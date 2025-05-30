Meditation
Kuda Villingili Maldives to host aqua fitness icon Rajni Maker for Global Wellness Day
This Global Wellness Day, Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives invites guests to embrace the transformative power of water with an exclusive wellness program led by India’s pioneering aqua fitness expert, Rajni Maker. Taking place from June 14 to 18, 2025, the resort’s immersive wellness celebration is inspired by the global theme #ReconnectMagenta, encouraging guests to slow down, recharge, and rediscover a sense of connection—with self, with nature, and with community.
Located a scenic 30-minute speedboat journey from Malé, Kuda Villingili is an island sanctuary where time and space are redefined. A curated collection of villas and residences evoke a deep sense of space, comfort, and privacy. Whether nestled over water or tucked within lush foliage, every accommodation invites moments of stillness, reflection, and reconnection.
Kuda Villingili is already a haven for wellness seekers, offering a wealth of experiences that celebrate balance, vitality, and inner peace. The resort’s private island spa is home to eight treatment villas where guests can indulge in holistic therapies using organic, island-inspired ingredients. For those seeking movement, the resort boasts the Maldives’ largest pool, a state-of-the-art gym with ocean views, and a scenic jungle yoga pavilion designed for sunrise and sunset practices.
With decades of experience in crafting inclusive, water-based wellness journeys, Rajni Maker brings her signature blend of intentionality, flow, and vitality to the Maldives. Her sessions are tailored to support all fitness levels, creating an energising and welcoming space for everyone—from first-time movers to seasoned wellness seekers. Set against the striking backdrop of the Maldives’ largest pool, Rajni’s unique approach to aquatic fitness makes each workout a joyful and transformative experience.
“I am thrilled to bring my expertise to Kuda Villingili. The resort’s serene setting and expansive aquatic spaces offer the ideal canvas for meaningful, water-based wellness experiences,” says Rajni Maker. “My goal is to help every participant reconnect with their body and mind, while also leaving them with simple, sustainable practices they can continue at home—whether they are just beginning their wellness journey or are seasoned fitness enthusiasts.”
The wellness weekend opens with sessions designed to foster a deeper bond with the natural surroundings, including a guided nature walk through the island’s lush landscape, ending with a mindful beachside body scrub using traditional Maldivian ingredients. As the days unfold, guests are invited to explore inner strength and stability through a sunrise Pilates session with the Magic Circle and energise themselves with high-intensity aqua kickboxing—a spirited yet joint-friendly cardio workout led by Rajni herself.
Wellness is celebrated not only as a personal journey but as a shared experience. Guests can join their loved ones in an invigorating family beach HIIT session, or enjoy friendly competition during a padel tennis match, complete with thoughtful wellness prizes. The sense of connection continues with creative expressions such as a nature-inspired painting session, and deeper reflection is encouraged through one-on-one wellness consultations with the resort’s dedicated experts.
Whether guests are seeking a new way to move, or simply a new space to pause, Global Wellness Day at Kuda Villingili promises an unforgettable journey of renewal. With Rajni Maker leading the way, and the resort’s immersive wellness offerings as the foundation, the island becomes a sanctuary of motion, mindfulness, and meaningful reconnection.
View Kuda Villingili’s Global Wellness Day programme, in collaboration with Rajni Maker here.
Angsana Velavaru unveils new wellness journeys with Shubhangi Chauhan
Angsana Velavaru, a secluded island retreat in the South Nilandhe Atoll, unveils a new chapter in its guest experience this May with the launch of a curated wellness yoga programme – a purposeful and poised invitation to return to the essential of wellbeing. Rooted in the resort’s ongoing commitment to mindful, holistic travel, the offering marks a quiet evolution that creates spaces not only to unwind, but to reconnect with oneself in meaningful, grounded ways.
Designed with quiet intention, the new yoga programme blends classical techniques with contemporary needs. Complimentary morning and afternoon sessions guide guests through Sunrise Flow, Breath & Balance, and Hatha Yoga – practices that anchor the body and reset the nervous system. Each class is held in an open-air pavilions or beachfront space, where the movement of the ocean and the softness of natural light lend their own quiet support.
For those seeking more immersive practice, chargeable sessions explore deeper dimensions of stillness and release – from Pranayama and Yin Yoga to guided Meditation and Restorative Sunset Yoga. The programme is supported by trained instructor who focus not on performance, but on personal connection and presence. Private sessions are also available, offering tailored approaches for guests who wish to explore their practice more intimately – whether for physical balance or emotional clarity.
Wellbeing at Angsana Velavaru extends beyond the mat. Tucked within the island’s lush greenery, the award winning Angsana Spa offers a distinctive approach to bodywork and healing. Treatments are rooted in time-honoured Asian traditions and delivered with intuitive care. From soothing body polishes to tension releasing massages, each therapy is designed to restore energy gently and naturally. Warm, grounding hospitality and the spa’s contemporary design create an atmosphere of calm- where the body can soften and the mind can finally slow.
To mark Global Wellness Day from 13 to 15 June, Angsana Velavaru welcomes Shubhangi Chauhan, certified holistic wellness coach and founder of WITHIN, for a special guest residency. Her personal story – a transformative journey from physical burnout to deep self-discovery – now forms the foundation of global movement supporting mental, emotional and physical wellbeing. Today, WITHIN is home to a team of 23 practitioners, offering coaching, emotional support, and mindset guidance across continents.
During her residency, Shubhangi will lead a thoughtfully curated programme featuring strength and breathwork sessions, yoga for flexibility and inner balance, and a Wellness Circle exploring mental clarity, nutrition, and community care. A signature session – a blindfold Free Flow Dance followed by Yoga Nidra – invites guests into a rare space of surrender and emotional release.
The collaboration reflects broader philosophy at Angsana Velavaru – that wellbeing is not about routine but rhythm. Not about escape, but return. And that sometimes, the most powerful transformation happens not in movements but in stillness.
At Angsana Velavaru, wellness is an experience of depth, presence, and purpose. Reconnect with your inner rhythm through yoga, discover healing through spa rituals and take part in a transformative wellness collaboration on an island made for renewal.
To learn more about Shubhangi’s residency programme and secure your place for Global Wellness Day, visit the resort’s website.
Float & Flow Yoga debuts at Holiday Inn Kandooma Maldives
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives now offers guests a unique wellness activity: Float & Flow Yoga. Set amidst the picturesque surroundings of crystal-clear waters, this innovative session blends balance, movement, and mindfulness on a stand-up paddleboard (SUP), fostering a joyful connection with nature.
Designed to accommodate both experienced yogis and beginners, Float & Flow Yoga provides a 60-minute session on the resort’s SUP Yoga Dock. This specially designed floating platform, shaped like a flower, features eight “petals,” each securing a SUP board around a central space designated for the instructor. Participants are guided through gentle yoga sequences that emphasise balance, breath, and flow.
Courtney Chambers, the resident Yoga Instructor at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, describes the activity as a joyful and liberating experience. She notes that SUP yoga encourages participants to embrace the playful side of the practice while reconnecting with nature.
Classes take place every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 10:00 am, with a maximum of eight participants per session to maintain an intimate and supportive atmosphere. A minimum of three guests is required for each session. The class fee is priced at US$45 per person, inclusive of taxes and service charges.
Additionally, a professional drone photo and video package is available for US$25 per person, providing guests with a memorable keepsake of their experience.
Participants are advised to wear comfortable swimwear or yoga attire and to arrive 10 minutes early at the Perfect Wave Surf Shop for a pre-session briefing.
Whether the goal is mindfulness, gentle movement, or simply a splash of fun, Float & Flow Yoga at Kandooma offers an unforgettable opportunity to reconnect with both self and sea.
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort hosts five-day yoga retreat for International Yoga Day
This summer presents an ideal opportunity for individuals to realign mind and body amid the serene beauty of the Maldives. In honour of International Yoga Day on June 21, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort is hosting a five-day immersive yoga retreat from June 20 to 24. The retreat will be led by renowned Dubai-based instructor Emilia Métaireau and promises a transformative escape from daily life. Carefully scheduled for a mid-summer reset, the retreat invites wellness enthusiasts to step away from routine and reconnect with their inner selves through mindful movement, breathwork, and meditation, all set against the stunning backdrop of one of the world’s most idyllic island destinations.
As a signature event celebrating International Yoga Day, the retreat emphasises holistic healing by blending ancient yogic traditions with modern wellness techniques to offer a deeply resonant experience. Participants will begin each day with energising sunrise sessions and wind down with restorative evening practices that ground the body and calm the mind. Guided meditations and energy healing sessions are also included to foster self-awareness and spiritual connection.
Leading the retreat is Emilia Métaireau, a passionate advocate for mindful movement and self-care. With more than a decade of practice, international certification from London, and over 2,500 hours of teaching experience across global retreats and classes, Métaireau brings a grounded, expansive energy to her sessions. Her approach combines conscious movement, breathwork, and timeless yogic wisdom to guide participants toward greater inner clarity and embodiment.
At the core of the retreat is the ancient yogic philosophy of the five koshas—interconnected layers of the self that encompass physical, energetic, mental, intellectual, and blissful aspects. These koshas—Annamaya (physical body), Pranamaya (energy body), Manomaya (mental body), Vijnanamaya (intellectual body), and Anandamaya (bliss body)—serve as a roadmap for self-discovery and spiritual growth. Through carefully curated practices in yoga, meditation, and mindful movement, attendees will be guided through an experiential journey to peel back these layers and return to a state of balance, joy, and inner freedom.
The retreat will be anchored by AVI Spa, the resort’s luxury wellness sanctuary set over water. Meaning ‘sunshine’ in the local language, AVI Spa offers signature treatments and therapies that align with the transformative ethos of the retreat, providing guests with the peace and serenity essential to deep healing and restoration. The program is designed to support every layer of the being, offering a holistic experience aimed at restoring balance, enhancing vitality, and reconnecting with the authentic self.
Located on the tranquil southern tip of Raa Atoll, adjacent to a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve and a juvenile manta ray aggregation site, the resort provides a pristine setting for a deeply nourishing retreat. As the Maldives’ first and only all-Club InterContinental resort, guests enjoy exclusive complimentary privileges alongside premium five-star amenities. These include overwater villas, an adults-only area complete with pool and restaurant, and a tranquil spa ideal for guided meditation and yoga. With six dining venues and a total of 81 villas and residences, participants have the freedom to select their ideal retreat accommodation while enjoying a diverse array of gourmet experiences.
