests on an unforgettable journey of flavour and artistry.

Complementing Chef Donald’s creations is Kamal Malik, India’s first Master Sommelier. With over 15 years of expertise, Kamal Malik will lead an exclusive wine dinner at SEA, Anantara Kihavah’s renowned underwater restaurant. Guests will savour rare and historic vintages, including the unique Coral-Aged Dom Pérignon, as Malik shares his unparalleled insights, turning each sip into a masterpiece.

Chef Melvin Chou, a Michelin-starred master of Cantonese cuisine, takes the stage in February. Known for his innovative fusion of tradition and modernity, Chef Chou redefines Cantonese dining with his creative flair and dedication to excellence.

Also in February, Charles Duval-Leroy, the visionary CEO of Champagne Duval-Leroy, hosts a sustainable Champagne dinner. Representing the sixth generation of his family, Charles brings a forward-thinking perspective to the house’s legacy, combining meticulous craftsmanship with a commitment to environmental responsibility.

March welcomes Chef Denis Lucchi, a Michelin-starred maestro of Italian cuisine. Renowned for his refined artistry, Chef Lucchi celebrates the essence of Italian heritage while introducing a modern twist. His dishes are an ode to Italy’s rich culinary traditions, crafted with passion and precision.

In April, Chef Steve Lancaster, another Michelin-starred luminary, showcases his ability to reinvent classic dishes with modern creativity. His innovative techniques and imaginative flavours promise a dining experience that delights every palate.

May concludes this culinary journey with the exceptional talent of Chef Christiaan Stoop. A three- and two-Michelin-starred chef, Christiaan is celebrated for his avant-garde approach to fine dining. As the visionary Executive Chef of Taian Table in Shanghai and Guangzhou, his illustrious career includes stints at The Fat Duck in the UK, Moments in Barcelona, and L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon in Paris.

Chef Stoop’s bold, artistic creations blend innovation with impeccable technique, offering a symphony of flavors that captivate and evolve with every dish.

Anantara Kihavah’s 2025 culinary calendar exemplifies the resort’s commitment to delivering extraordinary dining experiences in an unparalleled setting. From Michelin-starred gastronomy to exclusive wine dinners, this tropical paradise offers guests the chance to indulge in the ultimate fusion of luxury and flavour.