Featured
Tripadvisor names Ayada Maldives Best of the Best Resort for luxury and excellence
Ayada Maldives has been recognised as the No. 1 Traveler-Ranked Best of the Best Resort in the Maldives by Tripadvisor for 2024. This prestigious accolade, based on authentic guest reviews, highlights the resort’s dedication to unparalleled luxury, exceptional service, and unforgettable experiences.
This achievement reinforces Ayada Maldives’ status as a premier destination for discerning travellers. The resort has also received acclaim for its exquisite overwater villas, pristine beaches, and world-class culinary offerings, earning additional recognition across categories for hospitality excellence and sustainability.
Renowned for its timeless beauty and immersive luxury, Ayada Maldives continues to redefine the art of indulgence. The resort acknowledges the trust and support of its esteemed guests, which inspire ongoing efforts to set new benchmarks in luxury travel.
Located in the pristine Gaafu Dhaalu Atoll, Ayada Maldives is a luxury resort offering an authentic Maldivian retreat. With a selection of opulent villas and suites, world-class dining options, and a wide range of recreational activities, the resort provides a personalised experience for every guest. Globally celebrated for its stunning natural beauty, exceptional hospitality, and vibrant social media presence, Ayada Maldives remains a standard-bearer for luxury travel in the Maldives.
Featured
From sunrise to sunset: Valentine’s Day bliss at Kuda Villingili
This Valentine’s Day, love takes centre stage at Kuda Villingili, a premier romantic retreat in the Maldives. With its sun-drenched beaches, indulgent dining options, and rejuvenating spa experiences, Kuda Villingili provides couples with an idyllic setting to rekindle joy and celebrate their love stories.
Since its inception, Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives has been synonymous with romance. Its powdery white shores, crystal-clear waters, and expansive vistas offer a sanctuary where serenity and passion intertwine. The resort’s private villas are thoughtfully designed to enhance intimacy, featuring Beach Villas with private pools and views of both sunrise and sunset. Meanwhile, the Water Villas, perched over a vibrant blue lagoon, promise complete privacy and panoramic views of turquoise waters. Whether guests wake to the gentle hues of sunrise from ocean-facing beds or savor sunset’s fiery glow from their private pools, every moment in these villas is crafted to be a dream come true.
For Valentine’s Day 2025, Kuda Villingili invites couples to immerse themselves in romantic experiences as unique as the destination itself. Guests are encouraged to create joyful memories and redefine their love stories within this tropical paradise.
One of the highlights is the floating breakfast experience, offering an indulgent start to the day. Served in the privacy of villa pools, the breakfast includes gourmet selections paired with a bottle of Victoire Prestige Brut Rosé Champagne, setting the tone for a luxurious day.
In the evening, the ‘Crimson and Aqua’ dining experience by the largest pool in the Maldives promises an unforgettable culinary journey. Guests can savour Cantonese-style lobster, dumplings, and an array of desserts amidst tranquil waters and a lush tropical garden. Handcrafted cocktails, sparkling wine, or a bottle of red or white wine ensure every detail is perfect for the occasion.
For a more intimate setting, Mar-Umi Beach offers Peruvian-Japanese fusion cuisine in a curated menu designed for couples seeking both culinary adventure and romance. The dining experience is elevated with a bottle of sake or the finest sparkling wine, accompanied by the soothing sounds of the ocean.
Alternatively, couples can indulge in the ‘Sands of Love’ buffet at The Restaurant, featuring tropical delicacies and live cooking stations. Set beneath swaying palms and a starlit sky, this culinary offering blends exquisite flavours with an enchanting ambiance.
For those seeking relaxation, The Spa provides a Valentine’s package designed for connection and indulgence. This 2.5-hour coconut-inspired journey includes full-body massages, scrubs, and a floral bath, offering rejuvenation for the body and soul.
Throughout the day, guests can toast to love with specialty cocktails and mocktails at The Bar, crafted to capture the joy of connection. In the evening, The Bar transforms into a cozy venue for screenings of classic romantic movies, complemented by snacks and an intimate atmosphere.
To further celebrate love, Kuda Villingili offers complimentary activities such as partner yoga, couples’ painting sessions, heart-opening yoga flows, and outdoor games. Each experience is curated to foster connection and create enduring memories.
Kuda Villingili embodies the essence of romance through its pristine beaches, lush landscapes, and turquoise waters. From private destination dining to stargazing under Maldivian skies, every moment is tailored to inspire intimacy and celebrate the extraordinary.
This Valentine’s Day, Kuda Villingili invites couples to rediscover romance in a haven where love is celebrated, cherished, and immortalised.
Featured
Dreamlike retreat: explore Maldives with Marriott Bonvoy Resorts
The Maldives is a destination where summer feels eternal, offering turquoise waters, pristine white sands, and serene tranquility. Through the ‘Endless Summer’ campaign by Marriott Bonvoy, travellers are invited to escape the winter cold or bask in perpetual sunshine with a limited-time offer. Guests can choose from a selection of luxurious resorts in the Maldives and enjoy benefits such as a full-board dining plan, complimentary speedboat or seaplane transfers, or up to USD 250 in resort credit. Additional perks include non-motorised water sports like paddle-boarding, kayaking, windsurfing, and catamaran sailing, depending on the property. This exclusive offer, valid for a minimum stay of four nights, is available for bookings between January 20 and February 28, 2025, and includes Marriott Bonvoy points to unlock future travel opportunities.
The North Malé Atoll is a marine sanctuary renowned for its vibrant coral reefs and secluded luxury. Just a short speedboat ride from Velana International Airport, it hosts three Marriott Bonvoy resorts. These waters, rich with stingrays, nurse sharks, turtles, and dolphins, offer exceptional snorkelling and diving opportunities for adventurers of all levels. The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, features 100 villas with ocean or lagoon views, infinity pools, and personalised butler service. Dining options span Cantonese, Japanese, Italian, and Middle Eastern cuisines, while the Ritz-Carlton Spa offers treatments inspired by Yin and Yang. Guests can also explore curated dining and art installations at Fari Marina Village and participate in the Defining Moment ceremony featuring Boduberu drumming.
The JW Marriott Kaafu Atoll Island Resort, located in the largest lagoon of Kaafu Atoll, offers 80 luxurious pool villas with ocean views. The resort combines contemporary design with personalised service and features seven dining venues, including Athiri and Nikkei, which serve steak and Japanese-Peruvian cuisine. The Spa by JW offers exclusive treatments by BABOR, while younger guests can enjoy activities at the Family by JW Kids’ Club and the teens’ zone.
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, set on a private natural island, provides 176 beachfront cottages and overwater villas that blend rustic charm with modern comforts. Surrounded by turquoise lagoons and lush palm groves, the resort offers family-friendly programs such as beach picnics, cooking classes, and nature walks. Its farm-to-table dining and coral restoration initiatives, alongside complimentary stays and meals for children under 12, make it a sustainable and family-oriented retreat.
North Ari Atoll, Dhaalu Atoll, and Baa Atoll showcase the Maldives’ extraordinary natural beauty. North Ari Atoll is famous for iconic dive sites and whale shark migration routes. W Maldives, reopening in March after a transformation, offers 77 overwater and beach villas with bio-boho designs. Guests can explore the house reef, enjoy unique dining experiences, and participate in private island excursions.
In Dhaalu Atoll, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort features 77 villas with private pools and panoramic views. The resort offers Ayurvedic treatments, the Maldives’ largest hydrotherapy pool, and signature experiences like the Champagne Sabering Ritual. Dining options include Japanese Kaiseki at T-Pan and a wine cellar boasting 650 labels.
Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, is home to The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, which features 69 villas surrounded by lush foliage or perched above turquoise waters. The resort offers Japanese cuisine, pan-Asian flavours, and holistic wellness programs. Children under 12 stay and dine for free, making it a family-friendly haven.
In Lhaviyani Atoll, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa combines mid-century modern design with eco-conscious features such as a large organic garden. Guests can enjoy culinary experiences, spacious villas, and abundant marine life around its thriving house reef.
The Shaviyani Atoll offers ultimate seclusion at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, with 60 villas and personalised butler service. Families can enjoy the extensive kids’ club and adventure activities, while food enthusiasts indulge in farm-to-table dining. Water-sports like jet skiing and parasailing cater to thrill-seekers.
As the sun sets over the Maldives, Marriott Bonvoy invites travellers to embrace the promise of an eternal summer in this idyllic paradise.
Featured
Turquoise waters, starry nights: Valentine’s Day magic at Dusit Thani Maldives
This Valentine’s Day, couples are invited to immerse themselves in the ultimate romantic escape at Dusit Thani Maldives. Surrounded by turquoise waters, pristine beaches, and unparalleled luxury, the resort provides an idyllic setting for celebrating love.
Situated in the heart of the UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, Dusit Thani Maldives offers an unforgettable experience for those seeking to rekindle romance and create cherished memories.
The resort’s All-Inclusive Escape to Romance package has been specially designed to elevate Valentine’s Day celebrations. This exclusive offer includes:
- Luxurious accommodations in either beachfront or overwater villas.
- Delectable dining experiences with all-inclusive options.
- A private dining experience under the stars.
- Couples’ spa treatments at the award-winning Devarana Wellness, ensuring complete relaxation.
Valentine’s Day Highlights
On February 14th, a series of enchanting events will be hosted to mark the occasion:
- Romantic Beach Dinner: Guests can savour a gourmet meal paired with fine wines under a starlit sky, accompanied by the soothing sounds of the ocean.
- Couples’ Sunset Cruise: A magical experience on the water allows couples to admire the beauty of the Maldivian sunset.
- Devarana Wellness for Two: Signature spa treatments will provide an opportunity for relaxation and reconnection.
- Love-Inspired Cocktails: Handcrafted cocktails will be available at the resort’s bars for a special Valentine’s toast.
Dusit Thani Maldives is described as more than just a destination—it is a place where love blossoms. According to Jean-Louis Ripoche, Area General Manager, Maldives, “This Valentine’s Day, we are delighted to offer couples an opportunity to celebrate their love in one of the most romantic settings in the world.”
Couples are invited to celebrate the season of love at Dusit Thani Maldives, where the natural beauty of the Maldives serves as the perfect backdrop for a memorable Valentine’s Day.
Trending
-
Family1 week ago
Finolhu Baa Atoll launches art lab and teen haven in collaboration with Muza Lab
-
Awards1 week ago
Maldives ranks among world’s best destinations in Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards
-
Food1 week ago
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives brings epicurean love affair for Valentine’s Day with Chef David Yárnoz
-
Cooking1 week ago
Chef Joanna Artieda brings dessert masterpieces to Coco Bodu Hithi
-
Cooking7 days ago
Around the world with Michelin Stars: Anantara Veli unveils 2025 guest chef lineup
-
Featured7 days ago
Moo Ge: Oaga Art Resort’s new creative hub redefines artistic experiences
-
Featured7 days ago
Henry’s Pizza goes global: Verdy’s vision debuts at Patina Maldives
-
Awards7 days ago
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives honoured with 2024 Travel + Leisure China Travel Awards and Travelling Scope Star Awards