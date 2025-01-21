From sunrise to sunset: Valentine’s Day bliss at Kuda Villingili

This Valentine’s Day, love takes centre stage at Kuda Villingili, a premier romantic retreat in the Maldives. With its sun-drenched beaches, indulgent dining options, and rejuvenating spa experiences, Kuda Villingili provides couples with an idyllic setting to rekindle joy and celebrate their love stories.

Since its inception, Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives has been synonymous with romance. Its powdery white shores, crystal-clear waters, and expansive vistas offer a sanctuary where serenity and passion intertwine. The resort’s private villas are thoughtfully designed to enhance intimacy, featuring Beach Villas with private pools and views of both sunrise and sunset. Meanwhile, the Water Villas, perched over a vibrant blue lagoon, promise complete privacy and panoramic views of turquoise waters. Whether guests wake to the gentle hues of sunrise from ocean-facing beds or savor sunset’s fiery glow from their private pools, every moment in these villas is crafted to be a dream come true.

For Valentine’s Day 2025, Kuda Villingili invites couples to immerse themselves in romantic experiences as unique as the destination itself. Guests are encouraged to create joyful memories and redefine their love stories within this tropical paradise.

One of the highlights is the floating breakfast experience, offering an indulgent start to the day. Served in the privacy of villa pools, the breakfast includes gourmet selections paired with a bottle of Victoire Prestige Brut Rosé Champagne, setting the tone for a luxurious day.

In the evening, the ‘Crimson and Aqua’ dining experience by the largest pool in the Maldives promises an unforgettable culinary journey. Guests can savour Cantonese-style lobster, dumplings, and an array of desserts amidst tranquil waters and a lush tropical garden. Handcrafted cocktails, sparkling wine, or a bottle of red or white wine ensure every detail is perfect for the occasion.

For a more intimate setting, Mar-Umi Beach offers Peruvian-Japanese fusion cuisine in a curated menu designed for couples seeking both culinary adventure and romance. The dining experience is elevated with a bottle of sake or the finest sparkling wine, accompanied by the soothing sounds of the ocean.

Alternatively, couples can indulge in the ‘Sands of Love’ buffet at The Restaurant, featuring tropical delicacies and live cooking stations. Set beneath swaying palms and a starlit sky, this culinary offering blends exquisite flavours with an enchanting ambiance.

For those seeking relaxation, The Spa provides a Valentine’s package designed for connection and indulgence. This 2.5-hour coconut-inspired journey includes full-body massages, scrubs, and a floral bath, offering rejuvenation for the body and soul.

Throughout the day, guests can toast to love with specialty cocktails and mocktails at The Bar, crafted to capture the joy of connection. In the evening, The Bar transforms into a cozy venue for screenings of classic romantic movies, complemented by snacks and an intimate atmosphere.

To further celebrate love, Kuda Villingili offers complimentary activities such as partner yoga, couples’ painting sessions, heart-opening yoga flows, and outdoor games. Each experience is curated to foster connection and create enduring memories.

Kuda Villingili embodies the essence of romance through its pristine beaches, lush landscapes, and turquoise waters. From private destination dining to stargazing under Maldivian skies, every moment is tailored to inspire intimacy and celebrate the extraordinary.

This Valentine’s Day, Kuda Villingili invites couples to rediscover romance in a haven where love is celebrated, cherished, and immortalised.