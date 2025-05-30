TripAdvisor names Meeru Maldives a top 10% hotel worldwide for 2025

Meeru Maldives Resort Island is honoured to be named among the Top 10% of Hotels Worldwide in the 2025 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards, an accolade that reaffirms the resort’s long-standing reputation as one of the Maldives’ most cherished holiday destinations. Known for its scenic beauty, heartfelt hospitality, and wide range of facilities, Meeru continues to win the hearts of guests from around the globe.

A favourite across generations of travellers, Meeru Maldives has been a sanctuary for honeymooners, families, solo travellers, and repeat visitors alike, offering something truly special for everyone.

“Meeru’s legacy of warm hospitality and immersive experiences has stood the test of time. We are delighted to once again be recognised by our guests,” said Mohamed Solah, Chief Executive Officer of Crown & Champa Resorts.

Celebrating more than 40 years of uninterrupted service excellence, Meeru has become a household name in the Maldives tourism industry. The resort offers 284 rooms, stunning beaches, an island museum, engaging weekly entertainment, and curated experiences for romance, adventure, and relaxation.

Meeru Maldives Resort Island has consistently maintained a high standard of guest satisfaction, which has led to numerous recognitions by the world’s largest travel review platform, TripAdvisor. Past accolades include:

TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award Winner 2025 & 2024 – Top 10% of hotels worldwide

Travellers’ Choice Award Winner 2023 – Recognised for consistently excellent guest reviews

TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence – 2019, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012 (UK)

Travellers’ Choice Award 2012 – UK

Travellers’ Choice Award 2009 – UK – Top 10 Best Hotel for Romance – Asia

These recognitions highlight Meeru’s ability to consistently deliver quality and value while evolving to meet the changing needs of modern travellers.

Meeru is more than just a beach destination it’s a simplistic and luxurious journey into the soul of the Maldives. Guests are invited to explore not only nature but also the island’s history, culture and heritage through unique offerings such as the Meeru Museum, which showcases island traditions and cultural artefacts.

From romantic candle-lit dinners on the beach to engaging weekly entertainment, kids’ activities, spa treatments, and thrilling water sports, Meeru curates every stay to suit a wide spectrum of guests. The island’s thoughtful layout allows both serenity-seekers and adventure-lovers to find their perfect corner of paradise.

“At Meeru, we don’t just create holidays – we create memories that guests carry for a lifetime,” said Ali Shifaz, General Manager of Meeru Maldives Resort Island. “Being recognised once again in the Travellers’ Choice Awards is a true honour, and a tribute to every team member who pours their heart into making Meeru a second home for so many. These awards are more than just accolades – they are a reflection of the connections we’ve built over the years, and the joy we’ve shared with guests from around the world.”

As Meeru embraces the future, sustainability remains at the core of its vision. From eco-friendly practices and marine conservation efforts to community engagement and green innovations, the resort remains committed to preserving the very environment that makes it so special.

With its blend of nature, culture, and warm-hearted hospitality, Meeru Maldives Resort Island continues to thrive as a beacon of authentic Maldivian experiences in a rapidly evolving tourism landscape.