Kuda Villingili Maldives to host aqua fitness icon Rajni Maker for Global Wellness Day

This Global Wellness Day, Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives invites guests to embrace the transformative power of water with an exclusive wellness program led by India’s pioneering aqua fitness expert, Rajni Maker. Taking place from June 14 to 18, 2025, the resort’s immersive wellness celebration is inspired by the global theme #ReconnectMagenta, encouraging guests to slow down, recharge, and rediscover a sense of connection—with self, with nature, and with community.

Located a scenic 30-minute speedboat journey from Malé, Kuda Villingili is an island sanctuary where time and space are redefined. A curated collection of villas and residences evoke a deep sense of space, comfort, and privacy. Whether nestled over water or tucked within lush foliage, every accommodation invites moments of stillness, reflection, and reconnection.

Kuda Villingili is already a haven for wellness seekers, offering a wealth of experiences that celebrate balance, vitality, and inner peace. The resort’s private island spa is home to eight treatment villas where guests can indulge in holistic therapies using organic, island-inspired ingredients. For those seeking movement, the resort boasts the Maldives’ largest pool, a state-of-the-art gym with ocean views, and a scenic jungle yoga pavilion designed for sunrise and sunset practices.

With decades of experience in crafting inclusive, water-based wellness journeys, Rajni Maker brings her signature blend of intentionality, flow, and vitality to the Maldives. Her sessions are tailored to support all fitness levels, creating an energising and welcoming space for everyone—from first-time movers to seasoned wellness seekers. Set against the striking backdrop of the Maldives’ largest pool, Rajni’s unique approach to aquatic fitness makes each workout a joyful and transformative experience.

“I am thrilled to bring my expertise to Kuda Villingili. The resort’s serene setting and expansive aquatic spaces offer the ideal canvas for meaningful, water-based wellness experiences,” says Rajni Maker. “My goal is to help every participant reconnect with their body and mind, while also leaving them with simple, sustainable practices they can continue at home—whether they are just beginning their wellness journey or are seasoned fitness enthusiasts.”

The wellness weekend opens with sessions designed to foster a deeper bond with the natural surroundings, including a guided nature walk through the island’s lush landscape, ending with a mindful beachside body scrub using traditional Maldivian ingredients. As the days unfold, guests are invited to explore inner strength and stability through a sunrise Pilates session with the Magic Circle and energise themselves with high-intensity aqua kickboxing—a spirited yet joint-friendly cardio workout led by Rajni herself.

Wellness is celebrated not only as a personal journey but as a shared experience. Guests can join their loved ones in an invigorating family beach HIIT session, or enjoy friendly competition during a padel tennis match, complete with thoughtful wellness prizes. The sense of connection continues with creative expressions such as a nature-inspired painting session, and deeper reflection is encouraged through one-on-one wellness consultations with the resort’s dedicated experts.

Whether guests are seeking a new way to move, or simply a new space to pause, Global Wellness Day at Kuda Villingili promises an unforgettable journey of renewal. With Rajni Maker leading the way, and the resort’s immersive wellness offerings as the foundation, the island becomes a sanctuary of motion, mindfulness, and meaningful reconnection.

View Kuda Villingili’s Global Wellness Day programme, in collaboration with Rajni Maker here.