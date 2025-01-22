Week-long Easter celebration awaits at NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort

NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort invites you to celebrate Easter like never before, surrounded by the pristine beauty of the Maldives. From 14 April to Easter Sunday, 20 April, immerse yourself in a week-long festivity filled with joyful experiences, gourmet dining, and the serenity of our tropical paradise.

The celebrations kick off on 14 April with a vibrant lineup of activities designed to delight guests of all ages. Adults can indulge in cocktail-making classes, learn the secrets of cuisines from all around the world in interactive cooking sessions, or set sail on peaceful sunset cruises as the sun dips below the horizon.

For our younger guests, the excitement begins with creative workshops, including themed crafts and Easter egg decorating, offering a week full of fun and inspiration. Families can bond over engaging activities that bring everyone together, creating cherished moments in the heart of the Maldives.

On 20 April, the festivities conclude in a spectacular day of celebration. Young guests will enjoy the thrill of an Easter Egg Hunt and the joy of crafting unique creations with themed activities. Adults can raise a toast at an exclusive cocktail class, followed by a decadent Easter feast that combines different flavors with international culinary delights. The day ends with a magical sunset cruise, offering the perfect farewell to a week of extraordinary experiences.

Whether you’re seeking family adventures, tranquil relaxation, or a unique holiday experience, NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort has curated the perfect Easter escape. Let the beauty of the Maldives and the warmth of our hospitality make this Easter one to remember.

This Easter, escape to paradise. Discover more and book your Easter celebration at NH Collection Maldives Havodda.