Week-long Easter celebration awaits at NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort
NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort invites you to celebrate Easter like never before, surrounded by the pristine beauty of the Maldives. From 14 April to Easter Sunday, 20 April, immerse yourself in a week-long festivity filled with joyful experiences, gourmet dining, and the serenity of our tropical paradise.
The celebrations kick off on 14 April with a vibrant lineup of activities designed to delight guests of all ages. Adults can indulge in cocktail-making classes, learn the secrets of cuisines from all around the world in interactive cooking sessions, or set sail on peaceful sunset cruises as the sun dips below the horizon.
For our younger guests, the excitement begins with creative workshops, including themed crafts and Easter egg decorating, offering a week full of fun and inspiration. Families can bond over engaging activities that bring everyone together, creating cherished moments in the heart of the Maldives.
On 20 April, the festivities conclude in a spectacular day of celebration. Young guests will enjoy the thrill of an Easter Egg Hunt and the joy of crafting unique creations with themed activities. Adults can raise a toast at an exclusive cocktail class, followed by a decadent Easter feast that combines different flavors with international culinary delights. The day ends with a magical sunset cruise, offering the perfect farewell to a week of extraordinary experiences.
Whether you’re seeking family adventures, tranquil relaxation, or a unique holiday experience, NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort has curated the perfect Easter escape. Let the beauty of the Maldives and the warmth of our hospitality make this Easter one to remember.
This Easter, escape to paradise. Discover more and book your Easter celebration at NH Collection Maldives Havodda.
Finolhu Baa Atoll launches art lab and teen haven in collaboration with Muza Lab
Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives has announced the opening of its new Art Lab and Teen Hut. These innovative spaces, conceptualised and designed by the acclaimed design studio Muza Lab, aim to enhance the resort’s creative offerings while furthering its appeal to multi-generational families.
The Art Lab and Teen Hut embody Muza Lab’s hallmark approach of integrating culture, colour, and storytelling into design. These spaces seamlessly blend modern aesthetics with Maldivian heritage, providing a sanctuary for creativity, play, and relaxation across all age groups.
Bamboo was selected as the primary material for both structures due to its eco-friendliness and versatility. This choice highlights the natural tones of bamboo, creating a cohesive aesthetic that extends from the interiors to the exteriors. Vibrant, colourful decorations within the spaces stand out beautifully against the bamboo backdrop.
Focusing on creativity and interaction, Muza Lab infused the spaces with varied textures and hues to encourage free-flowing imagination. The Art Lab, nestled within lush greenery, serves as a haven for artistic expression. It offers workshops in painting and pottery, fostering a relaxed and inspiring environment where guests can create with their toes in the sand. The bespoke design incorporates bamboo architecture, open and airy layouts, and elements reflective of Maldivian culture.
The Teen Hut caters to younger visitors aged 12 to 17, offering a dynamic blend of fun and relaxation. This space features state-of-the-art gaming zones, a bar adorned with shells and sea glass for crafting mocktails, a movie lounge, an outdoor games area, and a second-floor music zone equipped with instruments, a stage, and a karaoke machine. Muza Lab carefully designed the furniture and ambiance to appeal to the “Instagrammable” generation while ensuring enough activities to encourage teens to step away from their devices and engage with their surroundings and peers.
Inge Moore, Founder of Muza Lab, noted that the spaces are designed to foster inclusivity and interaction, emphasising their use as venues for workshops, meetings, and collaborative experiences among guests.
Steven Phillips, General Manager of Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives, expressed pride in the new additions, stating, “The Art Lab offers a creative oasis for guests of all ages, while the Teen Hut provides a dynamic space for younger guests to connect, unwind, and create memories. These additions ensure that every member of the multigenerational family can find joy and fullfillment during their stay in our island paradise.”
Touch of artistry: LUX* South Ari Atoll teams up with The Clay Studio Maldives
The Lux Collective’s award-winning resort, LUX* South Ari Atoll, has announced a partnership with The Clay Studio Maldives to introduce a pottery pop-up at its Junk Art Studio, starting on 20 December 2024. This collaboration adds a creative and interactive activity to the resort’s vibrant programming, offering guests of all ages the opportunity to explore their artistic talents while supporting a local Maldivian business.
The pottery experience features a variety of workshops, including wheel-throwing, hand-building, and the popular ‘Paint a Pot’ sessions. Options tailored for children and private sessions for couples and families are also available. Each class is conducted by skilled artisans and aims to inspire creativity while providing an enjoyable experience for participants.
John Rogers, General Manager of LUX* South Ari Atoll, expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative, highlighting the partnership as a unique opportunity for families to create lasting memories while supporting local craftsmanship.
The launch aligns with the resort’s festive celebrations, which include an array of traditions, dining experiences, and activities designed to deliver an unforgettable holiday experience. This announcement follows the resort’s recent recognition as “Best for Families” at the Condé Nast Johansens Awards For Excellence 2025, reinforcing its status as a premier family-friendly destination.
Journey of renewal, family bonding: Celebrate Easter 2025 at The Nautilus Maldives
Easter at The Nautilus Maldives is a heartfelt celebration of family, sustainability, and the wonders of nature. From 15th to 22nd April 2025, this award-winning ultra-luxury private island invites guests to create cherished moments through meaningful, eco-conscious experiences. Highlights include coral planting workshops, tree-planting ceremonies, eco-snorkelling safaris, and guided nature walks, each designed to immerse guests in the vibrant marine life and the delicate ecosystem of the Maldives. These thoughtfully curated activities go beyond recreation, offering moments to reflect, reconnect, and honour the spirit of renewal that Easter embodies.
Sustainability Workshops with ecoBirdy
This Easter, The Nautilus invites families to join an inspiring creative journey with ecoBirdy at Young Wonderers. Founded in Belgium, ecoBirdy is renowned for transforming discarded plastic into sustainable, ergonomic designs, blending functionality with artistic innovation—a philosophy that beautifully aligns with The Nautilus’ vision of renewal.
Under the theme “Journey to a New Life”, these workshops guide kids through a hands-on exploration of recycling, from collecting plastic treasures to crafting bespoke creations like The Nautilus Pendant. Through these immersive activities, guests of all ages will discover the transformative power of upcycling, turning waste into meaningful, beautiful keepsakes.
Young Wonderers offers more than workshops, with whimsical island adventures designed to spark imagination. Children can craft coconut bags, engage in playful “Saving the Planet” competitions, or sculpt magical sand souvenirs—each activity connecting them to the natural beauty of the Maldives.
Celebrating Easter Through Art and Cuisine
Easter dining at The Nautilus takes on an artistic flair this Easter with exquisite culinary experiences. On Good Friday, guests can enjoy a Sunset Beach Pop-Up featuring “The Art of Bohemia,” a beachside gallery of Maldivian artworks accompanied by live music. Holy Saturday will delight families with a memorable beachside Easter dinner at Thyme Beach, and Easter Sunday culminates in a lavish family brunch serenaded by the soothing melodies of a local handpan musician. Each dining experience seamlessly blends artistry, flavour, and unforgettable moments.
Family Adventures on the Reef and Beyond
For marine enthusiasts, Aquanautica offers an array of immersive experiences designed to inspire and educate. Guests can participate in coral planting sessions led by the resident marine biologist, snorkel along the vibrant house reef with expert guidance, or attend engaging coral talks. Families can join “Hello Turtle” excursions to observe these majestic creatures in their natural habitat or set sail on enchanting dolphin cruises. Each adventure deepens guests’ understanding of the Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, while fostering a profound connection to the delicate marine ecosystem.
Spa Indulgence for All Ages
Solasta Spa invites guests to embrace the spirit of renewal with Easter-inspired therapies. Choose from treatments like the Spring Rebalance Therapy or the Spring Blossom Body Scrub, each designed to revitalise and rejuvenate. Families can enjoy bespoke pampering sessions, pairing massages and facials for parents paired with mini massages for children. These moments of relaxation culminate in a luxurious aromatic bath, creating cherished memories of tranquillity and togetherness.
To plan your Easter journey to a world of your own making, visit The Nautilus Maldives’ website here, email hello@thenautilusmaldives.com or talk to the resort team at +960 7309818.
