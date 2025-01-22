Cooking
From pizza to pasta: Alila Kothaifaru Maldives unveils Pibati Sul Mare
“Pibati” in Sanskrit translates to “to drink, absorb, or imbibe,” reflecting a profound connection to savouring and enjoying sensory experiences such as food and drink. Guided by this philosophy, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives has unveiled a refined concept for its beachside restaurant under the leadership of Executive Chef Frank Wackerhagen. The newly reimagined dining destination invites guests to explore Italy’s cherished culinary traditions.
Renamed Pibati Sul Mare—Italian for “by the sea”—the restaurant serves lunch, specialising in artisanal pizzas and handcrafted pastas. Its menu features a harmonious blend of Italian classics and island-inspired flavours, such as the Margherita pizza and the exquisite Linguini allo Scoglio di Panna, a mixed seafood dish in a garlic cream sauce. These dishes are crafted with high-quality ingredients, including fresh, homegrown herbs cultivated on the island, creating comfort food that captures the island’s vibrant essence.
Nestled against the backdrop of stunning ocean views, Pibati Sul Mare offers a serene retreat for diners seeking a memorable culinary experience. The setting combines coastal charm with contemporary elegance, featuring airy, open spaces designed to immerse guests in the scenic surroundings. Soft, earthy tones and natural materials contribute to a warm and inviting ambiance, while exceptional service ensures every guest feels cared for and attended to.
Whether enjoying a gathering with family or savouring a moment of tranquility, Pibati Sul Mare provides an unforgettable dining experience. It promises to captivate the palate and create cherished memories that linger long after the visit.
Around the world with Michelin Stars: Anantara Veli unveils 2025 guest chef lineup
Anantara Veli Maldives Resort has announced the return of its Around The World Michelin Star Guest Chef Series for 2025, promising unforgettable culinary journeys with a sustainable twist.
In alignment with the resort’s commitment to sustainability, this year’s Michelin-starred guest chefs are incorporating eco-friendly elements into their menus. These initiatives include the use of local ingredients from the resort’s Chef’s Garden, adapting menus to feature the catch of the day, or creating zero-waste dishes.
Reflecting on the inaugural series, Chef Francis Purification, Culinary Director of Anantara Veli Maldives Resort, recalled how Chef Gary Foulkes of Angler Restaurant prepared a remarkable wahoo dish, utilising the fish to its fullest extent, even creating a rich bouillabaisse with its bones. Inspired by that memory, Chef Francis decided to challenge this year’s lineup of chefs to bring their own innovative approaches to the table.
Chef Francis remarked, “The Maldives presents unique challenges in terms of sustainability in the kitchen since most ingredients need to be imported. Fortunately, we have a passionate purchasing team working with suppliers who share our sustainability goals.”
The 2025 series begins on February 27 with culinary power couple Chef Michelle Goh and Chef Pongcharn “Top” Russell of Mia Restaurant in Bangkok, who will introduce modern European cuisine infused with Asian influences.
On March 13, Chef Melvin Chou of Terra Tokyo Italian in Singapore will showcase his signature fusion of Japanese food culture and Italian cuisine. Known for his creative use of seasonal ingredients, Chef Melvin’s omakase menu masterfully merges two distinct culinary traditions.
Chef Oli Marlow of Roganic Hong Kong, renowned for his commitment to zero-waste cooking, will appear on April 17. Inspired by his mentor Simon Rogan, Chef Marlow is on a journey to establish his own culinary legacy.
On May 22, Malaysian-born Chef Victor Liong of Lee Ho Fook in Melbourne, Australia, will bring a Chinese culinary experience, while Chef Arnaud Dunand of Maison Dunand in Bangkok will deliver refined French cuisine on June 5.
Michael Parker, Complex General Manager of Anantara Veli Maldives Resort, expressed excitement for Chef Victor Liong’s visit, noting, “Having lived in China for eight years, I appreciate the diversity and provincial influences in Chinese cuisine. I look forward to seeing how Chef Victor’s creations might evoke nostalgic memories.”
British culinary talent will also be spotlighted, with Chef Ricki Weston of The Dining Room at Whatley Manor cooking on July 24 and Chef Adam Smith of Woven by Adam Smith in Ascot appearing on September 4.
Returning on October 30 for the second consecutive year, Chef Simon Hulstone of the Michelin-starred Elephant in Torquay will once again captivate guests. Last year, Chef Hulstone impressed with his squid risotto and a beautifully cured sea-bass dish. He expressed enthusiasm for the sustainability element this year, noting that he enjoys collaborating with the resort’s kitchen team and interacting with guests.
The series will conclude on December 4 with Chef Jeremy Gillon, known as the “vegetable whisperer,” who will present a menu featuring sustainable innovations during his second appearance at Anantara Veli.
Chef Francis highlighted the series as not only an exceptional dining experience for guests but also an invaluable opportunity for the resort’s culinary team. “Over the last two series, our chefs have had the privilege of working alongside world-renowned talents, gaining exposure to a range of techniques and perspectives,” he said.
The Around The World Michelin Star Guest Chef Series offers an exclusive dining experience for 24 guests at Anantara Veli’s Japanese restaurant, Origami. Each evening features a curated menu paired with fine wines.
Chef Joanna Artieda brings dessert masterpieces to Coco Bodu Hithi
Coco Bodu Hithi, part of the Coco Collection, is celebrating the Year of the Snake with a showcase of bold flavours and exquisite ingredients. Recognised by the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2024 as one of the top resorts in the Indian Ocean, Coco Bodu Hithi will host acclaimed pâttissier Chef Joanna Artieda from January 27 to 29, offering guests an indulgent experience with her signature sweet creations.
During this exclusive chef residency, guests will have the rare opportunity to engage with Chef Artieda, a culinary artist celebrated for her remarkable achievements. Her accolades include being the first woman to receive the title of Best Spanish Chef in 2016, earning honours at Madrid Fusion for two consecutive years, and being recognised in 2019 by Pastry Revolution Magazine as the creator of one of the top ten trendsetting desserts globally. More recently, she was awarded the 2022 Navarra Award for Gastronomy and the 2022 Best Pastry Chef Award.
Chef Artieda’s passion for food is evident in her innovative techniques and artistic approach to dessert creation. In late 2019, she published her first book, Sweet 12, the world’s first digital book dedicated to seasonal ingredients, designed to modernise and inspire the traditions of sweet cuisine.
Coco Collection’s Group Culinary Director, Michelin-starred Chef Martin Cahill, will collaborate with Chef Artieda during the event, personally preparing the opening dinner courses. This partnership aims to elevate the island’s fresh flavours, with Chef Artieda curating a tempting array of desserts and irresistible treats.
With limited seating available, Coco Bodu Hithi encourages guests to take advantage of significant savings for advance reservations, underscoring the resort’s commitment to delivering exceptional culinary experiences.
Anantara Kihavah unveils star-studded culinary calendar for 2025
Anantara Kihavah invites guests to embark on an unparalleled culinary journey featuring Michelin-starred chefs, celebrity talents, and extraordinary wine experiences. From January to May 2025, this exclusive resort will host a series of events that blend world-class dining with the breathtaking beauty of its tropical surroundings.
Anantara Kihavah begins the year with the extraordinary talents of Chef Mark Donald. A two-Michelin-starred chef from Scotland, Mark Donald is celebrated for his ability to blend traditional Scottish influences with global culinary techniques. His inventive approach and mastery of fine dining promise to transport guests on an unforgettable journey of flavour and artistry.
Complementing Chef Donald’s creations is Kamal Malik, India’s first Master Sommelier. With over 15 years of expertise, Kamal Malik will lead an exclusive wine dinner at SEA, Anantara Kihavah’s renowned underwater restaurant. Guests will savour rare and historic vintages, including the unique Coral-Aged Dom Pérignon, as Malik shares his unparalleled insights, turning each sip into a masterpiece.
Chef Melvin Chou, a Michelin-starred master of Cantonese cuisine, takes the stage in February. Known for his innovative fusion of tradition and modernity, Chef Chou redefines Cantonese dining with his creative flair and dedication to excellence.
Also in February, Charles Duval-Leroy, the visionary CEO of Champagne Duval-Leroy, hosts a sustainable Champagne dinner. Representing the sixth generation of his family, Charles brings a forward-thinking perspective to the house’s legacy, combining meticulous craftsmanship with a commitment to environmental responsibility.
March welcomes Chef Denis Lucchi, a Michelin-starred maestro of Italian cuisine. Renowned for his refined artistry, Chef Lucchi celebrates the essence of Italian heritage while introducing a modern twist. His dishes are an ode to Italy’s rich culinary traditions, crafted with passion and precision.
In April, Chef Steve Lancaster, another Michelin-starred luminary, showcases his ability to reinvent classic dishes with modern creativity. His innovative techniques and imaginative flavours promise a dining experience that delights every palate.
May concludes this culinary journey with the exceptional talent of Chef Christiaan Stoop. A three- and two-Michelin-starred chef, Christiaan is celebrated for his avant-garde approach to fine dining. As the visionary Executive Chef of Taian Table in Shanghai and Guangzhou, his illustrious career includes stints at The Fat Duck in the UK, Moments in Barcelona, and L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon in Paris.
Chef Stoop’s bold, artistic creations blend innovation with impeccable technique, offering a symphony of flavors that captivate and evolve with every dish.
Anantara Kihavah’s 2025 culinary calendar exemplifies the resort’s commitment to delivering extraordinary dining experiences in an unparalleled setting. From Michelin-starred gastronomy to exclusive wine dinners, this tropical paradise offers guests the chance to indulge in the ultimate fusion of luxury and flavour.
